Christine Blasey Ford remembered in Dewey Beach bar scene

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware — Christine Blasey Ford grew up in Washington’s affluent Maryland suburbs, graduated from an expensive all-girls private high school and spent summers immersed in the wild nightlife of this Eastern Shore resort town.
She went on to become a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, having earned a psychology degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, master’s degrees at Pepperdine and Stanford, and a Ph.D. in educational psychology at the University of Southern California.
But it was those early days — when she was known as Chrissy Blasey, a student at the Holton-Arms School who ran with students from a network of exclusive tony schools just across the border from the District of Columbia — that have landed her at the center of the most explosive Supreme Court confirmation battle in decades.
First in a confidential letter to Senate Democrats and then in a Washington Post interview, Ms. Blasey Ford accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, a student at another expensive private school, of sexually assaulting her at a high school party 36 years ago, when she was 15 and he was 17.
She said he was stumbling drunk when he forced her onto a bed, tried to strip off her clothes and stifled her cries for help — all while his friend watched the struggle.
Judge Kavanaugh vehemently denies her allegation, and his supporters say it’s completely contrary to what they know about him.
Meanwhile, Ms. Blasey Ford’s family, friends and people she has never known but who attended her school say they believe her, say her story is all too familiar to many other female students and say it should disqualify the judge from elevation to the Supreme Court.
“We believe that Chrissy has acted bravely by voicing her experiences from the past, and we know how difficult this is for her,” her husband and other close family members said in an open letter posted online Thursday. “Chrissy is not someone who chooses to be in the spotlight. We ask that her decision to share a private and difficult recollection be treated seriously and respectfully.”
It is plausible that Judge Kavanaugh and Ms. Blasey Ford would know each other. They traveled in the same suburban circles: He at Georgetown Prep, the Jesuit boys’ school that molds the sons of privilege, and she at the all-girl’s bastion for the daughters of the liberal elite.
Students from the two schools in Bethesda, Maryland, regularly socialized, and the families in those circles often vacationed on the beaches of Delaware and Maryland — Ms. Blasey Ford among them.
Longtime residents of Dewey Beach, a Delaware resort known in the late 1980s as a place where the college students who worked the other resorts lived and partied, remember her nights waitressing at the Waterfront, a raucous bayside bar.
“Things that would be considered out of hand today was OK back then. Things have changed,” said a man who encountered Ms. Blasey Ford during those years, speaking to The Washington Times on the condition of anonymity. “That was the yuppie period of time, and Dewey Beach was a yuppie town, and weekend warriors were coming down from D.C. It was their Vegas.”
Ms. Blasey Ford was a popular figure on the Dewey Beach bar scene.
She once got caught in a romantic triangle that culminated with the two men getting into a fistfight over her, according to people familiar with the incident.
“She enjoyed the Dewey Beach nightlife,” said another resident speaking on the condition of anonymity. The resident, now a restaurant owner, added that the town was “pretty wild” in those days.
Lisa Banks, one of Ms. Blasey Ford’s attorneys, did not answer The Times’ questions about her client’s Dewey Beach past.
Ms. Blasey Ford’s stint at the Waterfront coincides with a time in her life when her career path was uncertain, according to her friends.
She struggled academically late in high school and early in college before steadying herself, Jim Gensheimer, one of her close friends in Palo Alto, told The Mercury News in San Jose.
By 1988, Ms. Blasey Ford graduated from the University of North Carolina, headed to California and seldom looked back.
She spent three years at Pepperdine and earned a master’s degree in clinical psychology. She went on to earn a doctorate from the University of Southern California in educational psychology in 1996.
Three years later, she returned to Pepperdine to work as a visiting professor and then was hired by Palo Alto University in 2012 to teach as part of a consortium with Stanford University as a research psychologist and biostatistician. Colleagues there have described her to news reporters as reserved.
Her academic writings are widely published. In 2015, Ms. Blasey Ford and Helena Chmura Kraemer co-authored the second edition of “How Many Subjects? Statistical Power Analysis in Research.”
But she said she kept the memories of the attempted assault to herself until 2012 when, during couples therapy with her husband, Russell Ford, she brought it up.
She married Mr. Ford, an engineer, in 2002. The couple have two teenage sons.
The entire family surfs, and they split their time between a beach house in Santa Cruz and a home in Palo Alto.
Friends told The Mercury News that the family eats organically and drives hybrid vehicles that they plug into a charging station in their driveway.
Other friends described her as liberal, chatty and dedicated to her family and her career as an educator.
