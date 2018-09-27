Chris Wallace on Christine Blasey Ford Testimony: ‘This Is a Disaster for Republicans’

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Wallace said, noting that Democrats were landing “haymakers” with their follow-up questions to Ford.

“The Democrats are making their points and building her credibility, and Rachel Mitchell has, so far, not landed a glove on this witness.”

Ford has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, of forcing himself on her when they were both Maryland high school students in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has emphatically denied the allegation, but Ford’s sexual misconduct claim and several others have placed his confirmation in doubt.

