Chuck Todd fears mail bombs may be ‘some Russian operation’ meant to divide U.S.

MSNBC’S Chuck Todd fears the FBI may have a new Russia investigation on its hands due to a series of mail bombs sent to high-profile Democratic lawmakers and left-wing political activists such as billionaire George Soros.

Federal investigators appear to be focusing on Florida in their attempts to find who sent mail bombs to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others, but the host of “Meet the Press Daily” advised them not to overlook another location — Moscow.

“I have this fear it could be some Russian operation, too, designed to do what’s happening now,” Mr. Todd said Thursday. “In some ways, we shouldn’t rule anything out. It is diving us.”

Adding to the bizarre nature of the threats is the fact that none of the devices exploded. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that they were not rigged in ways one would expect of booby-trapped packages.

“This [suspect is] someone sitting down and spending time thinking about what they’re going to do to someone else. And some people like to relish that,” David Chipman, a retired federal ATF agent and senior policy adviser for the Giffords Center, told AP.

Mr. Chipman added that tape found on the pipes is “an investigator’s dream” in terms of bringing law enforcement closer to cracking the case.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd says he “has this fear” that the bombs shipped through the mail to prominent Democrats “could be some Russian operation” to sow division in the US. H/t @SamSacks pic.twitter.com/aiVaxGlnqS

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) October 25, 2018

