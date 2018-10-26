Chuck Todd fears mail bombs may be ‘some Russian operation’ meant to divide U.S.

MSNBC’S Chuck Todd fears the FBI may have a new Russia investigation on its hands due to a series of mail bombs sent to high-profile Democratic lawmakers and left-wing political activists such as billionaire George Soros.
Federal investigators appear to be focusing on Florida in their attempts to find who sent mail bombs to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others, but the host of “Meet the Press Daily” advised them not to overlook another location — Moscow.
“I have this fear it could be some Russian operation, too, designed to do what’s happening now,” Mr. Todd said Thursday. “In some ways, we shouldn’t rule anything out. It is diving us.”
Adding to the bizarre nature of the threats is the fact that none of the devices exploded. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that they were not rigged in ways one would expect of booby-trapped packages.
“This [suspect is] someone sitting down and spending time thinking about what they’re going to do to someone else. And some people like to relish that,” David Chipman, a retired federal ATF agent and senior policy adviser for the Giffords Center, told AP.
Mr. Chipman added that tape found on the pipes is “an investigator’s dream” in terms of bringing law enforcement closer to cracking the case.
Definitely soviet style tactics in coordination with the fake Pravda propaganda arm of the socialist Soviet Republic, to dismember, then influence a clean American election in disinformation blaming Conservative forces for a Democrat Party action of media subterfuge of sending their own disabled bombs to high Democrat party supporters to draw attention away from the incoming illegal immigrant invasion. The mere fact that they didn’t work, which is a true reflection of most Democrat proposed social solutions is proof positive they were made by impotent liberal socialists who can’t win by fair means will and I Quote “Stop Trump by any and all means possible” If designed by a “Get the job done” Conservative or non-aligned middle of the ground American voter the targets would now be resting in peace and resting in pieces.
Nope. He was hispanic. Guess he couldn’t build a bomb because of his panic. lol
The first crack in the Liberal narrative, designed to soften the blow when the person doing this is NOT a Trump supporter.
This will be like the Las Vegas shooting, when the Liberals thought their wetdream of total gun control was about to come true. But then the entire story got buried. The shooter turned out to be a Bernie supporter, and most likely was also a gun runner. So the truth was not useful, and had to go away.
I agree, but, it’s still “alleged Las Vegas shooter”. Nothing has been demonstrated to be a convincing timeline of events…except Ann Coulter’s theory in which everything fits like a glove.
Chuck as in Chucklehead –
NOUN;
a stupid person.
synonyms:
idiot · *** · halfwit · nincompoop · blockhead · buffoon · dunce · dolt · ignoramus · cretin · imbecile · dullard · moron · simpleton · clod · dope · ninny · chump · dimwit
Chuck represents the typical defined Fake news liberal who lives in his dreams, not realty.
This is probably a democrat sending these packages in a vain attempt to make Republicans look bad. After what we saw during the Kavanaugh hearings, I would not put anything past these despicable liberals to do something like this.
If such a theory was offered by a Republican, the fake news cabal would be foaming at the mouth in their hysterical zeal to denounce it as a “diversion,” a “mis-direction,” a wild and woolly suggestion by “conspiracy nuts.” Coming from the obvious intellectually challenged Todd, though, it’s “serious, if conjectural, NEWS.”
One of the FBI gurus who nabbed Theodore Kaczynski in ’96 mentioned 3 possibilities:
1. deranged Trump supporter
2. ‘False flagger’
3. Russian attempt to meddle
Todd is rarely right, but even a blind squirrel finds the occasional nut.
Odd how the “right wing” branded nut jobs are loners, out in the woods. The leftists nut jobs have all been right in town, often working at Dem HQ or on someones campaign at some point: mainstream Dem.
“could be some Russian operation’ to sow division in the US”
Is this a confess by Chuck Todd that he is one?
If not, why is he doing what he claims they would have done?
This would also mean all the mainstream media is being controlled by the Russians
How deeply are the Russians embedded with the liberals as a whole?
We know Hillary gave them a fifth of our uranium reserves so am thinking the term Russian is synonymous with liberal.
The liberals are the Russians they are the same thing and they sent the fake bombs to themselves to make fake news
Go get them, Mueller, your job is done
The liberals and the Russians are one and the same
The Left “news” doesn’t use cameras. Only projectors. What Todd means is “That’s what I would have suggested, had anyone asked.” But he never would have come up with it himself.
What if?…….a carefully organized plot to create a shadow terror group to absorb suspicion and misdirect authorities after the first fully functional pipe bomb takes out our President (as per plan). The pipe recipients so far are not (victims), they are par………..s. I’ll take a bullet for our pres. And now I’ll take a pipe. Russians (sic)
NEWS FLASH @ Chuck Todd
Where did Chuck get his GED ????
Todd is another reason why MSNBC is on the way out. Soros and his minions pull these “stunts” and blame others……be they Russians or Conservatives. Prime example is the mob caravan coming up from Honduras. Someone is funding that march to invade America right at election time. My money is on the Left and their complete frustration that most people do not believe their lies which is why people like Maxine Waters are encouraging “mob rule” and violence. Violence-advocating politicians should be expelled from Congress for encouraging citizens to assault each other! They do not deserve high positions in our government! Expell them!
By his comments, Todd seems to be negating the Mueller investigation, which is trying to prove Trump complicity with Russia. The obvious reason behind these mailings is to impact the mid-terms and help destroy Trump. Why would Russia want to destroy Trump if he is “their guy?” No, this appears more to be a Leftist scheme – or Iranian. Lots of groups fear the strength Trump has brought to America again, particularly terrorists and globalists.
It appears that we know now who the culprit is – a deranged Trump fan. What the hell was he thinking? That this would help? Fasten your seat belts as the leftist accusations against Trump fly by the minute. The shooting of Steve Scalise was not Bernie’s fault, but this is Trump’s. D stands for duplicity. Please, VOTE. More important now than even six hours ago.
I ain’t buyin’ it. When the Russians blow something up it makes a noise and it stays blown up.
This has DEMOCRAT Operation all over it.
Bad idea, poorly executed and blamed on everyone else.
Boy, those Ruskies are everywhere doing everything. The have to be the most productive people on earth.
There’s no need to blame Russia. The Democrats are polarizing the nation just fine without anyone’s help.