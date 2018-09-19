Christine Blasey Ford and the links to George Soros

Look at what’s going on with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings for the Supreme Court, and the fingerprints of George Soros are all over it.
First there was a report from June in the Daily Caller that found “a new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop … Kavanaugh’s confirmation has significant ties to the liberal financier” Soros.
What are those ties?
The group, Demand Justice, established in 2018, gets its money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund — and the Sixteen Thirty Fund received roughly $2.2 million from the Open Society Policy Center, one of Soros’ outlets, between the years of 2012 and 2016.
And Demand Justice’s entire mission is to advance a progressive agenda through the courts.
“[Our goal is to] sensitize rank-and-file progressives to think of the courts as a venue for their activism and a way to advance the progressive agenda,” DJ’s executive director, Brian Fallon, said to The New York Times.
But that’s not all.
Debra Katz, the attorney representing Kavanaugh’s accuser — Christine Blasey Ford — is vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight, an organization that has been directly funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundation.
Katz is also a hefty Democratic donor, giving thousands of dollars over the years to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other leftist candidates, as Front Page Mag reported.
Combine that with the reports of Kavanaugh’s denial of even being at the party described by Ford, and what’s shaping is a curious — to say the least — twist to the nomination hearings. Now, Kavanaugh’s due to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside his accuser, and the vote to move forward his confirmation is postponed.
Kavanaugh’s personal reputation, prior to Ford’s accusation, has been stellar.
“I’ve been friends with Brett Kavanaugh for over 35 years, and dated him during high school,” said Maura Kane, in a statement to the media. “In every situation where we were together, he was always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations leveled against him in no way represent the decent young man I knew. We remain good friends and I admire him as a husband, father and professional.”
Another woman who said she dated Kavanaugh in college released a similar statement, vouching for his character “completely.”
Of course, Democrats dismiss these women’s statements as inconsequential — as meaningless. What they mean is it doesn’t fit their narrative. What they want hidden is it doesn’t fit their funders’ and donors’ narratives.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Soros needs to arrested and tried as an enemy combatant. He should be sent to Gitmo and his assets seized. The funds could simply be used to make a payment against the national debt.
Won’t happen. We The People are being forced daily closer to a physical fight for Freedom. The Left will NOT back down.
The agencies responsible for protecting our nation are openly trying to remove a duly elected president from office. The same people who would do the arresting are complicit in the crimes against the People.
The longer it goes on the worse it will be. The next generation of programmed progressives MUST NOT come into power. EVER!
Then we need to eliminate those agencies..
Ituser, the answer has been “hiding in plain sight” for over two centuries: Article One, Section One prohibits the vast majority of the activities of these enemies of America. Enforce and obey the Constitution and insist everyone else to do likewise. Abolish / defund the agencies and the problem is eliminated.
Wake up People. Lets Take our Nation back from the democrat commie socialist now. Lets vote them all out this nov. Get out and vote and lets remove these Anti American commie democrats Now.
I could not agree more, godgivenrights. He’s no friend of the USA and has repeatedly used underhanded tactics to undermine our nation. He’s an enemy. Bring him down.
He became a US citizen and should be stripped of his citizenship and sent to Gitmo.
Not to Gitmo, to France…
He dam well should be stripped of it. AND FIND whom gave it too him, and punish THEM TOO!
this nazi colaberators finger prints are all over the attempted overthrow of america to socialist rule.
arrest him and prosecute him and firing squad him.
When is someone going to start doing something about this clown?
At this rate, never it seems.
Die old man die! Naturally of course, your time is done. And let’s hope his son isn’t worse!!
His SON is at LEAST as bad, frainhrc, and even if the old man DIES, the son will carry on his nefarious WAR against the United States. THAT is why they need to be charged with financing domestic terrorism and financial terrorism, STRIPPED of all their assets and sent to GITMO with the REST of the terrorists!
Hence i keep saying, send a squad to erase ALL OF THEM, and seize their assets.
Looks like if anything is to be done about Soros, the Patriots will have to do it!!