Ms. Blasey Ford embraces left-wing politics and opposes President Trump. Last year, she joined a women’s march against Mr. Trump.
Mr. Gensheimer, who has known Ms. Blasey Ford for more than eight years, said her story about Judge Kavanaugh rings true.
“She clearly has nothing to gain and much to lose by going public with her story. I know from things she has told me, including her need to have more than one exit door in her bedroom to prevent her from being trapped, that this event was serious enough to have a lasting impact on her life,” he said in an email to The Times.
Ms. Blasey Ford’s allegations, which threaten to upend Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court, have made her a celebrity on the left and of the #MeToo movement.
Her classmates and fellow alumnae from Holton-Arms singed a letter to Congress vouching for her honesty and integrity. It said she came forward as an “act of civic duty.”
The signatories from Holton-Arms’ class of 1984 include a senior counsel at a San Antonio law firm, a middle school Latin teacher in Bethesda, the general counsel of the Office of the Inspector General in the District of Columbia, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, a professor of Environmental Epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, and the chief financial officer of the National Business Group on Health.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a graduate of the class of 1979, also signed the letter.
The Hollywood star’s Twitter feed has been filled this week with anti-Kavanaugh posts. It included a link to a 1998 memo that Mr. Kavanaugh, then a lawyer working for the independent counsel’s investigation of the Clintons, wrote to boss Kenneth W. Starr with a series of hard-hitting — and salacious — questions he proposed asking President Clinton about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.
• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
This is one socially miss-manufactured Ford in need of an immediate recall. Her valid warranty obviously expired about 35 years ago before Fords were manufactured with working brain boxes programed to avoid collisions. Just one more attempt by Psychologists to take over the American courts and dispense faux mercy in inexcusable unproven science instead of workable proven Justice. If there is a stumbling drink in this scenario I doubt it was Karnaugh. When a Lib points one finger out,,,three always point back In.
Well, in CA where I have lived a long time and it is full of people just like her – degrees in psychology usually does point their fingers back at them as most study this stuff because they have mental problems. Odd too that her problems in her marriage are passed over, plus how her students see her ain’t good either, and rumors that she has slept with students which is unfortunately happening a lot in CA. Sorry, but having lived a life back in the day truly underlines she has no clue who, where, location, etc. and why she went into the bedroom. Now it also comes out that the house she describes does not fit in with her story against Kavanaugh. DiFi, you blew this up by actually giving our her name when she said not to. You need to leave Congress today as part of the stupidity in CA. We normals here see you and her as two in trouble trying to knock Kavanaugh and Trump & failing miserably to convince anyone of what you have tried to do because neither of you is credible. The article is actually setting the scene that she was from a wealthy background and was enjoying the joys of being free in so many ways. Her fault and not his nor ours. She cannot be specific/prove where, when, who, how, etc., then she needs to stay quiet and not attend the interrogation.
Absolutely! SOME degrees in the field are legit, and go to people who truly want to make a difference in others’ lives. But a GREAT number realize the contacts in their brains don’t quite meet, and want to figure it out on their own. Mz Ford probably DID get commode-hugging drunk, and got someone to hit the sheets with her. But WHO? From the testimony of ALL the “witnesses” for Judge Kavanaugh, I seriously DOUBT is was him. Given that the party happened at the house of a classmate who looks VERY much like Dr. Kavanaugh, at the address she gave for the party…. This whole thing played right into the hands of Liberal Socialist Democrats to postpone and delay Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation throughout the period leading up to the November mid-terms. See it for what it is, and write your senator.
Since the Established Democrat paradigm of Supreme Court or Presidential election nullification is to trot out some last minute timely election or nominating nullifying accusation right before an election or nomination, in this case a balancing “You Slept with a student” investigation should be just as forthcoming to tie her up in court, drain her financial abilities also, perhaps with Kavanaugh as the selected presiding judge. ANY Republican running for office not prepared to be slurred will not survive.
So glad that you wrote this comment! All true. We MUST reclaim our state and driving out the elected traitors (the Dirty Dems) is job one.
Ditto
And now it comes out that they didn’t even go to the same school. They just happened to live in the same neighborhood! I’d like some proof that she even knew Brent Kavanaugh or had ever met him in high school. Just because Mrs. Ford partied doesn’t mean that Kavanaugh did. She could have been raped by every other guy her age in that neighborhood and that still wouldn’t mean that Brent Kavanaugh did anything to her. They’re trying to imply he’s guilty by proximity!
Follow the money!
