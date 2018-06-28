Chris Matthews: Mitch McConnell has ‘no right’ to fill Supreme Court vacancy

MSNBC host Chris Matthews says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has “no right” to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
“We’ve got an election in four and a half months,” Mr. Matthews said Wednesday. “There’s no reason to consider a replacement on the Supreme Court in that time. No reason given the history of what happened. Let’s watch McConnell now—I’m telling you, they have no right to bring this up after what they did in ’16.”
The “Hardball” host said Democrats in Congress will have “hell to pay” if they don’t block the nomination.
“I think if the Democratic leadership under Schumer allows this to go forward, they’re going to have a huge problem with the Democratic base,” Mr. Matthews said.
“If [Justice Kennedy] gets replaced by a hardline social conservative, the Democratic leadership will have hell to pay,” he continued.
Justice Kennedy announced he would retire on Wednesday, the last day of the court’s current term, effective July 31.
He served three decades on the highest court and authored controversial opinions on abortion, gay marriage and affirmative action.
His replacement could give conservatives a reliable majority and long-term control of the Supreme Court.
Hey Chris, we have every right to have a vote on a Supreme Court Justice. How is that for the “thrill running up your leg”?
Chris Matthew’s is right, Mitch McConnell has no right to fill the Supreme Court vacancy–that’s President Trump’s job. Mitch McConnell’s job is merely to see that Trump’s selection is approved as expediently as possible!
Not only that, but there is really NOTHING the lying Dems can do to STOP us. There is a REPUBLICAN majority in BOTH houses of Congress, and Harry Reid thoughtfully provided us with the NUCLEAR option so we can cram our SC Justice down your lying throats with a simple majority vote. SEE how your dirty tricks come back to BITE you, you America-hating SCUM? I hope you CHOKE on Pres. Trump’s CONSERVATIVE SC Justice appointment.
That is if we can keep the RINO’s in step.
Make the nomination Mr President. Senator Grassley, push it to a floor vote, pronto. Mitch, bring it to a vote immediately. Republicans in the senate, vote for the President’s choice. Get it done. NOW.
baitfish, NOBODY should listen to the Dems’ “But, but GARLAND” BS. Obama MURDERED arguably one of the GREATEST SC Justices of all time–Antoine Scalia–so he could shove another Leftist LOON named Garland into his seat. The SOB got away with MURDER, so the Dem SCUM just need to sit down and SHUT UP, for once! The Dem SCUM will just have to be content with that, because they’re not getting a Leftist LOON majority court.
US Constitution: Article II Section 2 He (the President) shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States…
It does not say anything about delaying this nomination because of an election or because it is inconvenient for Chris “tingle up my leg” Matthews and his progressive allies.
FYI: The Democrats in the Senate set the precedent for delaying a Supreme Court nomination because of a presidential election.
(I also believe the Democrats/Deep State orchestrated Scalia’s early departure).
Your statement deserves way more than 5 stars, especially the last sentence..!!
godgivenrights, there is no DOUBT the DEMS orchestrated Scalia’s “early departure,” or at least OBAMA did, expecting to just waltz GARLAND right into his place and create a Leftist LOON majority court, which would have just put the final nail into the COFFIN he was trying to shove this country into! If he had succeeded, he could have violated the Constitution with IMPUNITY, and HIS Supreme Court would have rubberstamped every single Unconstitutional thing he did!
Given what Obama and his pet DEM SCUM tried to do, and that they MURDERED a stellar SC Justice, basically for NOTHING, since their little “mini-coup” plot FAILED, why should we give ANY CONSIDERATION to their Leftist LOON desires for the Supreme Court just because that SOB OBAMA got away with MURDER? Secondly, they can scream and wail all they want, but the simple truth is, helloooo–REPUBLICAN majority in BOTH houses of Congress, and, thanks to Harry Reid, the NUCLEAR OPTION. So suck on that, Dem SCUM, because Pres. Trump WILL appoint another Conservative Judge and change the balance of the court for DECADES to come–and there is NOTHING you can do about it.
