Church shooter escaped from mental institution, made death threats

During his short but violent life, the Texas massacre gunman escaped from a mental facility, spent a year behind bars for domestic abuse, was cited for beating his dog and came under investigation for sexual assault — yet still managed to slip between the cracks.
The latest episode in his troubled past emerged Tuesday, when the Comal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Devin Patrick Kelley “was discovered to have been involved in an alleged Sexual Assault” in 2013.
“The alleged sexual assault investigation stalled sometime in October 2013 for reasons yet to be determined,” said the sheriff’s office statement. “Additionally, a call for service was located for a disturbance in February 2014 at the suspect’s residence. The call resulted in no offense report being generated.”
The news came the same day as revelations that the now-deceased Kelly escaped five years ago from a mental health facility, where he was found suffering from “mental disorders” after attempting to smuggle weapons onto Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.
An El Paso County Police Department incident report obtained by Houston Channel 2 said that Kelley was picked up by officers on June 13, 2012, after being reported missing or escaping from Peak Behavior Health Services in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Officers were told that Kelley “suffered from mental disorders and had plans to run from Peak Behavior Health Services to the listed address of occurrence and take a bus out of state,” according to the report.
Kelley, then a 21-year-old airman first class, was described as “a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking fire arms onto [Hollomon] Airforce base,” said the report.
Police were also advised that Kelley “was attempting to carry out death threats that [he] had made on his military chain of command” and that he was “facing military criminal charges.”
The last line of the report says that the information was submitted to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, which runs background checks for firearms purchases.
Authorities said Tuesday that the 26-year-old Kelley was nowhere to be found in the FBI database, even though he had a domestic violence conviction, which should have precluded him from being able to purchase firearms.
Instead, according to Fred Milanowski, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms special agent in charge, he was able to buy the four guns found at the scene, including the Ruger AR-556 used in the rampage, as well as pass background checks at Academy Sports & Outdoors stores in San Antonio.
During the rampage, the shooter emptied 15 magazine rounds, killing 26 people and wounding 20 during Sunday services at the small First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
The Air Force announced Monday that it would conduct a “comprehensive review” into why Hollomon officials failed to report Kelley’s conviction to the FBI.
Kelley pleaded guilty in November 2012 to domestic assault on his then-wife and stepson, serving a 12-month sentence before being kicked out of the Air Force on a bad-conduct discharge.
A 2014 court-martial document posted by Nation One News said that he admitted to striking his stepson “on the head and body with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm” on several occasions between April and June 2011.
He also pleaded guilty to hitting, choking, kicking and pulling the hair of his wife. The document said that he pleaded not guilty to pointing a loaded firearm at his wife, a charge that was withdrawn and dismissed.
In 2014 he was cited for misdemeanor cruelty to animals after repeatedly punching and dragging his dog at a trailer park in Colorado Springs, where he lived before moving to New Braunfels, Texas.
He was ordered to pay $368 in restitution and received a deferred probationary sentence, which was dismissed in 2016 after he completed it, according to The Denver Post.
Kelley was found dead in his vehicle Sunday after running his car off the road and shooting himself in the head. He had been shot twice by a civilian after exiting the church, according to authorities.
He previously had sent threatening texts to his mother-in-law, who belonged to the church but did not attend services Sunday.
The Air Force gave this slime ball a light sentence of one year. Political correctness run amok. Like Laura Ingraham stated on her show last night, had this Military Judge done his job and just given this nut a five year sentence, this massacre would have never happened. Secondly, like I stated in yesterdays column, the politically correct Air Force never reported this criminals past to the FBI / Law Enforcement. Had they done so, this criminal would have not been able to purchase any guns. Trump is the Commander in Chief and should fire all Clinton, Obama and RINO Bush appointees from the Pentagon. Put in several General Pattons in the Pentagon.
Foresooth! You mean those background checks FAILED? Say it aint so Joe. That Brady Gun Control crowd blows their trumpet about the “millions” prevented from buying or acquiring a firearm; however, they NEVER mention the disgustingly minuscule number of those “millions” that actually get prosecuted, much less convicted of some background check malfeasance! These worthless DOJ agencies ALLOW criminals to continue walking among the law-abiding population. “The Clinton Crime Family” just the latest egregious example.
One wonders, was that judge who did go light on him, yet another obama or clinton lackey??
THAT is imo the only reason i can see WHY THIS sicko was not properly punished…
Gun control law failure.
Background check law failure.
Air Force Failure.
No responsibility will be taken by anyone. As always, only the innocent will suffer while the lawmakers make more laws, the supervisors CYA and the peons who are supposed to input information but don’t will walk free.
And let us not forget the judges who had so many chances to put this evil man away but instead practiced liberal leniency so he could go forth and offend again.
It is not the gun that needs controlling, it is the evil human holding it, but the left will never understand that.
And you can bet, NOT ONE person in the AF, from the judge who only gave him one year for assaulting his wife, to the base commander who failed to properly charge him when he broke FREE from a mental ward, to the Command JAG officer who didn’t PROPERLY report any of his offenses to NCIC, will not have ONE LICK OF PUNISHMENT COMING TO THEM.. Hell i doubt we will even know their names..
The bottom line is that the laws are already in place. But, when you have squishy judges and incompetent people, who either can’t or won’t do their jobs, tragedies like this are what we get.
I’m sorry, but just because this guy “slipped through the cracks”, shouldn’t mean that every other law abiding citizen has to jump through even more hoops in order to legally obtain a weapon.
I would submit that is especially true in light of the fact that one has to wonder, just how many other homicidal maniacs are lurking out there, who just “slipped though the cracks?” That’s a scary thought. Don’t make it harder on me because you didn’t do your job to begin with.
Competently enforce the laws that are there, and you will have already taken care of the problem. If you want to make things worse, then get even more government involved.
It’s to the point those cracks, seem so bloody big, even a 10000 million gallons of sealer won’t fix them! What with the amount of times we KEEP Hearing that bloody phrase..