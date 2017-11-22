Chris Matthews rips Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama for looking down on ‘white working people’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggested Saturday that the elitist attitudes of top Democrats, like former President Barack Obama and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, are partially what drove working white voters to vote for President Trump.
Without naming names, the host of MSNBC’s “Hardball” told a crowd at Florida’s Miami Dade College that past comments made by Mr. Obama and Mrs. Clinton had alienated white working Americans.
“Ever since we started this Archie Bunker thing in the early ’70s, making fun of white working people, we kissed them goodbye,” Mr. Matthews said in a C-SPAN clip flagged by The Washington Examiner. “You make fun of people, you look down on them, they get the message. You call them ‘deplorables,’ they hear it. You bet they hear it.
“You say they cling to their guns and religion? ‘Oh yeah? I cling to my religion. OK. I’m a little person, and you’re a big person. Thank you, I’ll be voting for the other guy this time,'” he said.
Mrs. Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee, famously outraged conservatives during the 2016 race when she declared that half of Mr. Trump’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables.” Similarly, Mr. Obama infuriated the right when he criticized working-class Midwest voters as “bitter” Americans who “cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”
Mr. Matthews criticized his fellow Democrats while promoting his new book, “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit,” telling the crowd that he admired Robert F. Kennedy’s genuine empathy and ability to relate to the everyman.
“If Bobby Kennedy and your spirit is running against Donald Trump this year, you got a good candidate,” he said.
“I think Bobby is more interesting than [former President John F. Kennedy] because he’s more like us, he’s accessible. He wasn’t gifted. He wasn’t elegant,” he said. “And maybe that’s why he understood the overlooked.”
Mr. Matthews said the Democratic Party is in desperate need of a empathetic leader like Robert F. Kennedy to run against Mr. Trump in 2020.
“Our leaders, and I’m not just pointing to the one at the top, I’m talking about all the ones in Congress, they read out statements written by staff people who are bored to death,” he said. “Cold toast. That’s what we get from these people.
“The other day when Trump came out with that tax bill of his, [House Minority Leader Nancy] Pelosi said, or was it Chuck Schumer — it doesn’t matter who reads this stuff, it’s the same words — ‘It’s a Ponzi scheme.’ Oh, you original little person,” Mr. Matthews said.
“I am so tired of these people,” he added. “Say something human. Say something that means something to you. Relate to people about what this tax thing will mean to their lives. They don’t even bother. It’s too much work. They’re too busy raising money, kissing ass, which is what they do.”
Mr. Matthews, a longtime Democrat and outspoken critic of Mr. Trump, didn’t go easy on the president either. He said Mr. Trump has been stoking division in the country much to his own benefit.
“We do not have unity because the person at the top wants division,” he said. “And the people against him play the same game, but I don’t hold them as accountable because they’re reacting. But both sides politically love to play the division game. [It] gets more money into the coffers.”
“Mr. Matthews said the Democratic Party is in desperate need of a empathetic leader like Robert F. Kennedy to run against Mr. Trump in 2020.”
So before you go high-fiving Cm on this, notice he’s only laying out strategies to beat Trump. He’s not offering any advice to Trump on how to beat a Democrat rival.
Matthews wanted Hillary to win. Remember he was one of the SJW melt-downs when Trump won.
LINK
So let’s all keep in mind he’s not actually turning on Hillary and Obama. He cried when Hillary lost and Obama sent an electrical chill up his leg. He was the poster boy for being the lapdog Media in love with Obama.
What he’s saying is merely desperate campaign advice for Dems, namely Hillary.
This late-night “comedian” will do anything to become a news item. Crying because “lying Hillary” lost, and that Obama made him soil his pants when he thought of him, has uncovered this loser. Does anyone out there tune this weasel in?
He is a notorious spitter when siting close to him. I think it has to do with the tingles that run up his leg when thinking of o’bama. Whereas it makes him spit when talking, it would make me barf…
While true, he is giving campaign advice to the ne dems, he is at least doing so by calling what the PRIOR batch did, as ‘wrong and stupid”..
He is like the Killery herself, trying to sell his crappy book.
I can’t stomach thrill down my leg Matthews. However, he does have a valid point in his critique of his own party. They really have no one who can beat Trump in 2020. That’s an awesome economic outlook for the nation over the next 7 years, buy stocks!
