‘Christian’ college graduates walk out on VP Pence over lack of ‘Christian ethic of love’

GOPUSA StaffPars Today Posted On 7:30 am May 20, 2019
Dozens of students and faculty at a private evangelical Christian college in the US State of Indiana have reportedly walked out of a graduation ceremony just before Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to deliver the commencement address.

The protest action at Taylor University on Saturday, which was planned prior to the event, took place after the university community debated the appropriateness of inviting the hawkish US vice president to address graduates at the Christian liberal arts institution, local daily The Indianapolis Star reported.

Additionally, the university’s social work department also made stickers that read, “We are Taylor too” to protest Pence’s presence at the school.

Moreover, various petitions by Change.org further collected thousands of signatures calling on the university to rescind its invitation to Pence, a former governor of Indiana.

“Inviting Vice President Pence to Taylor University and giving him a coveted platform for his political views makes our alumni, faculty, staff and current students complicit in the Trump-Pence Administration’s policies, which we believe are not consistent with the Christian ethic of love we hold dear,” said one of the petitions.

“I knew it was going to be rough because he’s such a large political figure and this administration’s made some very unpopular and sometimes like harmful decision for people,” said graduate student Jennifer Nelson as quoted by the daily.

“We have students from all over the world and like even students who have been impacted by some of this administration — not just the presidency but by Pence when he was governor here,” she added.

According to the report, however, most of Taylor’s graduating class of 494 students remained for the vice president’s speech and gave him a standing ovation following the walkout by the protesting graduates.

Students also walked out during Pence’s commencement speech in 2017 at Notre Dame University’s graduation ceremony.

During his speech on Saturday, the vice president boasted the Trump administration’s policies, insisting that graduates were entering the job market during strong economic growth.

“You picked a great time to graduate from Taylor University. The America that awaits your energies and ambitions is experiencing a new era of optimism and opportunity. You’re beginning your careers at a time of a growing American economy and restored American stature at home and abroad,” Pence claimed.

This is while a number of economists have warned of a looming recession as the result of Washington’s hostile international trade policies, economic sanctions measures as well as military threats against countries it regards as unfriendly.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:22 am May 20, 2019 at 8:22 am

This is a very bad written article. It really says Nothing.

"Inviting Vice President Pence to Taylor University and giving him a coveted platform for his political views makes our alumni, faculty, staff and current students complicit in the Trump-Pence Administration's policies, which we believe are not consistent with the Christian ethic of love we hold dear," said one of the petitions.

Huh? “Christian ethic of love”? Knowing that college students can sometimes be taught some weird, irrational concepts. I think their concept of “Christian ethic of love we hold dear,” may need to be clarified.

ewtheckman
ewtheckman
8:26 am May 20, 2019 at 8:26 am

“Inviting Vice President Pence to Taylor University and giving him a coveted platform for his political views makes our alumni, faculty, staff and current students complicit in the Trump-Pence Administration’s policies, which we believe are not consistent with the Christian ethic of love we hold dear,” said one of the petitions.

It’s not mentioned in this article, but I would be willing to bet that what these students claim to be the “Christian ethic of love we hold dear” is pro-LGBTQRSXYZ. There’s one problem with their version of “love”; it contradicts the Bible’s definition of love—specifically the Greek word agape, not eros; two different words that can both be translated as “love.”

it [love, specifically agape] does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.
— 1 Corinthians 13:6

Since the Bible literally defines LGBTQRSXYZ behavior as “wrongdoing”, that cannot be called “love” in any Christian sense.

4liberty
4liberty
8:29 am May 20, 2019 at 8:29 am

This is not surprising since the nation, universities, schools have been filled with liberals and aliens from third world nations. The doors to this nation were opened by lbj and ted kennedy. Now 53 years later we are seeing the destruction of this nation by second generation morons in universities and the democrat party. They have no respect for Christians nor any authority.

countonit
countonit
9:13 am May 20, 2019 at 9:13 am

Even “christians” are being beguiled by the left. They’ve bought into the notion that since the Bible says “Love covers a multitude of sins”, it must mean God approves of everything we do under the guise of “love.” No, that’s not what it means at all. He doesn’t approve of theft, lying, murder, fornication, idolatry, drunkenness, etc., no matter how much “love” He has for His creation.

These students evidently think it says “Love allows a multitude of sins.” They’d better get some proper theology under their belts first.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:24 am May 20, 2019 at 9:24 am

so, those who WORSHIP their genitalia, and ALLOW said genitalia COMPLETE CONTROL OVER THEIR LIVES had a temper tantrum and walked out…

Did the University withhold their ‘certificates of participation’ for OUTING the snowflakes among them?

Do YOU want some person that is WHOLLY CONTROLLED by their genitals controlling any aspect of your life?

Elder John
Elder John
10:03 am May 20, 2019 at 10:03 am

“We are Taylor too!” Therefore you must do what the handful of us want; never mind what the majority wants! Us walking out is far more important than those who gave a standing ovation to this man. To paraphrase Animal Farm, All of us are Taylor but some are more Taylor than others. Or to apply my own coined term – Democratcracy: a form of government in which the majority rules, provided the majority agrees with the Democrats. If not, the majority gets shouted down, stoned, set on fire, and overruled by judges approved of by the Democrats.

johnw1120
johnw1120
10:33 am May 20, 2019 at 10:33 am

“I knew it was going to be rough because he’s such a large political figure and this administration’s made some very unpopular and sometimes like harmful decision for people,” said graduate student Jennifer Nelson as quoted by the daily. Honey, you have my sympathy, when the REAL WORLD slaps your pampered butt up side of your head, you are going to wonder just how that college experience failed you, you are going to wonder about all those safe spaces you had and all participation trophies you received thru the years. There are few things in this world that are fair, no one other then you and a few close to you give a damn about your feelings. The sooner you come to understand that fact the sooner you can move forward.

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    11:37 am May 20, 2019 at 11:37 am

    Instead of a Diploma, perhaps a “CERTIFICATION OF PARTICIPATION” would be more appropriate?

disqus_BtdJnul8xV
disqus_BtdJnul8xV
10:54 am May 20, 2019 at 10:54 am

The very things that God hates and that bring down God’s judgment were affirmed as part of the Democratic Party platform. Open sex with government-provided contraception, the murder of babies in wombs, God left out of the platform, and homosexual behavior even, advocating homosexual marriage.

dagdthompson
dagdthompson
11:34 am May 20, 2019 at 11:34 am

There is a difference between love and license. Love, may be unconditional, but it doesn’t have to agree with what one does, and often “disciplines” those people they love, much like a parent disciplines their child. License, on the other hand, demands you accept whatever another person does, no matter if it will eventually hurt that party or not. That is not love. If a parent does not discipline their child, but enables bad behavior, they will inevitably get more bad behavior.

