“Chris Wallace to Priebus: You don’t get to tell us what to do.”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Sunday clashed with Fox News host Chris Wallace over the media’s coverage of President Trump.

“He said that the fake media, not certain stories, the fake media are an enemy to the country. We don’t have a state-run media in this country. That’s what they have in dictatorships,” Wallace said to Priebus on “Fox News Sunday.”

“It’s not just two stories. Then, it’s followed up by 24 hours a day, seven days a week, of other cable stations, not necessarily Fox, that all day long, on every chyron, every seven minutes, they’re talking about Russian spies. Talking about the intelligence community,” Priebus shot back.

“Talking about how me and Steve Bannon don’t like each other and what’s Kellyanne [Conway] doing. All this just total garbage. Unsourced stuff.”

