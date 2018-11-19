Chris Wallace to Trump: You’re seen around the world as a ‘beacon for repression’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told President Trump that he is viewed as a “beacon for repression around the world” because of his repeated attacks against the press.

Wallace made the statement to Trump while conducting a sit-down interview with the president that was aired on Sunday. In it, Wallace pressed Trump about his rhetoric in regard to the media, noting that most presidents haven’t like the coverage of their administrations.

“No president has liked his press coverage … Nobody called it the enemy of the American people,” Wallace said.

WALLACE: But, sir, leaders in authoritarian countries like Russia, China, Venezuela, now repress the media using your words.

TRUMP: I can’t talk for other people, I can only talk for me. I will tell you —

WALLACE: But — but you’re seen around the world as a beacon for repression not for —

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Chris — Chris, I’m not talking about you — but you sometimes maybe. But I’m not talking about you.

The news about me is largely phony. It’s false. Even sometimes they’ll say, “Sources say.” There is no source, in many cases — in cases there is. But —

WALLACE: I understand you don’t like the coverage.

TRUMP: No, no, no. It’s not —

WALLACE: But the President gets (ph) to decide what’s fair and what’s not.

TRUMP: I can tell what’s fair and what’s not and so can my people and so can a lot of other people.

WALLACE: I understand that but —

TRUMP: When you do something very good and they write it badly and this is consistently when you – as an example, rarely do talk about —

WALLACE: Barak Obama whined about Fox News all the time but he never said we were the enemy of the people.

TRUMP: Well, no, he didn’t talk about the news, he didn’t talk about anything. I’m only saying it very differently than anyone’s ever said it before, I’m saying fake news, false reporting, dishonest reporting of which there is a lot, and I know it. See, I know it because I’m a subject of it, a lot of people don’t know but when I explain it to them, they understand it.

And, Chris, you know that better, you don’t have to sit here and act like a perfect little, wonderful, innocent angel. I know you too well, I knew your father too well, that’s not your gene. But let me tell you —

WALLACE: Look, I take some of the coverage of you sir and I’ve said it on the record is biased, but I don’t think that they are —

