Chuck & Nancy boycott WH meeting; Trump shames them with empty chairs

Democratic leaders ignited a new shutdown showdown in Washington on Tuesday after they refused to show for what was supposed to be a bipartisan meeting with President Trump, trying to cut him out of negotiations as Congress faces a long to-do list before year’s end.
Their attempt to divide and conquer failed, though, after Republican leaders stuck by Mr. Trump and attended the meeting at the White House anyway, saying Democrats were recklessly risking a shutdown by refusing to talk to the country’s chief executive and the man who must sign whatever bills Congress eventually passes.
“They’ve been all talk, they’ve been no action. Now it’s even worse; it’s not even talk,” Mr. Trump said.
He sat between two chairs left empty for Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democrats who skipped the meeting. The White House even provided nameplates to make sure it was clear who was refusing to negotiate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said that in his decades of service under administrations of both parties, he had never refused an offer to meet the president.
“Only one person in America can sign a bill into law, and that’s the president of the United States,” Mr. McConnell said. “I think the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate need to understand the way the government works. The administration has to be a part of the ultimate negotiation of what the spending level is going to be.”
Democrats blamed Mr. Trump for upsetting them earlier in the day, after he posted on Twitter that he couldn’t accept the wish list Mr. Schumer and Mrs. Pelosi are seeking as Congress writes a 2018 spending bill.
When Mr. Trump said a deal might not be possible, the Democrats said they’d had enough Twitter abuse and were canceling the meeting. They begged Mr. McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, to join them in direct negotiations without the president involved.
“It’s time to stop tweeting and start leading,” Mr. Schumer said, insisting that congressional negotiators were close to a deal until Mr. Trump’s Twitter post derailed things.
The president’s tweets have repeatedly landed him in trouble, but Tuesday’s was tamer than many others. In it, Mr. Trump previewed the scheduled meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” but sounded grim about chances for an agreement.
“Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” he said.
Democrats said that was beyond the pale, and they backed their leaders’ decision to ditch the president.
“The president reminded the American public that he has the capacity — by whipping off an ill-timed and ill-conceived tweet — to derail an otherwise important negotiating session,” said Sen. Christopher A. Coons, Delaware Democrat.
Mrs. Pelosi took to Twitter to deliver a spanking to the president.
“@realDonaldTrump now knows that his verbal abuse will no longer be tolerated,” she said, mocking the president’s own tweeting style. “Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad!”
An undeterred Mr. Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to excoriate the Democrats again by accusing them of jeopardizing national security with shutdown threats.
“After North Korea missile launch, it’s more important than ever to fund our gov’t & military! Dems shouldn’t hold troop funding hostage for amnesty & illegal immigration. I ran on stopping illegal immigration and won big. They can’t now threaten a shutdown to get their demands,” he said.
Congress is rushing against a number of deadlines.
States will soon begin to lose money under the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and areas hit by hurricanes are desperate for an infusion of cash before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Democrats have set a self-imposed December deadline to grant illegal immigrant Dreamers full citizenship rights, and Mr. Trump says he wants funding for his border wall and other immigration restrictions.
But the biggest deadline is Dec. 8, when the current government funding bill expires. Republicans are looking for big increases in defense spending, pointing to growing world trouble spots, while Democrats say they need domestic spending increases. Unless a deal is struck, the government would go into another partial shutdown.
The last shutdown in 2013 lasted more than two weeks and included some high-profile disruptions, including the Obama administration’s closure of the open-air monuments on the National Mall.
That time, Republicans controlled just the House while Democrats held the Senate and the White House, and voters blamed them for trying to dictate the outcome of the spending fight. Now in control of all three levers, Republicans would suffer even more from a shutdown, Democrats said.
“They know, with them in charge, a shutdown falls on their backs,” Mr. Schumer said.
Mr. Trump, though, said he won’t hesitate to blame Democrats for a shutdown.
“If it happens, it’s going to be over illegals pouring into the country, crime pouring into the country, no border wall — which everybody wants,” he said.
Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said it would be difficult for Democrats to blame Republicans for a shutdown if they were the ones who walked away from talks with the president.
“I hope they are wise enough to learn from our mistakes,” he said.
“You worry anytime there is a hiccup this late in the process,” he said. “Hopefully, everyone can cool off a bit and get back to work.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Chuck and Nancy only care about themselves and not the American people. If they did they would want the bill to go to conference so it can be changed. So, if you think for 1 minute that Chuck and Nancy care about you, you are kidding yourself. They are a couple of spoiled rich people who only care about themselves and will lie to you about it.
