Chuck Todd: Democrats’ impeachment hearings ‘successful’ despite not clearing ‘political bar’

NBC’s Chuck Todd says impeachment hearings against President Trump should be considered “successful” because they revealed how much Americans still don’t know.

The “Meet the Press” host told viewers Sunday that Democrats may need to crawl down more political rabbit holes to settle claims of a quid pro quo deal between the president Ukraine over military aid.

“I think Democrats have to ask themselves, with all of the — on one hand, I think the hearings were very successful both in revealing that there’s a lot more we don’t know,” Mr. Todd said, NewsBusters reported. “They’ve proven quite a bit. And maybe in a court of law, they could win that case. But they still have a political bar that they haven’t met yet, and a political argument that they might be able to win if people like [Former Trump national security adviser John] Bolton testify.”

Mr. Todd said that Democrats have done much “within a reasonable period of time,” but continuing down the impeachment path is a risky move.

“It’s a dilemma that they’re facing here,” he added. “They haven’t met the political bar yet. Right? We haven’t seen it in the polls. They may have met a legal bar. So, what do you do? Right now, I think, they decided to move forward with the process. It is an interesting political decision.”

Mr. Trump has maintained from the start that he did nothing wrong during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which briefly broached allegations of corruption by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son Hunter during his time as a board member at Burisma Holdings.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









