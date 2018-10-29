Christians can indeed close borders and still be biblical

Christians, listen up: It’s quite OK to advocate for tough border controls.
It’s quite OK to look at this caravan of thousands of people now walking from points south toward America’s borders — people carting come-heck-or-high-water attitudes and intents to cross — and say to them, “hey, you’re not a citizen, you don’t have the right to come to this country.” You don’t have the right to demand the U.S. government open border doors.
Go ahead, good Christians. Think it. Say it. God won’t be angry.
God won’t be angry because borders are, in fact, biblical.
The hard left has been trying to use religion to guilt Christians into believing that all humans, simply by matter of being human, have a right to exist and dwell, geographically speaking, wherever their humanness leads — that suffering supplants sovereignty and that borders, in the face of crying children and poverty-stricken parents, become meaningless. Hooey.
Pope Francis has been trying to sell that line against President Donald Trump for years.
Groups like the Sojourners — a religious-tied nonprofit — have picked up the chant.
“[U.S.] laws prevent immigrants from using their God-given gifts to improve communities and grow the economy,” Sojo.net states on its “Immigration: Welcoming the stranger” internet page. “[W]e are articulating the biblical witness for immigration reform, demonstrating the human cost of inaction, and encouraging our political leaders to take action. By working together, we believe the faith community has a historic opportunity to help create a road map to citizenship for 11 million aspiring Americans, who wish to fully integrate and contribute to the social fabric of our nation.”
But let’s be clear here: There’s nothing biblical about ripping open a nation’s border doors and letting in anyone and everyone who cites need. In fact, the Bible teaches the opposite.
The Bible teaches God established borders. God established languages. God established specific lands for His select people.
Moreover, God established an entire system of rules and laws and order for His people to abide. Can you say Old Testament?
God, colloquially speaking, is hardly an anything goes type of guy.
“The Lord said to Moses, ‘Command the people of Israel, and say to them, When you enter the land of Canaan (this is the land that shall fall to you for an inheritance, the land of Canaan in its full extent), … ” reads Numbers 34:1.
Yes, God gives land.
“So the Lord gave Israel all the land he had sworn to give their ancestors, and they took possession of it and settled there,” reads Joshua 21:43.
Yes, God establishes borders.
At the Tower of Babel, described in Genesis as man’s attempt to build into the heavens, God created the differing languages, “so they will not understand each other,” and scattered them across the world.
Yes, God separates people by culture and language.
“When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own palace, his goods are in peace; but when one stronger than he assails him and overcomes him, he takes away his armor in which he trusted, and divides his spoil,” reads Luke 11:21-22.
Yes, God recognizes the concept of private property and the right of individuals to protect their properties from unlawful seizures.
The progressive-slash-socialists of the hard left that have taken to using the Bible as a means of obtaining political chips and scoring partisan points will fight tooth and nail to make it seem as if Christians who want to protect America’s sovereignty and maintain a secure country are violating God’s will — making Jesus weep in shame. But this is hogwash. They’re deceivers, wolves in sheep clothing. And they’re offensive to truth.
Read your Bible and see. God loves His people, all His people. But not in a way that makes His own laws obsolete. Think on that as this caravan of infiltrators approaches. And go ahead, Christians. Demand secure U.S. borders. It’s neither unbiblical nor immoral. God won’t be angry.
The book of Nehemiah centers on the rebuilding of the WALL around Jerusalem and purifying the people of outside influence.
The principle was simple. If a foreigner wanted to be a part of the Hebrew nation, they had to leave their gods, their values and their laws behind. They had to embrace the Law of Moses. Just as Ruth did.
Ruth 1:16 But Ruth replied, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God.
America’s Founders held to these same principles. It served this nation well for nearly 2 centuries. Out of many ONE. There is strength in UNITY centered upon God’s principles, not in diversity.
Since the U.S. isn’t a theocracy, it doesn’t matter what the Bible says. This is a useful distraction by the left to avoid talking about how much lawlessness is to be tolerated and if we can have open borders and still have a nation. Simple things all nations, kingdoms, city states, and empires have had to figure out no matter what the religion.
Correct, the US is not a theocracy.. however, that doesn’t mean that Biblical principles were ignored by the Founding Fathers.
The Declaration of Independence was founded upon Biblical principles. Rights come from God, not governments. All men are created equal is Biblical principle in direct contradiction to the divine right of kings. The saying of the Sons of Liberty was, “We have no king, but Jesus”.
Furthermore, the US Constitution was founded upon Biblical principles.
In the 1700’s almost every nation had some form of monarchy or dictatorship. The founders had studied 1 Samuel 8, a treatise on the dangers of monarchies. They formed a representative, republic. A pattern laid down in the Old Testament.
Why did they created checks and balances. John Adams quoted, Jeremiah 17:9 “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”
Why an executive, judicial and legislative branch? Isaiah 33:22 For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king.
There is plenty more…
This was built upon the OT scriptures. The nation of Israel was originally a representative republic.
“This is a useful distraction by the left to avoid talking about how much lawlessness is to be tolerated”
This is really about the Left pretending to be citizens of the Kingdom of G-d while never actually reading the documents which show the way how to enter and thinking any view they hold will do.
The original invaders
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man comes to the Father, but by me.”
Which shows accepting into your mind and heart a view
Very similar to how one becomes an American. It is not the soil one lives on but the truths we hold to be self evident
Is there anything the Left is NOT confused about?
And if there is one thing which defines the Left it is their hatred of anything which is a boundary, such as being defined and borders which define nations
They love the endless quest of being lost in their head trying to figure out who they are all the while being certain of one thing if it is Christian, conservative or Republican they need to be against
With that in mind, Christians, Conservatives, Republicans all agree food is good and think people need to eat
While we are at it. Nations that consist of people who predominantly believe in the Word of God are blessed. I assume that the majority of these immigrants who are arriving here from Mexico have a religion. But how many of them have the Word of God? I do not know. It is just a question. But I do know this: among the original immigrants to this nation, there were many who had the Word of God. Many who knew the Word of God. This nation was started by Bible-believing people. The Word of God is righteous. It has blessed this nation. The nation is blessed with jobs, opportunities and freedom. This why we have a US Border Patrol.
“Righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Prov. 14:34
The United States is not a perfect nation. It never will be. However, it is a blessed nation. Why? The answer is found in the flag salute. It keeps the US Border Patrol busy.
The progressives have treated Christians like pansies for decades because they think we will not fight back. Well God fought back! Jesus said buy a sword. We need to stand up for our rights and our faith. Yes, God created borders and countries living in them. He also placed Kings over them.