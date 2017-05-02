Chuck Schumer, de facto president

Word has trickled out of Washington that a budget deal has been reached that will avoid a shutdown and keep the wheels of the DC establishment grinding along until September.
The budget fully funds every Democratic priority while throwing a few peanuts to the Republicans. The budget fully funds ObamaCare, despite continued bleating from Republicans about how serious they are about repealing and replacing the whole thing. This misbegotten budget includes continued funding for President Obama’s flatly unconstitutional and illegal subsidies for insurance companies which were never approved by Congress in the first place.
The budget fully funds Planned Parenthood, despite all the repeated promises from the Republicans about how this chain of abortion factories must be stripped of taxpayer monies for chopping up babies and making bank off their little body parts.
The budget fully funds sanctuary cities, despite pledges from President Trump and Attorney General Sessions that federal grant money must be withheld until they stop breaking federal law by harboring illegal alien felons.
And the budget provides exactly zero dollars – as in $0 – for a border security wall. None, zip, nada, despite promises from Trump from the beginning of his campaign until today that this would be his number-one priority.
No wonder Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, is gloating today and the Republicans are looking for a place to hide.
Schumer called the deal “a good agreement for the American people” that “takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table.”
He celebrated the uncontested triumph this budget represents for his party which doesn’t, on paper, control anything in Washington. “The bill ensures taxpayer dollars aren’t used to fund an ineffective border wall, excludes poison pill riders and increases investments in programs that the middle-class relies on, like medical research, education and infrastructure.”
And just to rub Republican noses in the whole mess, he crowed, “Early on in this debate, Democrats clearly laid out our principles. At the end of the day, this is an agreement that reflects those principles.”
An NBC News report adds this brief paragraph to illustrate just how abject the surrender is of the Republican Party. “Democrats stressed that there is no money not only for a border wall, but also for a deportation force, and they said there would be no cut in funding for so-called sanctuary cities.”
Why, you’d almost be inclined to think that the Republican Party does NOT control the House, does NOT control the Senate, and does NOT control the executive branch.
The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
This is entirely unacceptable. I have a banner hanging on the wall of the studio from which I broadcast my daily radio show which says “NO MORE EXCUSES.” We have given the Republicans everything they said they had to have to get things done in DC, and the result is this shameful capitulation to Democrats on virtually everything of vital importance.
Spineless snowflake Republicans melt into a puddle at the thought of a government shutdown, even though only 17% of the government actually shuts down, and all the federal workers who are furloughed wind up with a paid vacation.
It’s hard to know what to make of this mess. No conservative Republican with guts can possibly vote for this thing. We did not send them to Washington to produce swamp gas like this. We sent them there because they promised us they would repeal and replace ObamaCare, defund Planned Parenthood, and build a border wall. Anybody see any of that happening?
The Republicans will use the excuse that the Democrats can filibuster the budget bill so they have no choice. This is lame. If the Republican-controlled Senate can nuke the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations, they can nuke it for legislation, including budget bills.
Schumer is the new king of the hill. He’s controlling the entire legislative branch of government due to the linguini-spined Republicans who simply do not, as he does, have the courage of what they claim are their convictions.
Let’s be honest here. Yesterday, feckless Republicans effectively inaugurated Chuck Schumer as the new de facto President of the United States.
Conservative Americans have until Friday to forcefully challenge their Republican lawmakers to vote against this monstrosity and put this budget out of everybody’s misery. If government is to shut down, let it shut down. Democrats have repeatedly declared they are willing to shut down the government if their priorities are not represented, but you never, ever hear a Republican outside of Ted Cruz say the same thing.
Republicans, for whatever reason, live in cowering, towering fear of a government shutdown. The Democrats know it, which means they hold the trump card in every single hand that’s played. They know for a certainty – because the Republicans have repeatedly declared that their number-one priority is not the welfare of the republic but avoiding a government shutdown – that Republicans will fold every single time the threat of a shutdown is raised, even though it represents nothing more than a paid vacation for federal workers. This leaves them with no leverage whatsoever in any budget negotiations, and the de facto president knows it. That’s why he, and not Donald Trump, is running Washington, DC.
