Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh accuser, comes forward

A California professor revealed herself Sunday as the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of an attempted sexual assault during their high school days, prompting calls from Democrats to delay pivotal votes on the nomination but with no indication from top Republicans that they would do so.
Christine Blasey Ford, in an interview with The Washington Post, said Judge Kavanaugh and a fellow Georgetown Preparatory School student “corralled her” into a bedroom at a party in a suburban home in Montgomery County, Maryland, in the early 1980s.
Ms. Ford accused Judge Kavanaugh, who last week said he never tried to assault anyone, of pinning her to a bed, groping and grinding on top of her, while attempting to take off her bathing suit. When she tried to scream, he put his hands over her mouth, she said.
“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ms. Ford told the newspaper. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”
Ms. Ford said the other student, identified as Mark Judge, then tried to climb on top of her, causing all three to spill over from the bed and giving her a chance to run from the room and eventually leave the house. Both teenage boys were extremely drunk, Ms. Ford told The Post.
Ms. Ford did not tell anyone else about the purported sexual assault until a therapy session in 2012. Both Judge Kavanaugh and Mr. Judge have denied the charges emphatically.
For days, Democrats pointed to an alleged assault, which Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, learned about in July but didn’t disclose until Thursday, in a bid to delay key votes on the nominee.
After Ms. Ford revealed herself, Senate Democrats called on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, to push back a Thursday vote on the nomination until the accusations could be investigated further.
“To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.
Yet Republicans showed little sign of slowing their push to seat Judge Kavanaugh by October, when the Supreme Court convenes.
I asked Sen. Flake whether he would vote no at this point in time. He would not say but emphasized that the allegation must be addressed further by the cmte. "It needs to be taken seriously," he told me. https://t.co/QR3VWd8Hpp
— Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) September 16, 2018
In a statement, Mr. Grassley’s staff questioned the timing of the revelations and noted that they were never provided, even privately and with the confidentiality for which Ms. Ford had asked, until word began leaking last week.
“Sixty-five senators met individually with Judge Kavanaugh during a nearly two-month period before the hearing began, yet Feinstein didn’t share this with her colleagues ahead of many of those discussions. It raises a lot of questions about Democrats’ tactics and motives to bring this to the rest of the committee’s attention only now rather than during these many steps along the way,” committee Republicans said.
They said previous background checks did not uncover the accusation. “Furthermore Judge Kavanaugh and others alleged to have been involved have unequivocally denied these claims from their high school days,” Mr. Grassley’s staff said.
However, at least two Republican members of the Judiciary Committee said the panel had to react to the news.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said he agreed with the committee’s statement but would be willing to hear from Ms. Ford directly, to compare her account against all other information the panel has collected on the judge.
“If the committee is to hear from Ms. Ford, it should be done immediately so the process can continue as scheduled,” Mr. Graham said Sunday afternoon.
Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, told Politico that he is “not comfortable” voting for Judge Kavanaugh without more information. On a panel on which Republicans hold only an 11-10 edge, that would prevent a favorable vote, though the party leadership still could bring the nomination to the floor.
“If they push forward without any attempt with hearing what she’s had to say, I’m not comfortable voting yes,” Mr. Flake said. “We need to hear from her. And I don’t think I’m alone in this.”
Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Mr. Grassley, said the chairman is “actively working” to set up a call with Ms. Ford and committee members ahead of Thursday’s vote. He told reporters that Mr. Grassley and Ms. Feinstein often hold such “bipartisan staff calls” when updates are made to a nominee’s background file.
That apparently won’t be enough for Ms. Feinstein.
“There’s a lot of information we don’t know, and the FBI should have the time it needs to investigate this new material. Staff calls aren’t the appropriate way to handle this,” she told Bloomberg News.
The Post story said Ms. Ford told her therapist about the alleged incident during couples therapy with her husband in 2012.
The therapist’s notes do not mention Judge Kavanaugh by name but say she was attacked by students “from an elitist boys’ school” who went on to become “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington.” There are some discrepancies in the therapist’s notes and the interview with The Post, which Ms. Ford blamed on the therapist.