Chris Matthews, had a thrill up his leg, into his empty spaced brainless head, on the top of his neck. Hey Chris Matthews, I hate to inform you that you are Fake News!
Oh really Chris! And where was this critiquing when the Clintons and B.O. were in power. You were oohing and ahhing with every fart they let loose.
As far as causing divisiveness in the country goes, I guess you were too busy feeling the tingle up your leg to notice what was happening!
What a jerk!
I don’t agree with Mr Matthews often but his analysis of the Demorats is right on. As for Mr. Trump, he will benefit from his agenda but so will most Americans. The only division he is really pushing is Americans over illegals and foreign countries taking our jobs that the previous administrations gave them.
Exactly.. the only ones dividing this country are the lying democRATS who want to destroy President Trump.. President Trump is working hard for ALL Americans but the lying media won’t tell you that… I thank God that President Trump is trying to bring the rule of law back into our country but with the stinking liberal judges on the bench who have so much hate for President Trump that they refuse to follow the laws and block whatever he does… I’m so disgusted with the lying media and democrats, Rinos and the media who refuse to tell the truth… I’m sick of them holding the illegal aliens above the law and above the American people…
God Bless President Trump
The ‘thrill up his leg’ must’ve gone away for him to ‘dis’ hil and obama. I’ve long thought that Matthews was a smart man, but, that his thinking was badly corrupted… But, he gets the lack of leadership right with the DemonicRats… They’ve been led far astray and have no decent leader in sight…which is fine with me because President Trump will Make America Great Again..!!
As the old addage goes, even a broke clock is right twice a day..
Bobby Kennedy? At least he didn’t drown young single girls or hump anything with a skirt that walked by. As for the rest of this libtard lunatic’s rants…Even a broken clock is right two times a day.
come on chris–get real. the kennedys only used working people to achieve their ambitions–of course, you may define it as ‘getting along’ with everyone. . . old joe spent his life avenging perceived slights and his offspring divided everyone into groups of victims and victimizers to keep them at bay. they are a leg of the stool that tripped america. . . much like the clintons are past their ‘best by’ date, the kennedys left that in the rearview decades ago. . .
Leg stop tingling for Obama girly-man?
Killary and obie are two peas in a pod,they think alike,screw the people of any kind!! AS long as they get their millions!! Fxxk them!!
Well, now that it’s fashionable to trash the Clintons and even, gasp, “I get a tingle down my leg” Obama, here’s Loony Matthews grabbing hold of the wagon, denouncing the usual suspects in the Dem Loony roster for the very attitudes the delusional Matthews and his asylum mates said were despicably manipulated by candidate Trump, and now President Trump. It seems the psychotic Libbies simply cannot distinguish between legal and illegal, moral and immoral, ethical and unethical, honest and dishonest, real and imagined. With the Lefties in disarray and frightfully anxious about who the next sexual predator will be who’s outed, the Republicans could take advantage of it, face reality, and unite to get the POTUS’s agenda implemented. Sadly, and regretfully, the egos and all-consuming drive for self-preservation under threat from the populist reform goals, will prevail and the sorry Congressional majorities will fail…again. 2018 will be a bloodbath for the GOP, IF voters are truly angry enough and dedicated enough to vote for a new crop of folks who just might have the people’s interests ahead of their own. We’ll see.
The lame stream media at every level is moving into damage control mode. They forget they fully supported the damages done by previous administrations, and actually campaigned for more losses of rights of the people. It is so bad that people today, even if they understand that rights are required to be honored by the Constitution of the United States, they still support “some” restrictions, such as “background checks”, licenses, permits, etc., not realizing that every restriction imposed results in a loss of one of your freedoms. Instead of going after the criminals, locking them away for punishment (not a vacation or a “time out”), rehabilitating those that can be rehabilitated and destroying those who cannot via the death penalty. Those that are able to be rehabilitated were presumed by the Founding Fathers to regain all their rights to weapons, livelihood and pursuit of happiness. The practice of releasing known killers was not considered, because that was an unthinkable crime by the courts at one time. Today, “sanctuary cities” have courts that do not respect the law at all.
Chris Matthews all of a sudden wants to appear as a man of wisdom able to counsel others on fatal mistakes made by his party leaders but what casts doubts on his admonitions is that he apparently was easily fooled by the very democrat party members that he, himself, had been fooled by.