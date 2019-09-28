Home » Fresh Ink

Chris Wallace: Whistleblower spin from Trump supporters ‘deeply misleading’

Fox News’s Chris Wallace said Friday that “the spinning that has been done by the president’s defenders” over an intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint is “astonishing” and “deeply misleading.”

The perspective from the “Fox News Sunday” anchor comes as Trump supporters and critics dig in regarding allegations that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, while dangling hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid.