Ms. Ford told The Post that she said nothing at the time, not even apparently to her girlfriends, because she didn’t want her parents to know she had been at an underage drinking party.
Earlier Sunday, senators in both parties said they wished they had heard sooner about Ms. Ford, though the essential shape of her account, albeit without names and with few checkable details, was leaked late last week and prompted denials from Judge Kavanaugh.
Republicans suggested that Ms. Feinstein purposefully sat on the information because she didn’t say anything until confirmation votes were nigh.
“Nothing. Zero. Nada. Zilch,” Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, told “Fox News Sunday,” hours before The Post published its story. Ms. Feinstein “didn’t say anything in the confirmation hearing, she didn’t say anything in our confidential session with Judge Kavanaugh when the senators and the nominee met privately. And now, after it’s all over, she produces the letter.”
Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat who is not on the Judiciary panel but whose vote on the floor will be critical if multiple Republicans reject the nominee, said that while he sympathized with Ms. Feinstein’s predicament since the accuser did not want to be identified, Ms. Feinstein could have done more to alert other members.
“I think it should have been brought up, at least behind closed doors,” Mr. Jones told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “At the same time, it’s a very difficult situation when you’ve got allegations like this, very sensitive allegations.”
Later on Sunday, Mr. Jones said the Senate should regroup while investigations are done.
“This was a very brave step to come forward. It is more important than ever to hit the pause button on Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote until we can fully investigate these serious and disturbing allegations,” he tweeted. “We cannot rush to move forward under this cloud.
The White House’s only comment Sunday was the resend to The Post Judge Kavanaugh’s statement from last week that “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”
Mr. Judge, the other teen boy Ms. Ford accused, had no comment Sunday but denied the early sketchy reports Friday.
“It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,” Mr. Judge told The Weekly Standard.
At least one conservative judicial nominations group stood by Judge Kavanaugh on Sunday evening.
Judge Kavanaugh “has undergone half a dozen FBI background checks, and never a whisper of misconduct. Until the eve of his confirmation,” said Carrie Severino, policy director for the Judicial Crisis Network. “Furthermore, Sen. Feinstein apparently did not believe the allegations were serious, credible or relevant enough to share with the FBI or any other member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, even in the confidential background portion of the committee process. It doesn’t add up.”
Liberal activists are heaping enormous pressure on Republican Sens. Susan M. Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska to oppose the nominee.
They are considered key swing votes in Mr. Trump’s push to replace retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, since Republicans hold a one-seat Senate majority and both women have pressed the nominee on his understanding of abortion rulings.
Ms. Collins spoke to Judge Kavanaugh for an hour on Friday but declined to divulge details of the conversation.
Ms. Ford’s decision to come forward will increase pressure on the Republican women and, quite likely, every other senator.
News reports said Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, California Democrat, originally received the decades-old information concerning Judge Kavanaugh and turned it over to Ms. Feinstein.
Ms. Feinstein reportedly did nothing with it until fellow Democrats learned of it and demanded she brief them on it. She has since said she turned over the information to federal investigators, who concluded that they can’t look into the matter — attempted assault is not a federal crime, and state statutes of limitations would make prosecution impossible — and gave the information to the White House.
The White House questioned why the information was being raised after Judge Kavanaugh met with 65 senators, including Ms. Feinstein, and answered more than 2,000 questions in both public and confidential sessions.
Republicans who view Judge Kavanaugh as eminently qualified decried the eleventh-hour claim as the latest in a series of roadblocks that Democrats put in front of the nominee.
During confirmation hearings, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey compared himself to Spartacus in threatening to violate Senate rules while Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was dinged by fact-checkers for presenting Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony on what Catholic priests believe about contraception as if it were the judge’s own thoughts.
“So far, it’s pretty much been an intergalactic freak show,” Mr. Kennedy said.
Democrats, who still accuse Republicans of stealing a court pick from President Obama after Justice Antonin Scalia died, said even before the Ford claims that they had ample reason to oppose Judge Kavanaugh.
