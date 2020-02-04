Home » News

Chris Matthews ‘still looking’ for Democrat who can beat Trump: ‘I’m not happy with this field’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am February 4, 2020
MSNBC host Chris Matthews has a pessimistic outlook for Democrats in the race against President Trump, telling a panel Monday that he’s “not happy” with the current lineup of candidates.

“What are my thoughts? I’m not happy. I’m not happy with this field,” Mr. Matthews said during a discussion on “Morning Joe” in Des Moines, Iowa, on the day of the state’s caucuses.

“I think they got to find a candidate for president that can beat Trump,” he added. “I’m looking. I’m still looking.”

“What’s the problem?” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Mr. Matthews.

“Obvious problems,” he answered. “They’re all problems.”

Mr. Matthews went on to predict that Sen. Bernard Sanders will “win big tonight” in Iowa but that his socialist views will come back to haunt him.

“Bernie Sanders is not going to be president of the United States, OK?” he said.

President Trump’s reelection campaign highlighted a clip of Mr. Matthews’ comments on Twitter.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews says he’s “not happy” with the Democrats running for president and he doesn’t think any of them can beat Donald Trump. He says the candidates all have “obvious problems.” pic.twitter.com/foSMVNfJ6X
— Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 3, 2020

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:42 am February 4, 2020 at 8:42 am

So, Chris is not happy with the candidates HE and his like created. Stop looking for someone who can elevate THE PARTY that can just beat Trump, but one that is best for America and WE THE PEOPLE. If no such person exists in your party then look to yourselves and the kind of defected losers you elevate in the media for 15 minutes of media triumph followed by years of THE PEOPLE paying the price to correct YOUR mistakes. Your problems are not in your stars, but in the media elevated political shooting stars who either shoot themselves in the foot or fade out faster than a lit cigar on a Lewinsky date.

alethia
alethia
9:02 am February 4, 2020 at 9:02 am

Haaa! Ole Chris still looking for that “tingle up his leg.” What a maroon!

AzRep
AzRep
9:20 am February 4, 2020 at 9:20 am

It’s only going to get worse for the Dem’s the further left they lean towards Socialism. They may be able to brainwash Gen Z with the promise of free everything, but Gen Z is not the tax base in this country. The working middle class will never allow the country to jump off the cliff towards Communism. I would not be surprised to see some if not all of the Squad to fail in reelection. Hopefully the right will strengthen and realign together towards a common goal.

Richard Weber
Webster70
9:46 am February 4, 2020 at 9:46 am

Oh Chris, you poor, whiny, (insert descriptive word of choice),
unhappy with your party’s moronic socialist candidates. That thought gives me a “tingle up my leg”.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:56 am February 4, 2020 at 9:56 am

Chrissy, the last time you had a thrill run up your leg, we suffered under the Fascist-in-Chief Obama and his divisive tactics, importing unvetted Muslim terrorists and criminals into our republic, having scandal after scandal, and supporting young black thugs over law enforcement.

“Its the economy, stupid!” — James Carville

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
10:03 am February 4, 2020 at 10:03 am

Even the Republican party doesn’t have a serious challenger to Trump’s reelection and Chris is looking at the Democrat losers? Good luck with that one.

iowan52
iowan52
10:13 am February 4, 2020 at 10:13 am

What did you expect Chris? the candidates are all zombies and brain dead they should quit politics and join the cast of the “Walking Dead” oh and by the way, Chris, you will never find a sharpe needle in your hay stack of Demotards, keep searching, but you will be disappointed trying to find signs of life on your political planet.

