Chuck Schumer and his ‘petty campaign pledge’ shows penchant for lying

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised President Donald Trump for his “petty campaign pledge” of building a border wall — and bam, that’s what’s wrong with today’s batch of elitist politicians.
Campaign pledges aren’t “petty.”
Pledges, in general, aren’t “petty.”
A pledge is just another word for a promise.
And those who make promises shouldn’t break them.
Schumer, in a speech on the Senate floor that came after his widely reported White House meeting about border funding with Trump and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, condemned the president for saying “he’ll hold parts of the government hostage,” and possibly shut down government, all “for a petty campaign pledge to fire up his base.”
Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018
The fact Schumer’s so open about condemning pledges only shows his own penchant for deceptiveness. Pledges aren’t supposed to be tossed to the side, cavalierly issued during campaign season, then quickly forgotten post-election.
That’s what’s wrong with the political ruling class in the first place.
They make promises — they break promises.
They vow to voters in the lead-up to elections one thing — they turn backs and go their own ways, do another thing, once they take office.
They forget their pledges.
Schumer may think promises to voters are “petty.” But most of the rest of America doesn’t.
Most of the rest of America — the principled types, anyway — see Schumer toss aside pledges as petty and think, wow, there goes a guy with low-to-no morals. There goes a guy who doesn’t mind lying to get his way. There goes a guy who has such a cavalier attitude toward truth that he doesn’t even notice how despicable the labeling of pledges as petty.
Pledges, dear politician, are never, ever “petty.”
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Please Mr. President: after shutting down all “nonessential functions”, devolve their departments to the several States where they belong. This would be a great first step toward returning the federal government to its Constitutional boundaries.
To a bottom feeding politician like Schumer ALL campaign pledges are petty things to be ignored once in office and the power has been beguiled away from the trusting useful idiot voters that believed them. Political acts of actually fulfilling in deeds, the promises given in campaign, is such a frightful paradigm in establishment that the Shylock Schumer’s of this world MUST put down and put out, lest they themselves have to mimic in accomplishment the very lies they offer in election promise that they know in their own hearts they have not the capacity or true intentions to accomplish. So America, who is the greater evil, they guy who holds parts of the government hostage to inflict a temporary curative short term political pain followed by a long term palliative political solution,???….or the guy who offers temporary immediate gratification, that leads the entire government hostage in pain, in bankruptcy and social division down the road to permanent Democrat socialist leadership where actual social solutions make their fear mongering party irrelevant, so they never materialize to the benefit of THE PEOPLE, whose forced absence just benefits the Democrat Party. It’s either pay me a little in pain now, or pay THEM a lot in pain Later. American Pain is their friend that indeed keeps them in power.
harling, great remark! How about Schumer telling the truth for once because twice the democrats did not want to allow illegals in and now, as usual, go back on every truth to make up new lies. By the way, I would like to think those voters in his state would now impeach him because we can impeach them and that scared Maxipad a wee bit when one of those she supposedly represents shouted it out to her. They are our employees BUT UNFORTUNATELY WE HAVE BEEN CONNED INTO THINKING THEY ARE BOSS AND WE ARE NADA. WRONG, WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND NOT OUR HIRED IDIOTS!
I brought this up a couple of days ago in another comments conversation, noting that except for an almost throw away observation by a member of The Five on Fox News, there was no other recognition of the dismissive and patronizing opinion by Pelosi during the meeting about Trump’s trying to make good on his silly little “political promise,” later echoed by Chuck You Schumer as reported here. Spot on Cheryl Chumley. Nancy and Chuck gave a very revealing glimpse into the integrity of the Dems, and what a politician’s word to the people are worth.
I do pray that those who voted in these democrats, take note of their actions. To them all promises are petty, all truths are ok with lies. Now they want to put back the pork barrels that were stopped, so they can get other’s to go alone with their plans. In reading their promises, before the voting, they only want to get rid of President Trump. No plans to better our lives, only raise our taxes.
This is exactly what you can expect from a “Liberal” politician with Soviet/Russian roots. I suppose, chances are that when the Democrat Party moves further to the Left, he will come our of a closet as a neo-Bolshevik.