Ms. Feinstein highlighted Judge Kavanaugh’s record on abortion, guns, civil rights and corporations in announcing her formal opposition to his nomination in a Sunday op-ed in the Los Angeles Times.
“Supreme Court justices should not be an extension of the Republican Party,” she wrote. “They must also have unquestionable character and integrity, and serious questions remain about Judge Kavanaugh in this regard, as indicated in information I referred to the FBI.”
Ms. Feinstein, a senator since 1992, is up for re-election in November. Her opponent, California state Sen. Kevin de Leon, said it was right to protect the unidentified Kavanaugh accuser but maintained that Ms. Feinstein should have gone public with the accusation earlier.
“The American people deserve to know why the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee waited nearly three months to hand this disqualifying document over to the federal authorities, and why Sen. Feinstein politely pantomimed her way through last week’s hearing without a single question about the content of Kavanaugh’s character,” said Mr. de Leon, a Democrat running to Ms. Feinstein’s left.
“What we have here,” he said, “is a failure of leadership.”
• Stephen Dinan, Victor Morton and Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.
In Doncaster, two men went to the court over a diamond which one had loaned to the other — he charged that the other had not returned it. Defendant claimed he had, in presence of three witnesses — and quickly brought his cook, and the local barber and fuller who swore that they’d seen it. The judge (openly sympathetic to defendant and showing animosity to plaintiff) gave each man a lump of clay and asked them to make a model of the stone — the models made by the plaintiff and defendant matched, but those made by the “witnesses” didn’t match even each other let-alone the real stone.
You decide if Blasey Ford is the fuller, the cook or the barber!
You nailed it! This is just, yet-another blatant attempt by the democrats to use the weaponized METOO movement to try and eliminate a political rival. The democrat party has become a criminal/terrorist organization. Their violent, hate-filled rhetoric and tactics become more bold with each Republic president that gets elected. Honestly, if these people ever do succeed in regaining Congress and the White House, we will almost certainly need to… water the Tree of Liberty.
Have them both testify under oath and let the public decide who they believe.
Christine Blasey Ford, a communist Kalifornia professor. On Fox News, they indicated that good old Christine, went to her therapy session and remembered the so called sexual assault, through “repressed memory”. A liberal going to therapy, with her “repressed memory”. This phony is like Anita Hill, in the Clarence Thomas hearings. Hill alleged that Clarence Thomas sexually assaulted her! The problem is / was that Anita Hill invited Clarence Thomas to speak in Denver, after the alleged sexual assault occurred and also after the alleged sexual assault occurred, Clarence Thomas offered Anita Hill a job as an attorney in Washington D.C. and she accepted. There is nothing I like more than a bunch of phony social climbers.
This article never even mentioned the similarity between this and Justice Thomas. All is said and done, and then the dems pull a rabbit out of their hats. It’s ridiculous. In all honesty I remember during Thomas’ hearing wondering who the h*11 is Anita Hill and feeling so embarrassed for her. But I really think both woman have mental problems.
Question 1 – Why was she in therapy in the first place. Surely it was not about some vent happening thirty years before? FBI needs to get a release from the woman for access to the doctor and notes he made of the interview. He had to have asked her who the two boys were and if she was intoxicated at the time. Question 2 – If she didn’t remember the name of the subject then, how is it she remembers him now? Question 3 – Who is paying for her lawyer and has she received any money from the Democrats?
IF these allegations are true, which is very unlikely, because the Liberal Democrats always use this same attack on anyone they don’t like.
This accuser was probably paid very well.
But let’s just say they are.
The one of you who is without sin, let him cast the first stone.
Does something someone does in their youth, follow them their entire life?
“When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” 1 Corinthians 13:11 (KJV)
Do you think that the Liberal Democrats accusers are willing to have their entire life examined for anything they might have done?
Can you imagine Ted Kennedy trying to explain himself?
