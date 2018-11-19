Chris Wallace to Trump: You’re seen around the world as a ‘beacon for repression’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told President Trump that he is viewed as a “beacon for repression around the world” because of his repeated attacks against the press.
Wallace made the statement to Trump while conducting a sit-down interview with the president that was aired on Sunday. In it, Wallace pressed Trump about his rhetoric in regard to the media, noting that most presidents haven’t like the coverage of their administrations.
“No president has liked his press coverage … Nobody called it the enemy of the American people,” Wallace said.
Partial transcript of interview is below. Please watch the entire video.
WALLACE: But, sir, leaders in authoritarian countries like Russia, China, Venezuela, now repress the media using your words.
TRUMP: I can’t talk for other people, I can only talk for me. I will tell you —
WALLACE: But — but you’re seen around the world as a beacon for repression not for —
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: Chris — Chris, I’m not talking about you — but you sometimes maybe. But I’m not talking about you.
The news about me is largely phony. It’s false. Even sometimes they’ll say, “Sources say.” There is no source, in many cases — in cases there is. But —
WALLACE: I understand you don’t like the coverage.
TRUMP: No, no, no. It’s not —
WALLACE: But the President gets (ph) to decide what’s fair and what’s not.
TRUMP: I can tell what’s fair and what’s not and so can my people and so can a lot of other people.
WALLACE: I understand that but —
TRUMP: When you do something very good and they write it badly and this is consistently when you – as an example, rarely do talk about —
WALLACE: Barak Obama whined about Fox News all the time but he never said we were the enemy of the people.
TRUMP: Well, no, he didn’t talk about the news, he didn’t talk about anything. I’m only saying it very differently than anyone’s ever said it before, I’m saying fake news, false reporting, dishonest reporting of which there is a lot, and I know it. See, I know it because I’m a subject of it, a lot of people don’t know but when I explain it to them, they understand it.
And, Chris, you know that better, you don’t have to sit here and act like a perfect little, wonderful, innocent angel. I know you too well, I knew your father too well, that’s not your gene. But let me tell you —
WALLACE: Look, I take some of the coverage of you sir and I’ve said it on the record is biased, but I don’t think that they are —
i cant stand this lib retard, he is a self righteous interviewer like his dad.
Which makes ME wonder why the hell Trump went on his show?
Easy so Chris could once more show his show is failing and naturally causing more people to vote for Trump and our Republic.
““No president has liked his press coverage … Nobody called it the enemy of the American people,” Wallace said.”
#1. I think maybe Tinkerbell obama couldn’t complain about all the support and total news rejection of anything that didn’t support Tinkerbell.
#2. The Lies, Fake news and Biased reporting by the corrupt news industry IS AN ENEMY of the American people. The corrupt news industry is feeding the American people Liberal propaganda in order to try and brainwash the gullible sheeple. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Poor Chris his fame?? and audience is dwindling as I write, while Trump is now more revered and liked in many, many countries. Gee, seems as no fake news people can stand to tell the truth about anything but Trump in particular! Poor little creatures wondering around in a new world.
The liberal pile of garbage Chris Wallace would make a pimple on his old man’s back side !
This guy Chris Wallace is another Liberal Anti -Trumper. Come on we have a free press. It is ok for them to knock the President but not the other way around. Reporters don’t report but push the Left Agenda. In the US you can write anything you want and get away with it. He calls them out and they try to call him out. Too damn bad.
During the course of running for office…and shortly after being elected…President Trump made a statement that said in essence: “We will tell the press what we want them to know…and when we want them to know it”.
Sadly that only lasted but a little while and more of his time was spent actually engaged (and less distracted) toward MAGA. The liberals ‘resistance’ movement has utilized a fully combative press toward that end and has proven to be simply one fruitless encounter after another with an aim toward inciting increasingly growing anti-Trump sentiment. Far more positive results toward his MAGA campaign could be expedited by his giving attention fully to MAGA courses of action…and ridding himself of these time-wasting press events as after having viewed the numerous clashes to date with the FakeNews brigade, nothing of significant value has occurred through any of them for the betterment of our nation.
Return to square 1 Mr President….release to the press what you wish for them to know, and only when you wish for them to know it. You are under no obligation to do their bidding….and we will all be the better for it.
