Christine Blasey Ford introduces Sports Illustrated award to Larry Nassar’s accuser

In a video statement, Christine Blasey Ford presented former gymnast Rachel Denhollander as Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year at the magazine’s annual “Sportsperson of the Year Awards” on Tuesday.
Blasey Ford, giving her first public statement since testifying against then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh in September, said she was in “awe” of Denhollander for being the first woman to come forward and publicly accuse former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.
“I am honored to speak with you from afar about a woman I admire so much, a woman who suffered abuse as a vulnerable teenage athlete, who found the courage to talk publicly to stop the abuse of others,” Blasey Ford said. “Her courage inspired others survivors to end their silence, and we all know the result.”
In her first public statement since September, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford presents Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award to Rachael Denhollander https://t.co/2lBOB9nVDk pic.twitter.com/AjRYVYfOmS
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2018
Denhollander was one of more than 300 women to accuse Nassar, who was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault earlier this year, in addition to a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault. Nassar also received a 60-year sentence on federal child pornography charges.
Denhollander also filed a federal lawsuit against Nassar along with other gymnasts.
In September, Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when she was 15. Kavanaugh denied that claim and was later confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.
Blasey Ford said she will always be inspired by Denhollander.
” In stepping forward, you took a huge risk and you galvanized future generations to come forward, even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them,” she said. “The lasting lesson is that we all have the power to create real change, and we cannot allow ourselves to be defined by the acts of others.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I watched the attempted assassination of Judge Kavanaugh. It was a spectacle to behold, Democrats and their rush to judgement. The Democrats on the senate committee made me vomit.
Hmmm… interesting… coming from an unknown person, that is until just a few short months ago when she lied her way into fame and fortune.
And Crazy Blasey Ford should get the 2018 METOO Political Blood Sport Woman’s Swetnick award for avoiding political prosecution for giving false testimony and making six figure money in the process. Her embedded and bedded, lying, non-transparent, unverifiable Hairpin twists and turns about the sexual accusation headboard would leave any honest man completely bald, even the innocent imagined ones. METOO can get rich in political inspired sexual accusation, when covered in the sheets of media manipulation, under the covers of crooked Democrat politicians run amok. Their schemes in social wealth and life force redistribution get more devious and clever each year. Her acting was Hollywood academy award winning, and was an original worthy of, and on par with that of a Clinton.
This lying, delusional, witch needs to just go away.
I’m sorry but there was no evidence to prove her accusations and the left continues to push the matter! Sports Illustrated isn’t listening to the people! Ford was just a means for the left to demean and slow President Trump from doing his job. These lie’s need to stop! apparently these outlets seem to think we cant see trough this bunch of hogwash? You want to sell magazines tell the truth!
No more SI for me, if they are so sickeningly liberal as to put that nasty lying skank out there as a star presenter I don’t want anything to do with them. I don’t support liberals in any way as they hate our way of life and want to destroy our great country. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Hotshotplus
“I’m sorry but there was no evidence to prove her accusations and the left continues to push the matter!”
The fact is that not only was there no evidence against Kavanaugh, there was clear and convincing evidence that
1. Kavanaugh was not where his accuser said he was when she said it happened
2. Her “witnesses” deny that any “party” with Kavanaugh present at that time and location ever happened.
3. Kavanaugh’s personal history in everything he has said and done in his life shows that he is NOT the person his accuser said he is or was.
4. Please review the admissions by other accusers that their accusation was a lie.
All of this brings us to the position that in fact no court of any kind of jurisdiction, including the court of public opinion could find any guilt with Kavanaugh…..unless of coarse you are a hard line liberal and simply just have to have your way no matter what the cost to anyone or society.
QED. No more to discuss.
Shouldn’t her 15 minutes of fame be over by now? Maybe the next 15 minutes will be in a courtroom for lying about her supposed situation?
“The lasting lesson is that we all have the power to create real change, and we cannot allow ourselves to be defined by the acts of others.”
Hey! That’s just what SUPREME COURT JUSTICE Kavanaugh learned. In fact most white males are learning that in this year 2018 the alleged acts of others can be just as damaging..
Since she told her ‘therapist’ that she had over 60 different sex partners in her high school/college years, any “abuse” she may have ‘suffered’ was being told “HELL NO!!!” by young men that TURNED HER DOWN for an easy lay!
Her last name should be fWHORED.
“Party on, Wayne!”
“Party on Garth!”
“Eggshellant! Alright!!”