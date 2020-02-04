Chris Matthews ‘still looking’ for Democrat who can beat Trump: ‘I’m not happy with this field’

MSNBC host Chris Matthews has a pessimistic outlook for Democrats in the race against President Trump, telling a panel Monday that he’s “not happy” with the current lineup of candidates.

“What are my thoughts? I’m not happy. I’m not happy with this field,” Mr. Matthews said during a discussion on “Morning Joe” in Des Moines, Iowa, on the day of the state’s caucuses.

“I think they got to find a candidate for president that can beat Trump,” he added. “I’m looking. I’m still looking.”

“What’s the problem?” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Mr. Matthews.

“Obvious problems,” he answered. “They’re all problems.”

Mr. Matthews went on to predict that Sen. Bernard Sanders will “win big tonight” in Iowa but that his socialist views will come back to haunt him.

“Bernie Sanders is not going to be president of the United States, OK?” he said.

President Trump’s reelection campaign highlighted a clip of Mr. Matthews’ comments on Twitter.