Yup – they give 98% bad Press on the President – a lot of it unsubstantiated, and spin and twist anything he does into pretzel shapes, trying to paint it all in a bad light, then whine when he hits back. Typical libs. I once took a list of a dozen things Trump had done/accomplished that the Press totally criticized and said were totally destructive and stupid, to work-related social event. Showed the list to a few co-workers who were Democrats – but told them they were things Obama had done, and why couldn’t Trump be more like Obama. They all praised the list up and down, on how THIS is how a true, great President acts and runs the country – said the list proved that Obama was one of the greatest Presidents ever. They were quite peeved when I told them the list was actually of Trump’s accomplishments.
As i’ve often said. WE DON’T have a ‘free-press’. WE have a propaganda arm of the commucrat party.
Chris you mean the LIBERALS around the world of which you are one thinks speaking out is repression? Calling out the poor journalism as FAKE when it doesn’t fact check, runs with ANY negative they can find for the day,never report FACTUALLY All the good thing he has done? OR ANY of the good things that have happened simply because you don’t like his demeanor? Saying what you did is FAKE News he compared Trump TO HIS FACE to dictators. What a Piece of S**t he is
Plus, how is calling out the media, ‘repression’?
Nothing but negative BS from the press, including Mike Wallace. There are too many idiots that believe anything the liberal media tells them. I can’t stand watching the MSM, so I don’t. Tried at the airport once, but couldn’t stand the BS.
Your enemies see you as a beacon of repression, Mr. President. I like it! keep up the good work and may God continue to Bless you and your family.
Well, the sooner the rest of the world gets the message that we’re just a bunch of REPRESSIVE JERKWADS the sooner they will stop trying to INVADE OUR COUNTRY!
I didn’t think Chris was too dense to know the difference between the news that people report and the people that report the news. Trump kept saying “FAKE News” and “Fake NEWS.” I thought he made it pretty clear he wasn’t attacking the press; rather, he was attacking the fake stories.
Mr. President, you are doing what I voted for you to do. I really don’t care what those people in other countries think. They are just upset that the American dollars are not going to them freely.
And if they really hate this country so much, fine. CUT ALL FOREIGN AID we send them, AND block all visa requests from those countries.
Wallace is just another liberal, snarky, anti Trump scum sucking whining puke that forces me to change channels or hit the mute when he comes on, like Shepard Smith, Ed Henry, etc. I could care less what the shitholes of the world think about President Trump or anything else for that matter. They are run by shitheads, like California, that’s why they are known as shitholes. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
The Progressives in the press are the enemy of the people as they are against rule of law (e.g. their promotion of immigration laws not being enforced, sanctuary cities), constant unsubstantiated attacks on a duly and legally elected president), rather than report facts they are a Progressive propaganda tool. Progressives is positively against the Constitution. The patron saint of the Progressive movement, Woodrow Wilson, even published papers that argued that the Constitution and the principles of the Declaration of Independence are obsolete, that the president should be as powerful as possible. I say that “enemy of the people” is a fair description of much of the press. Besides, Trump clearly said the “fake news press” are the “enemy of the people”. So press out there, if you are saying that Trump is referring to you, you are admitting that you are fake news.
Trump’s response should be along the lines of: “I’m not fostering repression in any way. If the perception is that I am, that’s entirely due to the media, and I’m not going to change my behavior to counter the media’s fake news.”
Id also add, “Fine, if they think i am repressive because i call out the media for all their negativity, PROVE exactly where i’ve repressed them?”
Chris knows exactly that the president has a legit complaint about the MSM and if not for Fox News it would be 100% negative. Why does Trump have to put with it, because the media thinks it is above criticism? And why is it only Repubs are held to a higher standard in media coverage and Dems have basically no negative media coverage at all?
Wallace has always been a pompous ***. I wish he would join the CNN staff. I don’t understand why Trump would sit down with that jerk.
Chris, get the press to report correctly and Trump will get off your backs. You and the press keep printing incorrectly and Trump gets on you’ll. His getting on you’ll is well deserved. You should not cover for the press reporting incorrectly and they get on Trump. You guys in the press report correctly and tell the truth and he will get off your backs. I would think you’ll would be smart enough to know that, but maybe not.