“Progressives”? Those socialist/Marxist morons are the epitome on regression to the communist state of population serfdom. They would prefer having multi-billionaire oligarchs take all that they have or earn and dole it back to them as a pittance.
Well said and sadly true. Lets vote these democrat commies out this nov.
Just when you think that the Libtard Bolshevik party can’t sink any lower, somehow they always seem to manage to. What’s astounding is that they have no shame whatsoever in lying. What’s even more astounding is that they are never held to account for any of their lying and criminal antics. So why would they ever stop if there are never any consequences for them to face? The FBI isn’t going to investigate an allegation that can’t answer who, what, where, when and how, nor should they even get involved in something that is outside of their legal jurisdiction. Pretty strange how this lady, Ford, doesn’t want to be cross-examined especially under oath where she will be committing perjury and faces legal consequences and will be exposed for the lying fool she is. She was either offered money to pull this stunt or a lucrative book deal for her troubles. Although I can’t imagine the book being much more than a page or two long since there are no characters nor any plot. Diane Feinstein said as much when she questioned the truthfulness of the claim and got blasted by her fellow libtards for doing so. The libtards have resorted to lying to impugn the stellar character of Justice Kavanaugh. Just speaks to the level of desperation they must be feeling.
I had thought the Clinton Foundation was more or less involved – but SOROS being all over this makes perfect sense. There are some forms of influence that George SOROS will not trust to others this is one of them. Even Russia has warrants out for International Criminal George Soros. Is that why the Deep state is so anti-Russia – is it to protect George Soros and Keep America from likewise prosecuting him? America going after the same Arch Criminals Russia is going after wold actually be good thing.
Pierre, the reason the Left is so ANTI-RUSSIA–when they formerly LOVED Russia, back when it was the COMMUNIST Soviet Union–is because along with Pres. Trump, Putin is virtually the ONLY other powerful world leader who is populist and NOT part of the GLOBALIST NWO cartel. THAT is why Russia is suddenly “the enemy” in theirs and George Soros’ eyes. If they would charge that evil old NAZI spider with financing domestic terrorism and strip him of all his financial assets, about 90% of this “resistance” BS in ALL its guises would STOP.
TOLD YA Ford and her tale of “sexual assault” was yet another RENT-A-SKANK show! Soros is spending MILLIONS trying to TORPEDO Kavanaugh’s appointment, to prevent the court tilting Conservative. He is HELLBENT on preventing that from happening, and THIS Leftist LOON SKANK, Ford has his DIRTY FINGERPRINTS all OVER her.
Of course the Dems’ media attack dogs are going to spin this to look like SEVEN bad old BULLYING Republicans are ganging up on this poor, defenseless sexual assault victim by refusing her a full-scale investigation. But she is the ONLY person–INCLUDING the OTHER people she named as being at the party–telling this tale, as opposed to DOZENS of people, including numerous women who have known, worked with, gone to school with, and even DATED Kavanaugh, who say he always treated them with nothing but respect. Why does ONE lying Leftist LOON SKANK with OBVIOUS ties to those opposing Kavanaugh’s nomination think HER lies should override DOZENS of other witnesses?
The Republicans were RIGHT to call her bluff. They offered her a hearing where she can REPEAT her little tale UNDER OATH, and if she is unwilling to do so, then MOVE ON to the confirmation vote. I’m betting she WON’T SHOW to tell that story under oath and risk perjury charges! She and the DEMS are already making BS excuses why she can’t/won’t appear. This is a BLATANT attempt to delay the vote until AFTER the mid-terms, when they hope they’ll have the votes to take Kavanaugh down.
“She and the DEMS are already making BS excuses why she can’t/won’t appear”
One should always keep in mind 30% of the female population has killed at least one of their children in the womb, and one should not put anything past those who would have a late-term abortion.
If they could do that to one of their own children they could do much worse to anyone else, all the while wearing their victim costume of how easily they can be traumatized.
