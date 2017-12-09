Chris Matthews on sex scandal fallout: ‘The worst you can say about Democrats is they’re too pure’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews says voters should take the following lesson from congressional sex scandals in Washington: “The worst you can say about Democrats is they’re too pure.”
The host of “Hardball” told his guests Thursday night that resignations of high-profile Democrats accused of sexual misconduct provides “education” for those willing to learn, namely that Democrats “set too high a standard for public office.”
“I think the American people are now going to see the difference between the two parties,” Mr. Matthews told contributors after Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, said he planned to resign within weeks.
“Democrats care about this issue enough that they’re willing to sacrifice somebody, basically, like this that they could have used,” he continued, the Washington Free Beacon reported.
We yeah, of course that’s the Dem’s weakness. They voted for all these sleaze balls just to prove how pure they are by driving them out of office when their sex scandals became common knowledge.
/ sarcasm off
And exactly who are all these people who looked up to Franken as a role model, someone to be respected, someone who does important work, etc.? I’ve heard the Dems brag about Joe Biden but never Al Franken.
And listen to these guys still trying to claim the Dems worry about womens’ rights. Every Dem I see is a sexual pervert or is closely allied to one. None of them are pure. None of them are role models. They protect their own (like they did with Franken) until the public backlash becomes too great (like it did with Franken) and then they throw the loser Franken under the bus for the Greater Good.
Welcome to socialism, Al. You’re now cannon fodder for someone else’s Greater Good. And now that Trolley Problem you ignored back in Perv School suddenly makes sense.
LINK
And of course it goes without saying that the Dems would NEVER even consider throwing Al Franken under the bus if it was any other time. But right now is a crucial time for them. They’re pretending to take the high road so they can crush Roy Moore, on their road map to destroy Donald Trump. We’ve seen how they circle the wagons for any other Democrat at any other time.
And let’s not forget Matt Lauer. They had a sex perv roast for him that was so raunchy people had to leave. Everyone knew he was a perv but they kept it quiet. He worked in a building full of journalists, none of them doing their job.
The GOP usually ousts any pervs fast. Remember Bob Packwood? Gone. But Bill Clinton? He’s still their hero.
Dems are too pure… unbelievable.