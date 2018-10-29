Christians can indeed close borders and still be biblical

Christians, listen up: It’s quite OK to advocate for tough border controls.

It’s quite OK to look at this caravan of thousands of people now walking from points south toward America’s borders — people carting come-heck-or-high-water attitudes and intents to cross — and say to them, “hey, you’re not a citizen, you don’t have the right to come to this country.” You don’t have the right to demand the U.S. government open border doors.

Go ahead, good Christians. Think it. Say it. God won’t be angry.

God won’t be angry because borders are, in fact, biblical.

The hard left has been trying to use religion to guilt Christians into believing that all humans, simply by matter of being human, have a right to exist and dwell, geographically speaking, wherever their humanness leads — that suffering supplants sovereignty and that borders, in the face of crying children and poverty-stricken parents, become meaningless. Hooey.

Pope Francis has been trying to sell that line against President Donald Trump for years.

Groups like the Sojourners — a religious-tied nonprofit — have picked up the chant.

“[U.S.] laws prevent immigrants from using their God-given gifts to improve communities and grow the economy,” Sojo.net states on its “Immigration: Welcoming the stranger” internet page. “[W]e are articulating the biblical witness for immigration reform, demonstrating the human cost of inaction, and encouraging our political leaders to take action. By working together, we believe the faith community has a historic opportunity to help create a road map to citizenship for 11 million aspiring Americans, who wish to fully integrate and contribute to the social fabric of our nation.”

But let’s be clear here: There’s nothing biblical about ripping open a nation’s border doors and letting in anyone and everyone who cites need. In fact, the Bible teaches the opposite.

The Bible teaches God established borders. God established languages. God established specific lands for His select people.

Moreover, God established an entire system of rules and laws and order for His people to abide. Can you say Old Testament?

God, colloquially speaking, is hardly an anything goes type of guy.

“The Lord said to Moses, ‘Command the people of Israel, and say to them, When you enter the land of Canaan (this is the land that shall fall to you for an inheritance, the land of Canaan in its full extent), … ” reads Numbers 34:1.

Yes, God gives land.

“So the Lord gave Israel all the land he had sworn to give their ancestors, and they took possession of it and settled there,” reads Joshua 21:43.

Yes, God establishes borders.

At the Tower of Babel, described in Genesis as man’s attempt to build into the heavens, God created the differing languages, “so they will not understand each other,” and scattered them across the world.

Yes, God separates people by culture and language.

“When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own palace, his goods are in peace; but when one stronger than he assails him and overcomes him, he takes away his armor in which he trusted, and divides his spoil,” reads Luke 11:21-22.

Yes, God recognizes the concept of private property and the right of individuals to protect their properties from unlawful seizures.

The progressive-slash-socialists of the hard left that have taken to using the Bible as a means of obtaining political chips and scoring partisan points will fight tooth and nail to make it seem as if Christians who want to protect America’s sovereignty and maintain a secure country are violating God’s will — making Jesus weep in shame. But this is hogwash. They’re deceivers, wolves in sheep clothing. And they’re offensive to truth.

Read your Bible and see. God loves His people, all His people. But not in a way that makes His own laws obsolete. Think on that as this caravan of infiltrators approaches. And go ahead, Christians. Demand secure U.S. borders. It’s neither unbiblical nor immoral. God won’t be angry.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

