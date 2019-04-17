City of San Jose officially votes to bully new Chick-fil-A by hanging LGBT flags outside

The San Jose City Council in California has voted to fly flags representing the LGBTQ community near a new Chick-fil-A that’s set to open next month at the San Jose International Airport.

The council voted unanimously last week to hang rainbow pride flags and pink, blue and white transgender pride flags at the airport Chick-fil-A as a protest against the popular fast-food chain’s support for nonprofit groups that allegedly discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

The proposal was submitted by Ken Yeager, the first openly gay elected official in Santa Clara County, NBC News reported.

Rosemary Barnes, a spokeswoman for the airport, said it will decide where to place the flags.

The decision comes after the left-wing ThinkProgress released a report last month saying Chick-fil-A’s foundation donated $1.8 million in 2017 to Christian and socially conservative groups with an alleged history of anti-LGBTQ bias, including the Salvation Army. The allegations are part of an ongoing backlash against Chick-fil-A that started in 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy, a conservative Christian, revealed his disapproval of gay marriage.

New York and Texas officials recently banned Chick-fil-A from opening in the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the San Antonio International Airport in support of the LGBTQ community.

Chick-fil-A, which publishes its list of donations on its website, has repeatedly blasted the “inaccurate” media narrative surrounding their donations.

“Recent coverage about Chick-fil-A continues to drive an inaccurate narrative about our brand,” the company said in a statement last month. “We do not have a political or social agenda or discriminate against any group. More than 145,000 people from different backgrounds and beliefs represent the Chick-fil-A brand. We embrace all people, regardless of religion, race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