Unsure of what the uproar is all about. The ’empty chairs’ are actually an adequate representation for the level of assistance/pertinent substance that either one of them would have brought to the meeting anyway. Gesture was reminiscent of Eastwood’s allegorical summation of POTUS-past during a televised Romney event….what a chuckle that was!
I really hope the Republicans have a better PR group than they had when the Dems refused to allow them in to meetings on ObozoCare. If you ain’t sittin’ at the table you surely aren’t going to call the ante. Though I agree that the average IQ in the meeting went up by several points by having those two absent. I hope they returned their salary for the day to the Taxpayers. Is Nancy just jealous that no one ever sexually harassed her?
I heard that a cockroach once crawled up her leg… or was that chris mathews?
Ha ha ha ha! GOOD one, cgretired!
Best picture of Chuck & Nancy ever. Nancy is almost do-able
The problem with The Democrats is that they can’t even see their impending doom! The more they move against President Trump the the people are going to have them removed in this upcoming 2018 mid-term elections! Donald Trump was put in that office for a reason, and only God knows that true reason! Evidently the Democrats see the bridge out down the tracks and don’t give a ****! If they want to throw themselves over the proverbial cliff that’s their right! But they are not going to drag this country with them! If you haven’t noticed yet the last 4 special elections were won or lost by where you stood with President Trump! Also watch what happens on December 7 in Alabama’s special election! I see Roy Moore taking that seat! I also see the Democrats losing no less that 5 senate seats in the mid-term elections!
I hope you’re right about those 5 seats, danielspickard. As it stands now, the Republicans don’t have a very solid majority in the Senate, and all it takes is one or two bratty RINO hold-outs like John McCain to upset the applecart. If we win 5 more seats, we can put a STOP to the Commucrats’ “resistance” obstructionist BS and get President Trump’s MAGA agenda enacted into law with or WITHOUT their lousy votes. And they need not cry about it, after all the illegal crap they pulled when they crammed Obamacare down our throats without a SINGLE Republican vote!
Chucky and Nancy DemoRATS want the downfall of this Country! What a disgrace these open borders communists are!
Let’s give the little cry baby Democrats something to bawl about, come next November vote every last one of them out of office by voting for someone other than them! This country will never fall by democrat hand! Let’s take back our country and drain the swamp at the same time!
I suppose there are two types of people. Those who look for ways to do and those who look for ways to don’t. Those who look for ways to make and those who look for ways to take. Look at the empty chairs for the takers and don’t-ers
FYI….. My 2nd grade math tells me that’s 4 kinds of people. 😉
No, that’s two types with two sub categories each.
hey.. just think… by not attending the dems actually improved the intelligence in that meeting
the dems…. trump is being too nice and tolerant dealing with them… i honestly consider the libs to be our enemy (no diff than isis imo) and the dem party to be like the guys that funded the ira
truthteller, I’m not so sure the lying, ethics-free, POWER-mad Commucrats are not MORE of a danger to the country than ISIS is! All the Commucrats do is DESTROY and tear down anybody who gets in the way of their globalist agenda. They do NOT care about this country OR its people. All THEY care about is herding us into the globalist collective of George Soros’ MAD DREAMS. They believe THEY are the “elite” that will RULE when that happens. They are TOO stupid and blinded by their own lust for power to realize THEY are the “useful idiots,” and we ALL know what happens to the “useful idiots,” once the COMMUNISTS get into power.
I don’t believe this country can afford to let these leftist LOONS EVER get back into power again, because they were SO traumatized at seeing their prize snatched out from under them in the last election, that if they ever DO get back into power, I’m quite sure they will see to it that we can NEVER vote them out of power again!
the place runs better when the Government is shut down….CHILDREN HAVING A TANTRUM AGAIN…close to hoping the army takes over soon…..what a 3rd world laughing stock we have become…..disgraceful!
RthR, you can thank OBAMA and his Commucrat cohorts for THAT! Obama was nothing but the American Idi Amin–a banana republic dictator WANNABE, who damned near succeeded in reducing this country to a LAWLESS banana republic. THAT damage has been done, and will not be easily UNDONE. Because Obama’s vaunted “democracy”–AKA MOB RULE–is STILL threatening to reduce this once law-abiding country to a LAWLESS HELL of anarchy and CHAOS.