Chris Wallace imagines himself so self-important that he can speak for the world
Did you actually talk to anyone or were the interviewings only done in your head?
And if you did actually talk to someone what percentage of the world’s population did you talk to?
with 7.5 billion people that is 7500 million
If you talked to a million that is 0.03% or a number as small as the Indian blood in Elizabeth Warren
If you only spent one minute talking to each that would take 695 days, 30 days more than Trump has even been in office
So you never talked to a million
Was it more than two?
That’s their whole schtick, just state something that ‘sounds’ negative about ANYTHING having to do with President Trump, no research or actual facts required. Same effect as some newspaper blaring an ‘incorrect’ headline one day, and saying oops the next; only, the “oops” is buried in section 16, page 22, in smaller print than warnings that come on an aspirin bottle!
“….repeated attacks against the press.” If this president attacked this press as often as they attack him, it would be ALL that he does! “….I take some of the coverage of you sir and I’ve said it on the record is biased.” LOL! “some?” “SOME??!” How does over 90% NEGATIVE reportage on anything this president does equate to “SOME?” C’mon Wallace, remember where you work, FOX, at least try to be “Fair and Balanced,” you closet liberal. You are cloaked in the same skin as another lefty, Dan Rather. As ole John Stossell would opine, “GIVE ME A BREAK.”
It is true that Trump is the champion of repression! Repression of Fake News that is. I’m all for the truth which is so lacking in our current main stream news media. The news media won’t repress the lies they so eagerly inflict on the American public and the world. So Trump is attempting to do their job for them. Of that I agree. He is guilty. More power to him!
Poor Chris just doesn’t understand a genius when he meets one. He should be broadcasting with the other idiots on CNN
Chris Wallace is out to lunch on this one, President Trump is right on about the fake news. If the reporting was honest, President Trump would be the best person that this country ever had as president, and you democrats in the press corps would be looking for new jobs as you suck at what you are doing now.
And i remember the press being 90% in favor of/butt kissing king obozo.. So since it switched SO Heavily to being anti trump, how can anyone say that’s being fair/balanced’ is beyond me.
You know Chris, speaking against the press is not the same as repression of the press. Pre tty simple to understand.
Speaking against is called freedom of speech. Not allowing the press and journalists to write their phony stories is called repression. Get a grip.
in the competitive match of intellects, the establishmentarian light weight, Wallace got played by a master of public relations, promotion and business savvy, President Donald J Trump. It did not seem to me, that Chris Wallace, at times, was even aware, that President Trump was talking past him (who really cares about a second-generation “gotcha” player thinks or reacts), the President was re-fortifying his base, which happens to be the majority of the American electorate. The new nickname for Wallace in the White House should be “The Fiddle” because President Donald J Trump plays him so well! Make America great again and do so, in the Name the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
“Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told President Trump that he is viewed as a “beacon for repression around the world” because of his repeated attacks against the press.”
Gee, Chris, I wonder how the people of Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Cuba & North Korea et al view President Trump. Are they non-repressed enough to know that he isn’t “repressing” anyone but instead attacks the constant MSM lying?
Fake News is the enemy of Free People.
This is how it should be stated, people who are being lied to can not make sound decisions. The MSM and the Liberals have incited violence by outright lying about Trump.
A president who would start a secret war in Libya and topple the government, with no Congressional approval, would make a much better beacon.
A president who would sanction tourists being held at gunpoint to keep them from seeing Old Faithful (at a fully funded national Park, belonging to We The People) during a government shutdown would make a better beacon. A MUCH better beacon.
“Build a man a fire and he’s warm for a day. Set a man on fire and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life.” – Some wise guy back in high school.
Shine on, Mr. Seotoro. Shine on for all to see!
Or a president who would sanction Elian Gonzales to be removed from his family at “assault rifle point” and ship him back to Communist Cuba. I keep a picture of that goon sticking the gun in Elian’s face as a reminder of what the left thinks about families.
Ruby Ridge.
Fox News has been noticeably absent in my viewing schedule; OANN has taken its place. The leftward lurch of Fox seems to be accelerating.