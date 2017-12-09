Chris Matthews on sex scandal fallout: ‘The worst you can say about Democrats is they’re too pure’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews says voters should take the following lesson from congressional sex scandals in Washington: “The worst you can say about Democrats is they’re too pure.”

The host of “Hardball” told his guests Thursday night that resignations of high-profile Democrats accused of sexual misconduct provides “education” for those willing to learn, namely that Democrats “set too high a standard for public office.”

“I think the American people are now going to see the difference between the two parties,” Mr. Matthews told contributors after Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, said he planned to resign within weeks.

“Democrats care about this issue enough that they’re willing to sacrifice somebody, basically, like this that they could have used,” he continued, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Read more at the Washington Times.

