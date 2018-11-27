Loading posts...
Christine Blasey Ford closes online fundraiser, says funds were a ‘Godsend’
Christine Blasey Ford waves. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

Christine Blasey Ford closes online fundraiser, says funds were a ‘Godsend’

PALO ALTO — In an update last week, the Palo Alto University psychology professor thanked the nearly 14,000 people who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign entitled “Help Christine Blasey Ford.” The campaign raised $647,610, or more than four times as much as its original goal.

“Words are not adequate to thank all of you who supported me since I came forward to tell the Senate that I had been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh,” Ford wrote.

“Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy,” she continued. “Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”

Ford called the funds a “godsend.”

“Your donations have allowed us to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home,” she wrote.

Funds were also used to pay for housing when the family was driven from its Palo Alto home by death threats and other harassment.

Any funds left over will be donated to organizations that support trauma survivors, according to Ford.

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” she wrote.

“Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time,” she continued. “I send you my heartfelt love and support.”

Kavanaugh, for his part, angrily denied Ford’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her at a high school party more than 30 years ago. The Senate ultimately confirmed Kavanaugh as the 114th Supreme Court justice by one of the narrowest margins in history: 50 to 48.

  1. I’d like to get compensated for the terrible evening I spent at the hands of Christopher Walkin. He lured me to his hotel room under the premise that I had left a glove there. Then continuously blocked my exit.
    I remember it now, permanently fused in my hippos campus. It seems almost like a Television production show thingy.
    Walkin fancies himself some type of cosmopolitan player. A “Continental”, if you will.
    This guy has to be brought down.

      • Now that you mention it. I think that skit may have been based on my suppressed memories.
        Someone puhleeeze send me money!

      • She must have had darned good coaching and it certainly paid off for her with absolutely NO consideration for Judge Kavannaugh nor his family. Those who were behind this entire mess should be totally ashamed of themselves.

      • It’s crime that doesn’t pay. Lying usually pays in politics and young love.
        Lying only doesn’t pay if you are under oath or God happens to setting in a big white chair in front of you.
        It’s complicated..right up until it gets real simple.

    • Hey, this was about the slickest redistribution of honest American wealth into the hands of dishonest Democrat Party Liberals I’ve seen in decades. She should run for President at the head of her party. Ford will truly understand the meaning of “Godsend” when he sends her down the path to the lake of fire come accountability time.,,,,I hope her lawyers got the usual 1/3 commission and the government their 35% in taxes.

  4. This $$$$ cache, a pending book deal, Netflix special and speaking tours will allow her to enjoy a very comfortable lifestyle as a faux hero in the #MeToo world. Further proof for young males to steer clear of Psych & Sociology majors. Most are wacko birds.

    • I wouldn’t go so far to say that most are wacko birds. But it has been my observation that psych and soc majors have a greater share of wacko birds than other majors, many of whom are acquaintances of mine since childhood. (No, I didn’t cause them to be wacko birds, at least I can’t imagine how I could have.) I suspect their wacko birdiness is why they gravitated toward psych or soc.

  5. Yes, and she is LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK @ all the suckers that “donated to her cause” …..

    Wow, she proves the proverb:
    A FOOL AND THEIR MONEY ARE SOON PARTED!

    . o O ( The sad thing is, these people do not realize they’ve been PLAYED! )

  13. Goes to show you some people can be fooled some of the time but in this country there are at least 14,000 simple minded fools who will literately buy any story you can conjure up as long as it is anti-Trump, anti-conservative or anti-american.

  14. I can imagine Blasey-Ford saying this: “This was such a genius idea. Sure, I took one for the team, but the payoff was, I got to do my part in dragging an innocent Conservative judge’s name through the mud and I made close to $1 Million. It sure pays to lie.”

  15. It wasn’t “God-sent”, it was “idiots-sent.” Those idiots who contributed to her treasure chest must have more money than brains. They will probably buy her book when she goes for more loot.

