Cindy McCain says John would be ‘terribly upset’ at GOP under Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 12, 2019
Photo made from YT video.

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, said this weekend her husband would be “disgusted” at the Republican Party’s current state under President Trump.

During an interview with CNN’s “The Axe Files” on Saturday, host David Axelrod asked Mrs. McCain what her husband would “be saying right now.”

“Oh, gosh. I think he’d be disgusted with some of the stuff that’s going on. I really do,” Mrs. McCain said.

“I think what he’d be saying was, is that he’d rail against what’s going on. And I think John provided a lot of cover for other members, and when he would do it, then they could get behind him kind of thing and I’m not seeing a real rudder in the Senate right now, in all this.”

When Mr. Axelrod asked Mrs. McCain why she thought Republicans had a “reign of terror” against “criticizing” the president, she said, “I think it has to do with reelections and keeping our heads down.”

“I’m not being critical because I understand what it means to get reelected, but at some point, you have to do what you were elected to do and that is represent the country, as well as your local people,” she said.

“But, I think John would be … I know he’d be terribly upset about this whole thing. He was upset before he died when he saw what was going on. I just wish he were here, like all of us. I wish he were here. We need him more than ever. We really do,” Mrs. McCain added.

Mr. Trump has continued a feud with the late GOP senator even after his death, telling reporters in March “I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be.”

Mr. Trump also criticized McCain for failing to provide the crucial vote to repeal Obamacare in July 2018, shortly before his death from brain cancer.

If McCain had provided the decisive vote, the president said, “Our country would have saved a trillion and we would have had great health care.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:15 am November 12, 2019 at 8:15 am

Of course Arizona Sen. John McCain would be ‘terribly upset’.
President Trump actually serves our country and NOT himself! 🙂

Sen. John McCain was a RINO. 🙁
A wolf in sheep’s clothing, a Liberal Democrat.

He fits right in with Harry Reid, John Kerry, “Crooked Hillary” Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and even Jane Fonda.

    captjellico
    captjellico
    9:09 am November 12, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Agreed. McCain was a terrible representative who was only elected because people felt sorry for him. The only reason we hear anything from his wife and daughter is because they are constantly dumping on President Trump and the Republicans, which aligns with the media’s narrative.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:34 am November 12, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Make that a wolf in guard dog’s clothing.

    NY-Republican
    NY-Republican
    9:41 am November 12, 2019 at 9:41 am

    McCain is an insignificant rino. No longer relevant. Family needs to milk the name to stay relevant and appear on CNN and the View. Best response is no response.

    Gunflint Roseberg
    Gunflint Roseberg
    10:00 am November 12, 2019 at 10:00 am

    OoRah !!

    jatondon
    jatondon
    10:06 am November 12, 2019 at 10:06 am

    rosech
    rosech
    10:41 am November 12, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Odd that she supports a dead hater of America and our President since she and daughter used to complain that John never paid any real attention to them, but only his self. Cindy is rich and the first wife he deserted was not. John loved money. Also know from sometime ago he took money from Soros and the results were saw about this against us obviously were bought and paid for. Not a patriot of our country,but a man wanting money and notice. I felt completely insulted that we even allowed him in his casket to ever been allowed in any building that is ours and who asked us if he lie there needs to changed as WE,THE PEOPLE, ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND POWER and all in this swamp congress are merely our SERVANTS (thanks to our Constitution) and make decisions that we must okay. Another reason to close down this swamp congress and kick butts to the curb and never more lifetime benefits we did not authorize. Many committed and are committing treason and/or sedition so off to the gallows will happen and all their (most illegal)assets here and abroad will be confiscated for better uses for our Republic!

BajaRon
BajaRon
9:00 am November 12, 2019 at 9:00 am

It is excellent news that John would be upset with Trump’s America! That is proof positive that Trump is doing something right!

Awesome! Thank you for the encouragement Cindy!

historybuff
historybuff
9:04 am November 12, 2019 at 9:04 am

Thanks for some really good news!!

baitfish
baitfish
9:14 am November 12, 2019 at 9:14 am

This is the bimbo that was having an affair with john mccain while he was still married to his first wife. He served divorce papers on his wife as she lay in the hospital dying of cancer. What a great way to start a marriage cindy. So, before the democraps and the media nominate him for sainthood, let’s remember who this petty little jerk really was.
May cindy follow him to hell in the near future.

cheech6870
cheech6870
9:17 am November 12, 2019 at 9:17 am

Well, Cindy, and do you notice that Johny was not elected POTUS? Because not enough republicans could hold their noses and vote for him. The only reason to have voted for him was that he probably would have been [a little] better than Obama.

    Frank Brown
    Frank W Brown
    9:32 am November 12, 2019 at 9:32 am

    He probably would have BLOWN UP the Whitehouse due to his”accident waiting to happen” truth!