The one thing President Trump could do to recapture the initiative from Schumer and the feckless Republicans would be to pledge to veto this budget bill unless it defunds Planned Parenthood and includes money for the border wall. He can tell Congress and the nation, “If you want me to sign a CR, send me one that defunds Planned Parenthood and funds a border wall, or no dice. If the government shuts down, let it shut down.” His base, the people that put him in the White House, will stand with him.
If conservatives lose this battle, the die will be cast for the remainder of President Trump’s first term. Eventually the president will run out of executive orders to sign and actual legislation will need to be passed. Good luck with that.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Central).
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Wake up Donald. If you want something done right, you will need to do it yourself. Get a team together to write the legislation you were elected to enact, and then force it through congress by calling out he RINO’S by name, and asking their constituents threaten them with recall if they don’t get on board. We, the people, have had enough.
Better yet, tell congress “I WILL NO LONGER sign any damn CR’s period. Get a full year’s budget voted on and wrote up, LIKE THE LAW requires of you..”
And as to the article, i certainly HOPE to hell that the reps are not caving in and giving EVERY DAMN thing the dems want with NOTHING the GOP (and we the people) want.
Shout it down now, We the People did our job now Mr.Trump do yours.
I totally agree with you hardheaded…. and baitfish as well.
Looks like the Donald is mired in the swamp and appears to be comfortable there.
More like the swamp has sucked him INTO it, and he can’t do anything to get out..
This does not look good for we the American people, and the taxpayers. we have lost control of the system, the politicians, (the elected ones), the Courts, are doing what they want do and blaming the President. this will be a long 4 years.
Assuming we even get to keep Don for 4 years. Yesterday i saw yet more headlines on other sites, where dems are strategizing to have don impeached..
Trump should simply take it directly to the American people and call Ryan out for the liar that he is. He should point out that every time Ryan and McConnell had an opportunity to block or repeal Obamacare during his administration, they instead chose not to act. And, he should question why they didn’t come up with a workable plan in the last 6 years, and have it ready to go when Trump was elected. He should also question why they provided no funding for the wall.
He should then conclude that Ryan and McConnell have been lying to their constituency all along, and that they apparently have absolutely no intention of fulfilling their promises. And he must tell the American people that he can’t enact his agenda with the Republicans undermining him every step of the way, and that it’s up to the conservative voters to pressure the RINOs to do their jobs, or be replaced in the next election.
I agree, watchman! President Reagan was able to get most of his agenda enacted because when the closet liberal GOP tried to sabotage HIM the way the RINOS are sabotaging President Trump, he took his case directly to the American people, and laid the blame squarely where it BELONGED–on CONGRESS. The American people then scorched the tail feathers of those WORTHLESS goonybirds and let them know they had better do SOMETHING besides sit on their perches SQUAWKING and scarfing down the taxpayers’ “birdseed,” and Congress was FORCED to act or face losing their coveted perches to somebody else.
Another important factor was, President Reagan had that wily old FOX, New Gingrich as Speaker of the House working to advance his agenda–not that weak, ineffectual, LYING SNAKE, Paul “RINO” Ryan! We need to start DEMANDING a new Speaker, because RINO RYAN is NOT getting the job done!
Very true. Don’t just get on Twitter Don, GET ON NEWS week, Fox, One news now and take the message to US the people. Shame all these RINOS into following the will of the people, or get trampled on as we come through!
If the damned RINOS do NOT stop rolling over and showing their bellies to the Democrats, President Trump is NOT going to get far with his agenda to fix the MESS Obama left behind! WHAT are they so afraid of? They have a MAJORITY in both houses, and yet they are letting that ODIOUS little JERK Chuckie Schumer issue proclaimations and orders and strut around like HE is running things, when they could squash him like a BUG if they wanted to, by using the majority WE gave them. They HAVE NO EXCUSE for this SHAMEFUL COWARDICE! NONE. Are they really THAT afraid of rocking the boat and upsetting the status quo? What a disgusting, SPINELESS bunch they truly are, and I hope they know that we are blaming THEM, NOT President Trump for not getting things done, and THEY are the ones who will pay in the next election if they continue snatching defeat from the jaws of victory like this!
