Outrage as school mural depicts severed, speared Trump head

A Chula Vista school mural that depicts the bloody, severed head of President Donald Trump on a spear sparked a controversy that prompted officials to cover it and issue a response distancing themselves from the work.
The statement also said the artist will alter the painting.
“We understand that there was a mural painted at the event this past weekend that does not align with our school’s philosophy of non-violence,” read the statement from MAAC Community Charter School director Tommy Ramirez. “We have been in communication with the artist — who has agreed to modify the artwork — to better align with the school’s philosophy.”
The event Ramirez referred to was the annual Battlegroundz, a scholarship fundraiser held during the last weekend of April.
During the fundraiser, students and invited artists paint murals that highlight urban art in an alley behind the school.
Francia Baluca, marketing and communications manager for MAAC, the nonprofit that oversees the school, said officials were looking into questions raised about the mural, including whether anyone knew of its content before it was painted and when school officials first became aware of it.
After receiving complaints about the mural from the community and coverage about it from KUSI, the school had covered it with black plastic by Wednesday. On Friday, it appeared to be covered by plywood, with a vehicle parked in front of it.
Baluca said Battlegroundz attracts amateur and professional artists from around the world. Artist Sasha Andrade painted the part of the mural with Trump. She could not be reached Friday.
The mural depicts three warriors, each with different types of dress. One appears to be holding a human heart and another wears a leopard headdress and is holding a spear. At its end is the severed head of Trump, with the spear’s tip protruding from his mouth.
While school officials said Andrade has agreed to change the painting, she was defiant and proud of it on Facebook post earlier this week.
Her Facebook banner is a picture of her painting the mural, and on May 2 she posted a photo of the mural with the message, “They can try to #censor it but here it is guys!!!! ” Hashtags in the message included “#urwelcome” and “#freedomofexpression.”
She noted in one post that comedian George Lopez had liked her Instagram post of the mural, and she signed her message with “#firstamendment.”
She also has her share of detractors. On Twitter, a woman who goes by “Adorable Deplorable” called on the Secret Service to arrest Andrade for threatening the president.
The school is open to all San Diego County students 14-24 years old and is chartered by Sweetwater Union High School District. It serves 300 students.
Manny Rubio, public information officer at the district, said his office had received many calls about the mural, including from people out of state, but said MAAC Charter is independently run and not governed by the district’s board of trustees.
“Obviously there’s a lot of concern over what is depicted,” he said. “Because of that, they’re going to rework it. Our ultimate goal is that instruction continues and is not interrupted.”
The school was founded in 2001 by MAAC, or Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County, Inc.
“Our school has a focus on critical thinking; our students learn their academic curriculum by examining current issues,” read the statement issued by the school this week. “We expect that this, and other murals, will give cause for conversation among our student population and are ready to help them reflect on it and formulate their own opinions about its message and implications.”
Had a mural depicting a castrated Obama hanging from a tree like “Strange Fruit” been displayed in the name of “Free Speech”, I suppose the institutional leaders would have displayed it……NOT. So much for the strange fruit of Liberal equality made manifest in a Liberal education. Like Hitler said, he who controls the minds of the youth controls the future.
Dumb Mexicans can’t help themselves. Their culture lives with violence.
Hell, if a school student even SUGGESTED making the murial showing obama being hung from a tree, he’d have gotten expelled, visited by the secret service and Smacked down by the NAACP..
Will the “artist” get a little visit from the Secret Service?
Given that another “artist” (Huong) could put up a mural with a false narrative, and not be called-out on it….
He or she definitively needs to be visited by someone.
Doubt it.. Did any of those dozen or so liberal wastes of oxygen teachers, who tweeted they’d love to see trump executed ever get visited??
This is NOT “Art”, this is HATE, and I think that it is disgusting !
Another manifestation of the blackening of America, i.e., black supremacy.
The blue-feathered figure on the left looks Mayan or Aztec, so there is apparently a “hispanic” anti-white aspect, too.
12.5% of the population. Probably 80% of the abortions in this country. PP hero, margaret sanger wanted to abort / decimate the black population. Democraps-Jim Crowe laws, KKK, etc. Figure it out people.
And can you imagine the outrage had that picture shown a white guy holding a spear with a black head on it?? Even if it was not Obama, but just ‘any ole’ black guy”?! The noise the left, aclu, naacp, CBC etc would be making.. would make a t-rex roar sound like a mice’s squeak..