You beat me to it. I was going to say the same thing. Note that there’s nothing in the Constitution stating that Senators MUST vote on bills, merely that any Supreme Court nomination by the President REQUIRES that the Senate must consent for the nomination to take effect. Chris Matthews LIED!! The Senate DOES have the right to approve, deny, or ignore any nominations by the President which require Senate approval.
If you listen closely and read between the lines of loony Chris Matthews, he is suggesting via insinuations that the left bring out the Clinton/Obama hit squad again to terminate the life any Supreme Court nominees or others like Justice Scalia.
MSNBC should be shut down for this vile propaganda.
Chrissy Tingles has no idea how our country and our government works.
And he doesn’t want to know, either. Doesn’t fit his bias.
It is very obvious that Chris Matthews got on the short bus with his mentally retarded friend when he was a kid and now needs to attend a real grade school to understand the basics of knowledge.
What a pathetic excuse of a swamp creature that fell off his rocker without protective head gear too many times.
He understands it just enough to realize how screwed the Left is. Trump is going to seat a very young and very conservative Justice on the SCOTUS and they can’t stop him.
The Left is in freefall panic right now. They understand they won’t be able to legislate from the bench anymore. That’s the only way they can pass their ultra-lib agenda these days. They want the SCOTUS stacked with unelected, unaccountable, mindless SJW’s who don’t know or care to know how the Constitution works, like Elana Kagan.
When the Trump appointee is confirmed, expect the Left to go super-unhinged. Forget the SJW meltdowns of 2016. This will make those look positively sane. They’re already rabid moonbats, but will get even worse.
This may be what causes them to officially start the new Civil War they’ve been itching to start for the last decade. So brace for impact.
Hey Chris- You can blame Harry Reid and Joe Biden for all your woes. They changed the rules when the Dems had everything their way and now complain when the tables are turned. Don’t worry, someday the tables will turn again and the Republicans will complain when things turn again. In the meantime, suck it up buttercup.
So true, jmac! ANYONE who thinks the Dems wouldn’t be doing the exact same thing (with the blessing of the MSM and ‘ol “Tingle Leg”) if the tables were turned is a fool!
From the article:
“Let’s watch McConnell now—I’m telling you, they have no right to bring this up after what they did in ’16.”
Sorry to bust your bubble Chris….but yes they do have a right, regardless of whether you say so or not.
I hope when the liberals pose questions regarding abortion, to whomever Trump nominates…(as they surely will be)…I hope that the nominee will say…
“I’m against abortion because I don’t want children to be separated from their parents. I understand you’re against that too…aren’t you?”
….and then just sit back and watch the heads of liberals explode.
Just a little old fashioned Karma comi’n down, just a little old fashioned justice goin round…
Willie Nelson 'Tougher Then Leather'
I have some bad news to Chris Matthews. The Constitution gives the President the responsibility to nominate Supreme Count Justices without placing any restrictions upon the President’s ability to do this. Of course, the Senate must confirm the nominee but the President has the power to nominate anyone he chooses whenever a vacancy occurs in the Supreme Court.
All correct, Ron Hood–and PS, thanks to Harry Reid’s “gift” of the NUCLEAR OPTION and a Republican majority in Congress, there is not a DAMNED thing the Dems can do about it, except wail and scream and throw a hissy fit, which they would do, in any case, because TDS.
And the Constitution did not require a vote of more than a majority of the Senate… That 60 vote limit is illegal and BOTH Parties know it! Go nuclear on the Democratic Senator’s… No more filibusters either..
“We’re looking at a destruction of the Constitution of the United States”, says Ms. Harris.
We’re always happy to hear the measured logic from a senator. We know that they are not as prone to hyperbole as those folks in the house of representatives.
If we could only believe ANYTHING that spews forth from liberals. That is your problem ma’am – the democrats have lied to us so often, we don’t believe a word you say. You folks lie, exaggerate and deceive so often, you might as well be talking to yourself. We want to believe you, but you never give us a reason to.