PS to President Trump: I saw your tweet giving these VERMIN an “out” for their COWARDICE. So WHAT if they don’t have 60 votes? They have the NUCLEAR OPTION the DEMS gave them. They’ve been riding this excuse for going on 9 YEARS now, and it isn’t going to cut it any longer as an excuse for their GUTLESS refusal to do ANYTHING the Dems might not like.
If the GOP wants to act like a bunch of dogs who roll over for the enemy, then GET OUT OF government. You want to act like a person then stay there..
Note to LYING, lazy-***ed RINOS in Congress: You know, if we WANTED “agreements” that reflect COMMUCRAT “principles”, we’d have elected COMMUCRATS to Congress. As it is, it appears that we may as WELL have done that, because you SPINELESS SOBs are going to let them RUN THINGS regardless of WHO we elect. Just color me ENRAGED AND DISGUSTED with the LOT of you LYING, COWARDLY RINOS.
Trump should speak to the people like Obama did when he tried to sell Obamacare. The people should contact their congressmen, protest their offices if needed, to tell them to uphold the principles they ran on. We voted AGAINST a third Obama term. Maybe conservatives should hold marches like the anti-Trump democrats, but without the violence and destruction.
The establishment Republicans should be drawn and quartered. It is beyond sick that with the complete government under their control they still can’t do what the people want. I’ll bet their donors are extremely happy with the way they are governing. Every corrupt Republican who voted for this budget needs to be challenged for the right to run again in 2018. We’ve tried almost everything to get them to vote with us-only two things remain, get rid of them at the ballot box or just get ride of them.
Maybe the TV show “Designated Survivor” has it right. Just get rid of all those in DC now, and start afresh..
The information in this “news” story it totally inaccurate or in other words “fake news.” Are all these reporters on drugs or what? They live in an alternative world. This guy needs a bite of a reality sandwich and should not be allowed to report information that is not true. And he apparently has no understanding of how government works and how grandstanding by Dems does not reflect any truth. They all took lessons for the liar in chief.
Not too sure about that. I understand that ‘One News Now’ is a conservative based outfit – NOT of the liberal bent of CNN, ABC, NBC, et.al.. Word has it that indeed, this budget includes language that not only defunds any wall but, prohibits any wall in the future!
We have no Republicans. They are nothing more than “pup-dogs” of the Democrats! Even the leadership in the so-called party is nothing more than a spokesman for the Democrats. What happened to the election results? DRAIN THE SWAMP! Get some REAL representatives for the People! Get the job done!
Cry baby Chucky Schumer is nothing more than the self proclaimed president of the dirty infested Rats in the swamp that is being drained. Chucky will be sucked into the swamp’s garbage disposal drain before he knows he is a goner. Bah bye Chucky.
We can only “pray” it is so! Have been trying to end “The Camel’s Nose Under The Tent” Chucky reign for too long, and to America’s shame, he is still there….
Keep in mind that Schumer holds the same office as the Hildabeast did. Time for the re education of NY voters, specifically NYC.
“The budget fully funds every Democratic priority….” And, from what has been reported, inside that mess, it not only defunds any “wall,” but prohibits any such in the future! If Trump signs this thing, he’s done. The “Swamp” remains full of ‘sneaky’ vipers. If they can change the rules to seat a SCOTUS member, they better ‘git-er-dun’ and change them to fulfill the purpose these government shills have been given THE POWER – CONSERVATIVE purposes, NOT the Schumer initiatives!! These “milky toast” GOP types are a scourge, find them out, and git’em out!
We don’t need any more Republicans. We need more conservatives. Change the rules to allow for 51%, AKA the nuclear Option.
Exactly. WE have enough RINOS.. What we need are Constitutonalist Conservatives who HAVE SOME DAMN BALLS!