If you want to create ‘art’ like that then do it somewhere where it isn’t connected to a school funded by taxpayers. Your first amendment rights don’t provide for creating a piece of work wherever and whenever you feel like it. Something tells me if a piece depicted a liberal politician in the same way we’d hear an uproar from the left. This is simply unacceptable ‘art’ for many reasons and needs to be permanently removed not just adjusted.
double standards reign supreme in liberal lunacy world.
when are the true american patriots going to stand up and say ENOUGH?
The double standard exists for white people now. We have become second class citizens after the eight years of that sorry excuse for a human and president B Husain O.
From the article above: “We understand that there was a mural painted at the event this past weekend that does not align with our school’s philosophy of non-violence,” read the statement from MAAC Community Charter School director Tommy Ramirez.” If your school philosophy is of “non – violence”, why was this painting out for display in the first place. Secondly, the artist of this “mural” should be investigated by the Secret Service!
AND doesn’t it make sense, that the so called artist, would have had to have PRESENTED a small drawing of what the Murial was going to look like, to get the OK to do it??
IF so, then that meant this school board, AGREED with what he was doing..
She should also be “investigated” by ICE, backpacker. I have a feeling she and her entire family are living here illegally! Naturally they hate Trump, because he has the gall to want to enforce our immigration laws!
An artist who paints something like that does not deserve to be given a chance to “modify” it. It should be destroyed, and the artist excluded from all future exhibitions.
Then I presume that Sasha Andrade, since she believes so much in the First Amendment, would not mind if other ‘artists’ started painting her face in murals with heinous despicable things being done to her, either?
Na. You can bet if anyone tried that, they’d be shouted at for being racist/sexist etc..
The quality of the ‘art’ is so bad, I’ll have to take their word that it’s supposed to be Trump. The ‘artist’ seems to be celebrating the barbaric human sacrifices practiced by pre-Columbian tribes indigenous to Central America. I can’t have much sympathy that they were pretty well destroyed by the arriving Europeans. It is really amusing that this ‘art’ came from San Diego, a city that has brought hepatitis to near epidemic levels by failing to follow even the most basic sanitary practices. Even a casual observer is forced to come to the conclusion that San Diego is moving the wrong way in civilization. They celebrate evil pagan religions while refusing to protect the health of their citizens in a manner that I would demand from any city within the last two hundred years.
[ Even a casual observer is forced to come to the conclusion that San Diego is moving the wrong way in civilization.]
That seems to be 99% of commiefornia..
Another proof that public education is DEAD — it’s just a brainwashing venue for the Radical Left paid for by OUR tax dollars. Any system that teaches children from early grades that there are more sexes than male and female should be DESTROYED!
“The school is open to all San Diego County students 14-24 years old and is chartered by Sweetwater Union High School District. It serves 300 students.”
It is not just public education that needs a through cleansing.
It must have taken a while to “tag” that wall with that mural. The “peace love dove” school didn’t have anyone watching the “art” while it was in progress? Looks like passive approval of this street scum “artist’s” work and message. Sandblast the whole “work” and let the little girl know that she is no longer allowed to play reindeer games.
Is she an illegal? If so, remove her family and herself from this country.
Yet another reason to REMEMBER IN NOVEMBER……VOTE. I can’t wait for November – to vote GOP! Voting Republican all the way..
I am not at all surprised that a Trump-hater would create this outrageous piece of artistic excrement. Some Trump-haters will go to any disgusting extreme to express their total contempt for the President. Occasionally, their actions or personal attacks against the President are so egregious that they either seriously damage or destroy their careers In other words, they receive a well-deserved dose of poetic justice. .
Its times like this, i’d LOVE to see even just ONE of these libtard indoctrination centers get SHUT DOWN for their outrageous liberal one world views..
‘ “We understand that there was a mural painted at the event this past weekend that does not align with our school’s philosophy of non-violence,” read the statement from MAAC Community Charter School director Tommy Ramirez. “We have been in communication with the artist — who has agreed to modify the artwork — to better align with the school’s philosophy.” ‘. Bull scat. This IS the school’s ‘philosophy’ or the low life wouldn’t have felt secure in doing it. By the way, this is America; if you want to celebrate other cultures, then move to one of those countries, that won’t fly here.
You’ve got to wonder about the common sense of “educators” who thought this would be “OK” in the first place! Please note that they did NOTHING about the offensive mural until they got PUSHBACK from the community about it!
This thing looks like an Aztec NIGHTMARE. If the IDIOTS running this school district want to glorify an ancient MURDEROUS cult who practiced HUMAN SACRIFICE, then they should do so on their OWN dime–not that of the TAXPAYERS! But it seems THESE Commie left-tards are among those who will elevate just about ANY culture over the American culture!