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-20-kavanaugh-accuser-christine-blasey-exposed-for-ties-to-big-pharma-abortion-pill-maker.html
First of all, anybody with a psychologists degree could easily cheat a polygraph, I did it 40 years ago. What I’d like to see is 35 years of Dr. bills for PTSD, surely if she was tormented that badly there would be a paper trail of all types of Doctors trying to treat this poor thing for PTSD. Surely there should be years of visits for treatment and therapy. I think she was the stumbling drunk, it was so trivial that she can’t remember ANY details, so much for sobriety. I wonder if she wore white on her wedding day? There’s no doubt, her life will be ruined no matter the outcome. I believe that Trump and the officials should go into one of the back offices and swear Kavanaugh in as a judge, just like the Democrats when they voted for Obamacare. Not one Republican voted for it, but as Pelosi said, “We have to do it to see what’s in it”. Now the Republicans have a majority all 3 ways, what are they waiting for ? The don’t need permission, they have the majority.
The hypocrisy of the left would be laughable except peoples reputations have been put in the toilet by allegations that just happen to come up. The ironic thing is after the ACCUSED is “OUT OF THE PICTURE,” the ACCUSERS just disappear. This contrived ME TOO movement just empowers women to accuse Conservatives based on fact they will be believed, regardless of TRUTH, except when a woman or women even has actual proof of their allegations against a LIBERAL, then it is that woman or women taken OUT OF THE PICTURE or MALIGNED.
The allegations against someone should not be taken as a one sided statement without facts or witnesses. A He Said/ She Said scenario wouldn’t even hold up in a court of law with flimsy CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE. However, what is in play here is a ruse by Democrats and Republicans that hate Trump to avoid placing a CONSERVATIVE on the supreme court. It is clear by their statements that the Democrats were going to vote NO anyway and some antiTrump Republicans now have an excuse to vote no based on “CONSCIENCE” with the approval of their constituents.
Baloney. She has already made herself into a darling of the Leftists. If she had nothing to gain, she would keep such a sketchy story to herself and not have gone to see a therapist in 2012 when Mitt Romney was running and listed Kavanaugh as a one of his potential Supreme Court picks. This is a typical “any means to secure our end goal” tactic of the Left. If she testifies, she could be sued in civil court for slander big time. So she will not testify–especially since she has no details. What 15 year old rich girl went to a drinking party and did not think someone would try to cop a feel in the 1980’s—especially if she was drinking too. All the women say things like “could have, I can see that” but none have facts. Shame on them all. More “pure innocent girls and nasty boys” crap of the 2018 political something out of nothing because they have nothing to run on.
Christine Blasey Ford, known as Chrissy, a liberal who lives in communist Kalifornia, a psychologist, who is going to “therapy” and all of a sudden through “repressed memory”, she accuses a fine man of molesting her. Isn’t it funny that her attorney wants conditions, before good old liberal “Chrissy” will testify?
Absolutely true! Again, just another costly witch hunt at tax payers expense. Now the Kavanaugh family are receiving death threats along with their beautiful children. Wrong on so many levels! HRC coined Republicans as deplorable, but this adjective describes exactly the Democrats agenda!
Nothing to gain and much to lose? How often is a booze-addled drug-ravaged late-middle-aged teacher at a correspondence school made into a media star and the heroine of the ball-busting harridans and beta-male parakeets of the feminist left? This nymphomaniacal fabulist, and probably comrade Genzhymer from Palo Alto too, is an out-and-out socialist acolyte of Bank Fraud Bernie, a heavy donor to the Drunken Lesbian Witch and a card-carrying and pussy hat-wearing veteran of the anti-Trump Womyn’s Waddles of dykes, dogs and dingbats, whose social media posts foamed with Trump hatred and marxism before they were scrubbed. A loss for the President is clearly a gain for people like this. In addition, she is a disgruntled unsuccessful litigant before Judge Kavanaugh’s mother, and what sweeter revenge than destroying the career of the hated judge’s son? Ford’s lawyers are both on the payroll of Nazi kapo Soros, and she may well have a financial incentive from Soros and Steyer to concoct these fabrications. Finally, she is not just a supporter of child murder but an active babykiller herself, employed as a researcher on babykilling drugs and an investor in the company that manufactures RU-486, the American left’s answer to the Nazis’ Zyklon B, and Judge Kavanaugh on the court would bring it one vote closer to bringing the gravy train of the progressive Holocaust to a screeching halt.
Tell us how you really feel…………
The best described comment thus far!
