Chuck Todd: Climate “deniers” banned on “Meet the Press”

NBC News has decided that climate change is no longer an issue that has two sides.
Sunday’s episode of ” Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd featured an hourlong panel with lawmakers and scientists about the consequences of climate change. But at the start, Mr. Todd said his show is “not going to give time to climate deniers,” and went on to inaccurately characterize the nature of the climate debate.
“Just as important as what we are going to do is what we’re not going to do,” he said. “We’re not going to debate climate change, the existence of it. The earth is getting hotter and human activity is a major cause. Period.”
“We’re not going to give time to climate deniers,” Mr. Todd added. “The science is settled even if political opinion is not.”
Skeptics about some of the most alarmist climate-change scenarios drawn by former Vice President Al Gore and other Democratic and left-wing politicians bristle at the word “denier,” claiming it implies parallels to people who claim the Holocaust or the Sept. 11 terror attacks didn’t happen.
They point out that while everyone understands that burning fossil fuels puts carbon dioxide in the air and that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere traps heat, there is a wide range of scientific opinion on such matters as how much man’s activities affect those gas levels, the likelihood of various possible consequences, the effect of other factors on the climate or the possible consequences such as ice or sea levels, and the quality and extent of past historical data on climate.
Mr. Todd prefaced his Sunday statement with video clips of dramatic weather incidents in the last year, though climatologists emphasize the difference between “weather” and “climate” — a distinction Mr. Todd himself made last month versus a conservative skeptic. Scientists also are usually loath to ascribe any specific weather event to man-made climate change.
Mr. Todd’s panel Sunday had non-scientists offering their opinions, including California Gov. Jerry Brown, Rep. Carlos Curbelo and potential Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg.
“We need to stop covering the debate and start covering the story so that people see that this is real, and so that politicians take a more pragmatic approach and find solutions that are actually achievable,” Mr. Curbelo said about the one-sided discussion.
Other politicians applauded the well-parametered show, with Sen. Bernie Sanders took to Twitter to offer “congratulations to Chuck Todd and Meet the Press for holding a serious discussion about climate change.”
“Will this be a breakthrough moment for mainstream TV?” the Vermont socialist asked.
Join the discussion
It doesn’t matter to me what those idiots do. I quit watching CBS news back in the 70’s due to their bias, and since then, I have quit watching the rest of the MSM over the years. To take it one step farther, I quit watching all network television over 20 years ago, including sports, since I have much better things to do with my time.
I was just discussing this in another post.
LINK
“Every one of the positions in the Lib agenda are so wrong as to be indefensible.”
I didn’t mention AGW but I was thinking it. The Libs can’t defend AGW. The fact that they stopped calling it Global Warming is your first clue, even though they still talk as if the ice caps are melting.
Nearly 100% of the scientists paid to say AGW is real say AGW is real. Why isn’t it 100%? You ever wonder that? It shouldn’t be consensus, but unanimity. Some of them tell the truth even when paid to lie.
Of course it’s a religion, not real science. And as CBS demonstrates, it’s a religion allergic to truth. Kind of like the Media itself.
Believing in AGW takes a special type of stupid. Not normal stupid like Oops I left the stove on. This is on par with Dumb and Dumber.
Every prediction they ever made, every last one, 100% of all predictions they made, have failed. Part of the Scientific Method is performing tests on prediction and repeatability. I don’t have the space here, but AGW fails every single step in the Scientific Method.
Put another way, if you were to squeeze all the real science out of AGW, it would still look identical to how it looks today. There’s no real science in it.
Sure they cook the books.
Sure they use NASA to give it the illusion of real science.
Sure they have lots of paid stooges wearing white lab coats and carrying clipboards.
None of that makes it real science. There’s no value in AGW.
Worse, the Libs are going to have to abandon AGW soon anyway.
What’s the real point of all these Global Warming Alarmists? They want to destroy the carbon economy and collapse America. That’s the communist dream. This is why they want so many restrictions on the USA but none on China. China is already communist.
Unfortunately for them, the USA is already starting to make green energy cost-effective*. Once we’re eventually 100% green, how are they planning to destroy America with this nonsense? It can’t work. They’ll lose interest and find something else to form violent mobs over.
* OOPS! — Every Dem
Meanwhile, America has more carbon-based fuel than ever before. Have you seen the drop in gas prices lately? We’re going to ride the cheap oil train until we lose interest and they’re practically giving solar panels and fusion reactors away for free.
There will never be Peak Oil. There will never be Mad Max. There will never be the energy rationing of Soylent Green. We have cheap domestic energy for at least 100 years.
They need a new lie. AGW is a dead horse.
Conservatives don’t hate clean energy. They hate the ideas of clean energy as pushed by Libs like Al Gore.
Sacrifice
Pain
Shutting down industry
Doing without
Heavy subsidies to keep useless energy sources viable
Intermittent and unreliable energy
What they didn’t count on was that nobody outside the Karl Marx Cafe wants that either. Even though Obama was blowing smoke when he promised how wonderful green energy can be, he described what people really want.
Libs didn’t count on the ingenuity of industry to create the impossible. Elon Musk is making billions selling electric cars that work. China is mass-producing solar cells. Battery tech is getting better and cheaper all the time.
Eventually we’re going to get what Obama promised, but what no Lib really wanted. We’re going to have the good green energy and not the unreliable garbage that destroys industry.
Even wind power is showing some signs of potential, but it’s never going to happen. Solar is making much better progress and will price it out of existence.
Meanwhile we have super cheap gas until that time.
After we go 100% green in a few decades, and there are only 6 homes in Montana burning wood logs in the fireplace, how can the Libs complain that the USA is destroying the planet? They can’t. They’ll have to suddenly hate solar or something.
They already hate nuclear – the cleanest and most mature green tech.
One way or another they’ll need a new lie.
But, but, i always thought it was supposed to be US ON THE RIGHT< who were the ones squelching folks free speech.. [Sarcasm off]
Hey, Chuck. Sc–w and the horse you rode in on. If you don’t tell the whole story the you are telling a lie. And that is the same as fake news, but that is what most of you guys like now, and that is why many of us to not pay any attention to what you guys have to say.
Way to go, Chuckie and the rest of you so-called prime news folks…refusing to give both sides of anything is what I have come to expect from you. Silence any voice or belief that disagrees. Who is the true anti!
This is why i don’t watch CBS news except for LOCAL news..
The Sun is entering a cycle of reduced sunspot activity, which will reduce solar output. Global temperatures will DROP. This means solar panels will be less effective, and wind patterns generated by temperature gradients will decline which will reduce wind turbine output. The Sun drives our climate, but don’t tell that to the “settled science” fools. Let them freeze to death.
Ho-hum, no news here. Just some junior members of the liberal Democrat Mafia following their sworn oath to trash & shutdown all opinion, facts & speech that does not coincide with their own.
Think these self-proclaimed swami should prove themselves by accurately forecasting exactly what the weather / climate around the planet will be a month in advance.
I’m sure all the meteorologist experts & Phil the groundhog would appreciate such remarkable & so far unknowable to anyone else scientific expertise.
It does make me laugh though to see just how extremely “predictable” the fanatic liberal left always are in adhering to whatever the party line / dogma is on any & every subject.
Yes I think that I may have seen it all. Sleepy eyed Chuckles as the savior of the world. Put a fork in me, I’m done.