Do you mean the Lion of a the senate who murdered a girl and left her to die? He later opted to run for President and not a peep from those cowardly republicans. After we found out that Feinstein employed a Chinese spy as her chauffeur for 20 years the republicans should have blasted her and called for hearings and kept her too busy explaining her poor judgement instead of pulling dirty tricks on 35 year old incidents. But as usual rebublicans are afraid of upsetting the gravy train.
1982. This is a joke – right?
whats next they find out what you may have done in kindergarden? or in the womb?
Oh man, you had to mention kindergarten. I grabbed a kid in nursery school and wouldn’t let him go until he kissed me. He wouldn’t. My mom made me let him go. Or so she said. Who can remember 53 yrs ago
Didn’t have Kindergarten back when I started school. I did beat up a bully in the sixth grade who was picking on my brother. Guess I will never make the Supreme Court.
Martha G. Kavanaugh, the mother of Brett Kavanaugh was a Maryland district judge in 1996. In an amazing coincidence, Martha Kavanaugh was the judge in a foreclosure case in which Christine Blasey-Ford’s parents were the defendants. Now it all becomes clear. Blasey-Ford is going after Brett Kavanaugh, not because of what he did in high school. Instead, Christine Blasey-Ford is going after Brett Kavanaugh out of spite and revenge for a case rulled on by Brett Kavanaugh mother. Martha Kavanaugh, Brett’s mother was Montgomery County Circuit Court judge from 1993 until she retired in 2001. During a 1996 foreclosure case, Martha Kavanaugh ruled against the parents of Christine Blasey-Ford in a foreclosure case.
The foreclosure case against Paula K. Blasey and Ralph G. Blasey was opened on August 8, 1996. The case number is 156006V.
Isn’t it kind of amazing that all the media reports today didn’t mention this little conflict of interest for Blasey-Ford?
I don’t claim to be a lawyer, but it sounds like Judge Kavanaugh presided on Feb 4, 1997 and granted the plaintiff’s (the bank’s) motion to DISMISS the case.
There was a “memorandum sent giving notice of new case number filed” on August 9, 1996; perhaps the case was continued under that new case number?
http://casesearch.courts.state.md.us/casesearch/inquiryByCaseNum.jis
So Ford is a sleazy ultra-Lib college professor with a personal grudge against Kavanaugh’s family.
Nothing suspicious there.
We have to believe her because “victims” always tell the truth. We have to question Keith Ellison’s accuser because there is not enough evidence despite 911 call which does exist. The democrats sure are confusing.
Conservatives just have to get used to this. The Marxists will be paying enormous sums to anyone with a “story” to derail anything Trump attempts to accomplish. Much of it will be paid from funds squirreled away in off-shore accounts from the $135+ BILLION – in untraceable cash – that was sent on pallets to Iran. The mullahs know how to make a deal, and the dems (especially Clinton et al) know how to steal and hide it. If Obama and friends just got their 1% share of that money, do the math (and they probably got ten times that amount) and you’ll realize how much trouble conservatives are in for. We’ll be feeling the effects of this theft for decades.
Here we go with another demonrat october surprise in an effort to bork/thomas Kavanaugh. Shame on the skanks on the left. Not enough information evidence to stop him so they resort to their gutter tactics.
If this were true and it isn’t, does anyone care what a boy did in high school? I don’t. This is just another ploy for the Dems. All this crap makes them sound important to the useful idiots.
According to her own flimsy “testimony” everyone at the party was so drunk they can’t remember anything. So how can we ever be certain what really happened.
I know “innocent until proven guilty” is just a quaint notion these days for the Libs but c’mon already.
The Committee report is not required for the Senate President pro tempore(McConnel) to bring the confirmation matter to a floor vote. So get with it Mitch, make it happen before there are enough AH HA moments to change votes.
From my point of view it is high time that the Republicans start to fight back tooth and nail with any and all of the tactics that the Demorats/ socialists/ communists have ben using against anyone/ anything conservative. This is only going to get worse if the House changes hands. And things will get extra psychotic if the Republicans retain majority.
Remember in November!
