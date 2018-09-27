Chris Wallace on Christine Blasey Ford Testimony: ‘This Is a Disaster for Republicans’

“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Wallace said, noting that Democrats were landing “haymakers” with their follow-up questions to Ford.
“The Democrats are making their points and building her credibility, and Rachel Mitchell has, so far, not landed a glove on this witness.”
Ford has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, of forcing himself on her when they were both Maryland high school students in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has emphatically denied the allegation, but Ford’s sexual misconduct claim and several others have placed his confirmation in doubt.
If you watched this interview, it was plain that the Democrats portrayed this woman as able to walk on water and in no way could she be mistaken or lying, even though the unsubstantiated accusation was supposed to have happened 36 years ago.
Ask yourself, If Christine Blasey Ford wanted to keep her action confidential, why did she contact the news media and can you remember and describe anything that happen in your life 36 years ago in such detail?
As the accomplished psychology professor, she knows EXACTLY how to act to manipulate public opinion. Playing the timid and scared five year old child evidently works on Chris Wallace, but many of us don’t believe it for a second.
I don’t think Wallace believes her either. I do think he’s pointing out that Grassley blew it by bringing in a prosecutor. I agree that the hearing has been a disaster so far. If the GOP can find a way to lose they will always do it. If there isn’t a way they will invent one.