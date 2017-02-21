White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Sunday clashed with Fox News host Chris Wallace over the media’s coverage of President Trump.
“He said that the fake media, not certain stories, the fake media are an enemy to the country. We don’t have a state-run media in this country. That’s what they have in dictatorships,” Wallace said to Priebus on “Fox News Sunday.”
“It’s not just two stories. Then, it’s followed up by 24 hours a day, seven days a week, of other cable stations, not necessarily Fox, that all day long, on every chyron, every seven minutes, they’re talking about Russian spies. Talking about the intelligence community,” Priebus shot back.
“Talking about how me and Steve Bannon don’t like each other and what’s Kellyanne [Conway] doing. All this just total garbage. Unsourced stuff.”
Chris Wallace to Priebus: You don’t get to tell us what to do,
Priebus to Chris Wallace: True! But after you’ve done what you typically do,
I can tell you that you’ve been wrong–also where you can go.”
Sorry but the press like the rest of us must adhere to the 1st Amendment. The interpreters of that is the government. Freedom of the press presumes responsibilities of the press which is to report the facts of the news without embellishment, presumption, ideology, political correctives or personal/political opinion. I might expect more from FOX on this reality. The issue is not the press, but the political propaganda of which there is no protection in the first amendment.
Maybe it is time to STOP talking to the press at all… just tell them NO COMMENT!! tell them if they can report the news CORRECTLY, they aren’t going to give them any information at all.. til things are done…
Chris Wallace should not be condoning the media lying … over and over and over again, President Trump tells these morons he is NOT associated with Russia, he has no businesses there, has to contact with them and over and over the media will not let it rest.. they keep on asking the same question over and over trying to associate President Trump to Russia… they are INSANE!!! I hear people saying that President Trump should stop talking about Russia… WHAT!!! it’s the media that continues to ask the same things over and over…
The media is unreliable!!!
Chris and Shepherd belong on CNN WITH THEIR LEFT LIBERAL LOVE AND LIES
Sorry, Chris. Think you have left out the efforts and influence of George Soros and his multitude of minions. We may not have “State run media” but the attempts of outside influence should not be ignored.
The media are not reporting, they are propagandizing. They do not care that they are endangering the country, if it will allow them to overthrow the legitimately elected president and regain power. They not only attack Trump, they attack the Christian voters in flyover country who voted for him. That is why we have an Electoral College that allows the voters of all sections of the country to be heard. We have suffered under the dictatorship of Obama and his socialist enforcers for the past 8 years and we have had enough Big Government. The left is suffering from projection, a psychiatric term that means people are projecting their own motives to others. They are the fascists.
Chris Wallace, you’re not your father!” You don’t get to determine what is “news” and what is “false news.” We, the viewer or listener does and we will turn you off!
False news makes any who support it or announce it…false, and lose credibility. Fox even reported FALSE NEWS the morning of the presidential election when they announced that Hillary was guaranteed to win and Trump could not. That was major FALSE NEWS, Chris! Since that time Fox has not reported nearly as much the false lying news of Trump in Russia with whores, Trump’s “Muslim” ban, and false story that CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, NYT, and other other leftist Democrat media.
The President has shown that the press is dishonest and has a very definite political agenda to support liberal Democrat ideologies. The press cannot be trusted and does not report fairly, accurately or along lines that support my values and the values of my friends and neighbors. Just report the facts, objectively, and let me decide what to think of them. Stop editorializing in the form of a supposed “news” articles. I don’t care what some pompous prima donna pencil neck reporter thinks about current affairs.
“[D]ictatorship” eh, Chris? Getting your talking points from third-party anonymous sources and/or the RINO faction of the nevertrump element of the GOPe is more NYT/MSNBC than FNC.
Chris Wallace’s arrogant attitude as that of the media in general is over the top.
At least Donald Trump was elected to office for 4 years. Who “elected” Wallace, or Jack Tapper or Wolf Blitzer or Chris Matthews? Who are they speaking for? The public at large? No, they have their own agenda, usually very liberal/progressive. Trump has every right to defend himself from MSM attacks, lectures from Chris Wallace notwithstanding!!
Funny … according to the emails and memos exposed by Wikileaks, during the Obama administration the press routinely ASKED the White House what they should say and do. They even sent over articles to be vetted before they went to print.
Absolutely correct. The “FREE” press can say what it wants BUT when they fail to include “facts” in their reporting, they clearly are not “Free”press. They have expressed a personal agenda that is NOT with keeping with the “Framers of the constitution. They are lying and conning the American people.
Chris Wallace was out of line. IHe got the cart before the horse. It is the media who cannot tell the President what to do or influence him with their negative . Wallace is working himself up for a new job at CNN.
The sooner the better – arrogant little man.
Chris Wallace is a failed hard core left wing want-a-be commentator. He had his position given to him because of his Dad (Chris Wallace), and failed miserably trying to follow in his Daddy’s footsteps. Chris discredits all his Dad’s accomplishments.
Mainstream medika is state run DISINFORMATION. Owned and controlled by Communist Party USA (Democrat) propaganda supporting the official Communist Party LINE. Fold many people into supporting the communist party USA.
Sadly everything they “know” is a LIE. Too damned stupid to comprehend they are fascist useful idiots.
The President is not telling the media what to do or say. He is putting the media on notice that when they report false news from unverified sources, he will call them out loud and clear. Media who published false news with the clear intent of harming the President and furthering their own causes ARE the enemy of a free country.
I o know that the media can’t tell me what to do or think because I’ve tuned them out except for those I know will teel the truth.
Richard Amo: Well said, that is the most concise and accurate statement about the state of the propaganda media that I have read.
But you were fine with Dhimmicruds doing that for eight years, Chris? Then ****!
Chris you are WRONG you and the rest of your WORTHLESS ILK i.e. MORONS of the MEDIA were State run when ****** was in office and you still all have your heads up ******’s rosy red rectum so far you can see thru his eyes. America does not want you and yours anymore. So go away far far far away and do it ASAP.