Got to tread softly here, because of the slim majority by the Republicans in the Senate. If all of Republicans are not satisfied and one or two change their vote, the nomination is dead in the water. Better to take an extra week or so and let he woman testify before the Committee under oath, then let Judge Kavanaugh tell his version of the story. Then “Due Process” will have been met.
So let me get this straight, IF at all possible, and I quote:
From what she told the Washington Post:
” … However, Ford told The Post she did not recall exactly who owned the house, how she came to be at the house, or how the gathering was arranged. She remembered only that the house was in Montgomery County, near a country club, and that parents were not present….”
She also stated:
” .. Ford, a 51-year-old registered Democrat who has published in academic journals and has trained students in clinical psychology, described the alleged incident in The Washington Post on Sunday, saying it occurred during a summer day in the 1980s at a Maryland house where teens had gathered. Ford claimed she headed upstairs to a bathroom when she was suddenly pushed onto a bed, as rock-and-roll music blared. …”
So some of the details is pretty clear … for ” REPRESSED MEMORIES “, and yet … she conveniently does NOT remember WHERE – WHEN, but ” Remembers ” the ” Bathroom window “.
. o O ( Sigh … you just cannot make this stuff up … )
I would love to see if there was any abnormal deposits made in any of her Bank Accounts!??
“Ford claimed she headed upstairs to a bathroom”
“WHEN, but ” Remembers ” the ” Bathroom window “.
You would also think she would tell of being on the roof and wondering how she was going to get down
This sounds like another Clinton fairy tale. I don’t remember this. I don’t remember that. But I distinctly remember that it was the man I am accusing. Stop pandering to Democrats who have no agenda except to block anything associated with Trump or the Republicans.
I smell David Axelrod’s greasy fingers all over this. The Left may be stupid, treasonous agitating liars, but they also have no imagination or creativity.
1. Herman Cain and his neighbor, Sharon Bialek.
2. Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
3. Brett Kavanaugh with this Leftist academic clown seeking 15 minutes of fame.
Rereading my post, I should clarify, that Sharon Bialek was Axelrod’s neighbor, not Herman Cain’s.
Women are fickle…I recall during my days in high school (small rural farm community in Nebraska) there was a gas station attendant who was brutally murdered just outside of town…Several weeks later one of our school cheer leaders received a letter in the mail detailing how she was to receive the same fate…For fear of her life she was chaperoned every where she went…One week later the County Sheriff comes to school and all of us boys had to sign our signature for a hand writing analysis…The threatening letter she received was type written but the envelope was addressed by hand…Several weeks later we heard rumors that the County Sheriff had found the person who had written the threatening letter…The perpetrator of this threatening letter was none other that the cheerleader her self…We have all heard similar stories about women who claim this or that has happened to them…to later find out what they said was a complete lie…For this reason I believe this women who claims Kavenaugh molested her at a University drunken bash at someone’s personal residence where she was wearing only a bathing suit…is another instance of a woman wanting her 15 minutes of fame with no evidence what so ever to verify her claim of sexual grouping, etc…OMG…”I thought he was going to kill me”…But I escaped his drunken evil clutches…Personally…I don’t believe a word she has said.
UM… It was not a University Bash, she was “15 year old High Schooler” she also doesn’t remember a lot of the particulars except 1 person was on her, …. Kavanaugh.
It is not unusual to see teens sowing their oats, sometimes it is the girl who makes the first gesture. A good reference material would be Fast Times At Ridgemont High or American Graffiti. Fiction based on fact.
Now the new “danger” of having sex is not pregnancy it is an ABORTED POLITICAL CAREER in the future.
There may be other parts to this story being reported elsewhere but from the information I have read this was a party of five people, four boys, two of which were from the same school and presumably the other two, too and one fifteen years old girl and she was wearing a one-piece swimming suit under her clothes.
She does not know how she got there and she does not know how she left. All alone in an unfamiliar location wearing a swimsuit
Who invited her? How did she know when was the party?
As for the memory, it came out twenty-two years later at a marital counseling. Was she trying to convince her husband her behavior was the result of some bad memory? Was she having an affair?
Has the memory been embellished because of why she told it?