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:36 am November 12, 2019 at 9:36 am

    And WE THE PEOPLE were obviously disgusted with McCain to the point of electing an unknown unvetted Junior Senator from Illinois who was even more disgusting than a loose cannon on an American Aircraft carrier deck, that in the closing months of the election was AWOL from campaigning with even less energy shown than Hillary. John would have been upset because being upset was his permanent state of mind who mismanaged his anger like he mismanaged his Presidential campaign. Yes John provided a lot of cover for others,,,like his Keating 5 buddies. Frankly, glittering Cindyrella Trophy wives of failed Senators should just keep their sparkling dressed up opinions to themselves, and remain on the shelf where the fans just blow hot air. All this bruised ego Trumped revengeful McCain left us, is a healthcare system shot with more holes than his aircraft, filled with cost overruns that would shame even the Defense Department.

      crustyoldgeezer
      crustyoldgeezer
      10:12 am November 12, 2019 at 10:12 am

      obama got elected because he NEVER TORCHED A US CARRIER IN A WAR ZONE~

Tucker Matthew Rain
Tucker Matthew Rain
9:22 am November 12, 2019 at 9:22 am

Cindy, nobody cares what that traitor thought or felt. We’re just glad he was executed for treason and child sex trafficking.

roy32
roy32
9:22 am November 12, 2019 at 9:22 am

McCain wasn’t a maverick. He was a loose cannon. He was a hero once but that was long ago and I don’t miss him one bit. Romney is another guy that has to go. McCain’s family have become the enemy within to badmouth all the good President Trump has achieved for America.

henrytx
henrytx
9:24 am November 12, 2019 at 9:24 am

Reading that blurb really breaks my heart. Who cares. Better get used to not having your way.

Frank Brown
Frank W Brown
9:29 am November 12, 2019 at 9:29 am

Sorry Cindy, you married an IDIOT, and a TRAITOR! Songbird will live forever in the hearts and minds of his fellow prisoners and I,for one, am damn glad he’s dead, PERIOD!

ogreim
ogreim
9:34 am November 12, 2019 at 9:34 am

And exactly why are the McCain’s relevant to anything.
People in Congress like McCain are the reason this country will never survive to the greatness it once was.

Troy Is On
Troy Is On
9:39 am November 12, 2019 at 9:39 am

Tell us, Cindy, why we’d give a rat’s *** what your RINO husband thought about anything?

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:42 am November 12, 2019 at 9:42 am

Considering the platform, cnn,the person doing the interview, axelrod, and the person being interviewed, mccain, I would expect nothing less. Cnn is on it’s way out, you cannot continue to hemorrhage viewers for years and stay in business, alexrod is an obama has been, and mccain is a dead RINOs wife, what more can you expect?

Grant Deel
Grant
9:55 am November 12, 2019 at 9:55 am

McCain proved a long time ago that he was a self centered glory seeker. His sanctimonious attitude put him at odds with his own party and in the process screwed the American people. While he pretented to be above the fray he participated in treason against president Trump.

vinnie
vinnie
10:14 am November 12, 2019 at 10:14 am

If it wasn’t for Sarah Palin I doubt anyone but democrats would have voted for him!

There is an old saying that applies to McCain; “Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish”!

Laxmom
Laxmom
10:17 am November 12, 2019 at 10:17 am

John McCain being “terribly upset” with the Republican Party would be no different than chuckie schumer being “terribly upset” with them. McCain revealed his true allegiance when he voted with a dramatic thumb down on the repeal of the disastrous obamacare. He was a traitor to the American people. Good riddance to him and his wife, who cares what she thinks.

jjb54
jjb54
10:30 am November 12, 2019 at 10:30 am

1st – John was a traitor. Yes, sorry – when George Soros ” owns ” you … you became / become a traitor of the USA.

2nd – Cindy, sorry – but John is DEAD. RIP. So move on, we do not really care what you think and/or what you think about what John would say. Sorry -> MOVE ON <-

dcrt08
dcrt08
10:32 am November 12, 2019 at 10:32 am

Bless John McCain for his military service and what he endured as a POW. However, of course he would be upset becasue he really wasn’t a Republican. At best an independent, and on many issues a Democrat. He chose to never confront the Democrats in a firm manner.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
10:33 am November 12, 2019 at 10:33 am

Unfortunately Cindi, if your husband would have put the people before his vendetta the country would be better off.

Frank Hurley
Frank Hurley
10:56 am November 12, 2019 at 10:56 am

No doubt about it. Daddy John McCain would be upset since Republicans under Trump are actually WINNING.

Khemist
Khemist
11:02 am November 12, 2019 at 11:02 am

And Why should we care about what a widow of an NWO sell-out globalist RINO thinks about the true Republican party that is more like what our founding fathers gave us than the Progressive left and Rino-Right have done to this country the last 50+ years?