The more the democRATS rant and rave, lie, invent Fake News, and sabotage America the more the legal voters and going roll the RED TIDE across the nation and bury the RATS…MAGA….
Yes, but she has now named three individuals who she said were at the party
So either she knows them and they don’t know her or they are all known to each other. If the latter, how did they meet?
Whatever they claim can be tested
The reason Feinstein has been sitting on this story is she cannot verify it
You would think Feinstein would have had her interviewed and most likely did
And Feinstein came up empty-handed, she cannot confirm or deny
Which shows an absence of evidence but does not have evidence of its absence
I think the probability there was an incident is more likely than not, I think the probability is high Kavanaugh does not remember a thing about it and if he did, would probably admit they had no intention of frightening her but thought she would find it as funny as they did and she said they were “laughing maniacally”
The Democrats wanting to make this into a rape case when it was two, drunken, young kids mistakenly thinking she would see it the way they saw it and would laugh about it
Unfortunately, they were so drunk they don’t remember a thing to offer as a defense. They truly believe they have nothing to defend
But asking how they know each other will be the thread which unravels this whole thing
I see nothing here for a reason as to why he should not be confirmed and has the integrity that others have known of him throughout his life
Nonsense.
“Nonsense”
I understand logic is not for everyone but either they know her or they don’t
If you don’t know someone what in the hell are the first words out of your mouth?
That’s right, I do not know her
Since that has not been offered we know it would be a lie easily exposed
So they know her
How did they meet?
Follow the logic it can only lead to one conclusion, there was an incident
It is the mistake the vast majority of young men make, especially when drunk, thinking young women see things the way you do
This lesson, they don’t, is what makes gentlemen out of most of us
If he had not been so drunk and not remembered he would have profusely apologized and begged for her forgiveness
He made a mistake and intended her no harm
Of course, others prefer the theory Democrats are so brilliant they can run a ruse. Talk about something with zero evidence
If I wanted to read speculation I would turn on CNN. I don’t need to read a conservative website to hear someone making up scenarios of how this really happened and the men were too drunk to remember. That’s not logic, it’s fiction.
All the men supposedly implicated by this hysterical liberal have denied it.
3rd ‘boy’ named in Kavanaugh accusers letter denies any knowledge of house party. Who does that leave?
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/09/19/3rd-boy-named-in-kavanaugh-accusers-letter-denies-any-knowledge-of-house-party-who-does-that-leave-675684
“If I wanted to read speculation I would turn on CNN”
I guess you are admitting to watching CNN
It is possible they were not there but they are still admitting to knowing her, which then places her in proximity to them
How did that happen?
“If I wanted to read speculation I would turn on CNN. ”
And yet we do not hear these words, I DO NOT KNOW HER
It is the lack of admission which is the admission
If they make that statement then there is something which can be investigated
The fact they have avoided it is evidence they cannot go there without perjuring themselves
I think the most probable scenario is young men learning of women and not committing crime one, except with the feminazis who want all men castrated but if they take to lying I will crucify them
America did not get to be great by excusing anyone
“America did not get to be great by excusing anyone”
Nor did it get great by not putting individuals through the crucible
I think we may be causing the existence of another John James Marshall
I would like to remind you mister or missus one-star voter, you read it here first
This whole thing hinges on if they know her
If they do and say they don’t they will be caught in a lie which will completely disqualify him
If he does not and she is saying they do know each other and zero evidence can be found to collaborate it she will be painted as the lie
If they do know each other how did they meet?
I hate to brag but my logic is impeccable
Since they have never denied knowing her they are admitting they do
When will someone in DC actually stand up to their sworn oath to protect America from ALL enemies, foreign and domestic”??
Soros IS an enemy of the USA!
Soros having his hands in this psycho termagant’s suddenly showing up “out-of-woodwork” for Dems to do what is about 10 magnitude-orders below a witch-hunt is no more surprising than a cat killing a sparrow.
My previous comments credited “Democrats” in general as funding Ford for her expected perjury before the Judicial Committee but now we should all understand who “the” source is. No one who knows anything about his history should be even slightly surprised.