I think it is entirely possible for young men when drunk to use bad judgment and possibly were under the impression she was there because she was expecting a little adventure
She came all alone wearing a swimming suit, she must have been planning on taking her clothes off.
It is possible she was expecting something more romantic and was not prepared for drunken behavior, this is what horrified her. If any part of her story can be verified, the only part Kavanaugh and Judge would remember is whether they were drunk.
Unfortunately, they were acting like your typical Democrat who excuses such behavior for themselves and only condemns it now so they can continue to butcher their offspring in the womb.
“Unfortunately, they were acting like your typical Democrat who excuses such behavior for themselves and only condemns it now so they can continue to butcher their offspring in the womb.”
Ran out of characters and had to truncate my thought
Unfortunately, if any part of this really happened, they were acting like your typical Democrat who excuses such behavior for themselves and only condemns it now because they do not want the possibility to even exist they would be restricted in their butchering their offspring in the womb.
This is not about young boys being drunk but sadistic liberals who would turn a baby around and allow its body to be outside the womb but keeping the head inside so they could scramble its brain
They don’t want anyone to take that away from them
This ploy has gone beyond the LEXICON of Borking.
Borking is just eliminating someone based on the assumption of racism, now anyone can eliminate anyone based on a HE SAID/ SHE SAID innuendo.
The accusers of Roy Moore was to get him out of the race, and with success afterwards they climbed back in the crevices like roaches. Same as Herman Cain et al. Now a Democrat’s accusers are the ones who are treated like roaches and are virtually crushed.
When in doubt find a floozy somewhere to accuse the guy of “sexual misconduct” (which could mean anything). Then scream like a lunatic and cry on queue. Repeat until the guy is ruined.
This is also why when we finally overturn Roe vs. Wade that we DO NOT include any exception for rape or incest. Because we already know women are willing to lie under oath to destroy a guy just because they can. Make their abortion conditional upon rape or incest, and I guarantee 100% of the women wanting abortions will be screaming rape or incest. Incest is harder to prove, but why prove things in a real court when you have the Court of Public Opinion?
The Senate committee must vote on Thursday. No more committee hearings. Just vote. The Democrats had this letter for months, just waiting to torpedo his nomination at the last minute. The truth about the allegations can never be known. False allegations and false memories have ruined many men. No law enforcement will touch this accusation. No civil court will touch this accusation. The accuser is a hard core leftist with a political motive. She may have a revenge motive also. Let her talk to committee members by phone. Let the judge talk with committee members by phone. Then vote. Nothing more.
McConnell should have had the floor vote LAST FRIDAY to confirm the nomination. The communist/OWG favoring demoncrats know that Kavanaugh and the next constitution following Trump pick for the US Supreme Court will END their party’s takeover of the USA via unconstitutional judicial rulings for at least another generation; possibly two generations.
Unfortunately, their next step after Kavanaugh’s confirmation, will likely be the assassination of another conservative US Supreme Court justice. Pray for our nation and pray for Liberty to prevail over satan’s attacks.
Picture Frank Sinatra….
“When I was seventeen, it was a very good year. For dry humping girls… confusingly trying to find love..
Yes.. it was a very good year. But, I can’t tell you about it now…. Because we all have been stampeded by the “me-too” fear…. But, it was a very good year.”
Be interesting to track down Ford’s boyfriend from high school and see what he might have to say about her credibility?
This leftist Professor suddenly decides to come out with this “So Called Attack”, just before the confirmation of Kavanaugh ! I do NOT believe her, and I believe this is being done strictly for Political reasons ! 65 women have come forward to testify about the GOOD character of Brett Kavanaugh, and we are allowing 1 questionable woman to derail his confirmation ? This man SHOULD be confirmed !
Ms Ford’s appearance is obviously the product of large sums of money being offered by the DNC to any liar who would fabricate a story.
So next we need to hear from a conservative student who claims that Ms. Ford attacked him. Then we can hear from a liberal classmate of the student’s, claiming that he attacked her.
This could go on endlessly.