Let’s see a person of high integrity? She get drunk at 15. Attends a party with four males and is the only female there. Forgets for thirty years. Wants to destroy a man who has political views opposite of herself. Can’t really remember what happened but it did. Happened during school party during the summer. Her parents home was foreclosed by Kavanaugh’s parents. I wonder how many abortions she has had done?
Gee…if it happened during the summer, wouldn’t she be working at Dewey Beach? Was that where it allegedly happened? Was the Judge there that summer? Is she so full of diaper poop that her eyes are brown?
It is not clear that she was the only girl there and with only 4 boys. Very doubtful that is how they did rich private high school parties in the 1980’s.
Wasn’t there also a comment made at the therapist about her regretting the number of ‘partners’ she had when she was younger?
OMG 35 years ago when I was drunk at a frat party – oh I forget what house, what time, month or year but I know Kavanaugh touched me because george soros and nancy pelosi told me so.
In counseling with her husband and then remembers this?? Maybe there was something to gain in that scenario? Maybe she was trying to explain to him her reasons for being a witch or weirdo?? Maybe she was trying to explain away her partying lifestyle & threw this story in as another excuse?? Once she told him the story she had to stick by it. All “what if’s” correct – I don’t know, and that’s the point. None of us know why and what she has to gain. But, it’s a fishy story and most women know if it happened to us, we’d know details. I’ve had multiple uncomfortable incidents and each one is very clear to me. What we do know is as a flaming lib she hates Trump, that’s all the why the “what’s she got to gain” that’s needed! Hate and destroy agenda, American voters be damned.
Ms. Ford, do you believe in this American principle of justice: a person is innocent, until proven guilty?
Ms. Ford, how old were you, when this alleged party took place? Can you provide the date & time of this alleged party? Can you provide the address, where this alleged party took place? Can you give us a list of names of the people at the party? Did you drink any alcohol at this alleged party? Do you take any drugs at this alleged party? Did your parents know you were at this alleged party? Did your parents approve of your drinking at the age of 15?
Ms. Ford you have provided no evidence that this alleged party even took place. If you can’t provide any evidence that this alleged party took place, how we are to believe anything else you say about this alleged party?
Her entire story is bull feces. If she remembered the names of both men in the room, she would remember the house, the street, the city, the time of day, the month etc….etc…..I have voted some Democrats in the past but NEVER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
She was popular in the beach bar scene…HMMM
Kavanaugh needs to declare he is a flaming liberal and then all of this will be nothing
In fact, he could have actually been a serial rapist, beat his girlfriend and the Democrats would yawn
What is really on display is how despicable Democrats are TODAY
These people are disgusting. They are doing all of this so they can keep the right to scramble their babies brains in the womb with a late-term abortion.
Anyone being fooled by this is most likely the victim of one of these scramblings
Quite frankly, I don’t see whoever she images doing what she imagined as doing anything all that wrong.
I witnessed, over the years, multiple girls being tackled, tickled while the guy was on top of them and laughing because they liked the attention, but now that the feminazi parasites speak for all womankind so that it is a heinous crime if a first-grade boy kisses a first-grade girl which makes him such a degenerate pervert he needs to be castrated to save poor, helpless women, who the next day are used in a new argument which says anything a man can do a woman can do better
I have had it with the tyranny from the left. It is time we declared our independence and overthrew them
Confirm him NOW
In the 1970’s Rainier Brewing company ran a F-U-N-N-Y set of ads touting Rainier Ale as a “Man’s Beer” and pushing to “Repeal the 19th Amendment.” I still have one of their buttons! With all of the blather coming from these “feminists” who seek not equality, but dominion over men — white men in particular — I think it is time to dust off my button and wear it proudly! Yeah, just think! Repeal the 19th amendment and get a country without screaming banshees urging castration if some appreciative male glances at one of their fairer members. And what to do about the REAL women, who DO deserve the right to vote? Simple. The leftists (ick!) were the ones to push for “gender neutral” to begin with. Lets just use that term for the crazies, who apparently hate being female anyhow, and let women, REAL women, be who they are. Then when we repeal the 19th, we insert language to the effect that REAL women are not affected.
The facts seem to indicate the truth in this matter. A privileged girl grown up in liberal circles. A former party girl. Lives in a far left town in a far left state. A psychologist that has to go to a psychologist. Hires a liberal far left attorney to represent her. Protested against president Trump. Figured out she was in a privleged school when Brett was in a nearby school. The verdict is in….She is a LIAR looking for attention. Vote this fine man onto the Supreme Court.