It’s time to hold congress’s paycheck for every day they shut down the government! Let’s see long those whiners obstruct what needs to be done! Also something else that needs to be written into this new amendment, and that being that the people of each state have the right to call for a recall election for their congressman/woman and senator! If they are not doing the job you put them in there to do, you should have the right to remove them!
How right you are!!!
How many times has this Government been ready to shut down in the last 8 Years?
They have not gotten anything done right it the same amount of time.
This businesses is ready to be shut down and have a Fire sale.
Poor Nancy and Chucky just haven’t yet gotten the memo that they aren’t king and queen of America.
Oh, they are king and queen of something, but definitely not America.
So the dems are now the party of sexual harassment and if we don’t get our way we don’t try and talk it out.
No worries Mr President. You will get the usual Dem responses from the empty chairs. ZERO.
Joe Tiporudo, I’m thinking he’ll get more good from the empty chairs than he’d likely get from either Chucky OR the Queen of the Moonbats!
Empty Seats , empty heads ! we should replace both of them with people that love America
You said it all, Ed. But not just the two airheads from the coasts. The leaches that are nested in the halls of congress all need to go.
Honest opinion and debate are necessary to provide a baseline for compromise. Asinine antics by elected officials should earn them fines, sanctions, and ultimately ejections. John McCain included!
me thinks we are headed for a govt shutdown orchestrated by democrats, which the media will blame on trump’s tweets
Lewis Williams, the HAPLESS Republicans get blamed for any government shutdown, no matter WHO is in power. Because they are so FECKLESS and incompetent that they are content to let the LYING COMMUCRATS define the agenda and the narrative. They simply do NOT know how to “sell” a Conservative idea. Their idea of defending their position is to cower in a corner and allow the COMMUCRATS to commandeer the “bully pulpit” for their OWN purposes. PATHETIC.
Robbing from a Fawlty Towers episode (where Sybil installs a garden-gnome behind the front-desk after Basil hires a cut-rate builder who botches), their boycott was excellent as the empty chair actually would have been more sensible!
Government shutdown is a giant JOKE! Essential operations go on while everyone else gets a paid vacation!
M A G A !!!
The two most useless people in DC. They have absolutely no business being in the positions they are in. Power hungry garbage.
onemadwoman, power-hungry INCOMPETENT garbage, which makes them even MORE dangerous, while STILL being completely USELESS.
Chuck and Nancy are just the chief figureheads in a vermin-infested “swamp.” The desperation of the Soros/”swamp”-sponsored leftist groups is getting so thick you can almost smell it. They are absolutely panicking at the thought that Republicans might actually get tax reform/relief/simplification done for all Americans…and give President Trump another win over “fundamental transformation.”
OFA and Indivisible are nothing but “obstruction zombies.” It’s all they know; and they will distort/mischaracterize any Republican initiative…plus demonize anyone who “dares” to support any aspect of Trump’s MAGA agenda. These “useful idiots” can’t let loose of the moldy & redundant “Sandersesque” mantra of “tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires” when this is the group (0.1 percent of the population) that already pays about 90% of the total federal income taxes already; and, the same group will continue to do so when tax reform is passed.
They are desperate to save Obama’s “train wreck” legacy legislation, the ACA. The rhetoric is so pathetic and disingenuous! (How do you “undermine”/”sabotage” something that has already collapsed?)
And finally, they are desperate to protect the “future” of the Democrat Party voter base…those present in this country illegally… especially the large portion of “Dreamers” who have never bothered to actually apply for citizenship or serve this country in the military.
Who, except politicians, really cares if the government shuts down? Obama shut things blaming the shut down for it but the reality is that a continuing resolution keeps everything going you just can’t increase spending, the one thing we wish the congressional welfare recipients would do.
This must have been a mini tribute to the skit Clint Eastwood pulled off at the convention in 2012.
This is what we get from Commucrats like Chuckie and the Queen of the Moonbats: Childish sulking, instead of doing their jobs. I hope voters will remember this INFANTILE behavior the next time these VERMIN are up for re-election!
Two empty barrels. Two empty heads. Two empty chairs. How poetic.
Trump created good optics with the two empty seats on each side of him. But the OPTICS would have been great if the names N. PELOSI and C. SHUMER were printed in BIG BOLD letters that occupied in full the name plates he displayed in the picture…. so the names can be read easily.