Who is running the Senate. If she feels she is not just someone who is full of BS, like many of us do, then there is not a time she would not make herself available to testify. And why is she so stupid to think he would testify first and her second. He is not accused of anything. Did she start drinking again and forget she is the accuser.
An underage Drunk at a party at age 15?
Obviously unqualified to continue work as a professor. She should resign or be fired now!
I would only have two questions for her, 1. How much are you being PAID?
2.WHO is paying you for this horsepucky?
The one question not asked?
Even if he did do that – and, that being? In the state of being a drunken teen?
Should that disqualify him now, or anyone else for that matter? No one dares put this in perspective, because the media is setting the moral tone that everyone must follow like sheep.
The teen years are often times the “regret years.” The learning time from getting stupid-hurt years. What is going on is moral outrage? From women who wear vagina hats and sell vagina lollipops? Who kneel at the altar of abortion and despise unbelievers in their cult? It is they who want to rape justice.
Well, the comments have caught her drift. But add to that all the..well, well heeled types who exonerate her perfidious background for a pedestal like that of the Cult of Mary.
In this day and age, no thought is given to the Good Judge’s particulars. Surely, a Salem Witch Trial.
Certainly, we live in interesting, if perilous times.
Sounds like she may have been the party girl and encouraged whatever happened to her. Hardly an innocent victim who now wants to destroy a seemingly decent man. Hope George Soros is paying her enough to spew these allegations. Need to check her financial records to see if she is in need of Soros funding. She and her liberal attorney would go to any lengths to destroy our duly-elected president with the help of the aforementioned Soros, and there is no doubt crooked Hillary has her dirty hands in this because she still can’t get over her defeat.
Chrissy is putting her Husband and 2 Sons in a terrible place. If she satisfies herself fine, but it does come at a odd time. I understand Trump haters will do anything to hold the progress he has made, and how they hate Kavanugh and lying about something so sensitive would be more than criminal especially for the 4 children involved. Democrats have used this too obviously as I don’t see them championing others like Ellison. If it happened the way she told the story it is sad for both parties if not it is sad for both parties and our country. Can you trust a Democrat these days?
You NEVER could trust a Democrat. They have been corrupt since the days of Andrew Jackson. The party must be abolished and replaced by some 3rd party that will actually be “loyal opposition.” Look up the history yourself; look at the “Trail of Tears,” the “Mexican-American War,” the stripping of land from the “Californios,” the anti Asian laws, (remember Manzanar?). Just a few examples. Not even including slavery, the Civil War, the KKK, etc. ALL done by Dirty Dems. Seriously, get rid of the party in each state by revoking their charters. Then the NDP will just evaporate.
When did the “New Democratic” Party (a double-lie at Ottawa-level after Tommy Douglas stepped down as leader) open a chapter in the US?
The chances that she clearly remembers a drunken episode from 35 years ago is is on the order of 10 to the minus 10,000. I have an excellent memory, and I do not remember much of anything from drunken episodes in my youth. From what she says, there were 100s of drunken episodes in her youth. It is proven that people generally do not remember much of anything correctly, as is proven in eye witness accounts of auto accidents when they are sober.
C’mon folks, the poor woman “feared for her life,” and was traumatized to infinity and beyond. One note: When I “fear for my life,” I would either fight (with a gun) or run, BUT, I would also initiate a POLICE REPORT! What “trauma” prevented her from notifying the cops – an underage drinking binge, making her drunk? Seems the ‘fear’ was misplaced….She definitely has issues with the “memory” that had her “fearing for her life!”
A habitual drunkard, a seducer and a prostitute. If that woman of a psycho had to go to another psycho for a therapy, go figure!
A Dem resistance has been going on for 18 months. Approving a constitutionalist judge to the Supreme Court would give Republicans an advantage there for a generation. In a time when the Dems would give anything to derail or even delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation until after midterms, she “recalls” bits and pieces of a 36 year old incident that seems to fit in with the Dem’s resistance plans…this sounds so contrived.
Dig deeper. Ford is no angel. No agenda? Every liberal leftist cuck in CA teach either psychology or history. They want to reconstruct our existence into their liking. Because truth stands in their way, they always resort to lies and manipulation. This why the left and the commies work together so well. And they hate Christianity and the sane.
Democrats now govern with Mueller strategies, Christine Blasey Ford strategies, and installing FBI, DOJ, and all other departments with Democrat operatives, Why do you think she wants another FBI investigation? And the weak Republicans are not fighting back. The Democrats are running things and the Republicans are hiding under their desks. This must be stopped.