Remember the words of your hero, “Elections have consequences.” Live with it.
And by the way, appearing on this man’s show takes away any last iota of hope that we’ll believe a word from you. Mr. Matthews is so far in the tank for the liberals, he may as well be representing the democrats in office … well, except for his obvious lack of common sense and decency … wait, those are a couple more liberal traits. Oh, never mind .. search though I may, trying to find good qualities in liberals is nearly impossible.
“We’re looking at a destruction of the Constitution of the United States”, says Ms. Harris.
She means the one she imagines that says things it does not, the work of fiction which when deconstructed is nothing more than liberals bastardization of the real one they constantly ignore.
And would liberals please make your pleas to save you from the end of your world as you know it with more tears? It is just is not as much fun without them
It’s amazing to watch how events just seem to fall victoriously into Trump’s lap. First, he wins the presidency against all odds and predictions of the best and brightest, giving him, as the new president, a SCOTUS pick right out of the box with Sclaia’s death; the “racist” comments he made about “Mexicans” continue to get justified by the deaths of countless DUI victims, shootings, rape, and other felonious acts by illegals; his tweet about wiretaps is mocked by the left, but it turns out to be–in essence–true, in that the FISA court was used to get wiretaps on Carter Page and others; the predictions of economic disaster if he’s elected turn out to be 180 degrees out of phase with the results; his “Muslim ban” is first overturned, but then held to be constitutional by the SCOTUS; the “collusion” story is on its last breath; his “Crooked Hillary” mantra is proved every day–especially in light of her conniving plans to destroy Sanders in the campaign and the use her illegal server; his mocking of Kim is seen as bringing us to the brink of war, and instead brings Kim to the table. One of these days, his critics will accurately predict a disaster of his making. Maybe. But so far, they’ve been very, very wrong.
Oh please, Chris don’t get your shorts in a wad. McConnell can advise in any manner he wishes. Now, wipe your leg.
Matthews probably should be on suicide watch – he’s still pouting that his role model hilary wasn’t elected. kamala harris wants everyone to wait on a SC nomination until she’s president (which she will be – in her own mind).
Why would we want to “prevent” Little TINGLES Matthews from doing the ONE THING that would benefit this country by removing his constant ill-informed snark and CARPING from the public airwaves, ultrabloo?
Kamala is worried about “the destruction of our constitution”? Isn’t it always a Democrat/leftist/liberal who is always referring to the constitution and bill of rights in terms like “outdated” “irrelevant” ? If anyone is trying to destroy our constitution, it’s the left. It fits into their plan to subvert this great nation.
dbavis, the Dems use the Constitution for TOILET PAPER on a daily basis–except when it’s expedient for them to wrap themselves in it while declaring themselves to be “great patriots” in order to push some nefariously anti-American, Leftist LOON scheme of their own!
ANY TIME the America-hating DEMS start waxing all patriotic, you had better be on your guard, because they are up to NO GOOD!
Of course the lousy Dems are having a MAJOR meltdown. They KNOW that Pres. Trump appointing another CONSERVATIVE Justice to the bench will mean it will be harder for them to run to the courts and block everything Pres, Trump and Conservatives try to do, and some of their PET Leftist decisions from the past 50 years just MIGHT get reversed!
But here’s the deal about their– “you should not be able to appoint a Justice because Garland” BS. Obama MURDERED Scalia–one of the GREAT SC Justices of ALL TIME–just so that he could bum-rush GARLAND (ANOTHER Leftist LOON) onto the bench in his place. Republicans RIGHTLY refused to reward that nasty little SOCIOPATH for that perfidy by allowing him to fill his seat with another of his hand-picked LEFTIST STOOGES. The world was shocked–SHOCKED that the damned Repubs actually grew a spine and stood firm on that, for once. I guess the MURDER of a Supreme Court Justice so Obama could have his little way was too much, even for the normally GUTLESS Republicans! So the idiot DEMS need to sit down and SHUT UP! The SOB got away with MURDER–what ELSE do they want? I’m so sick of these Leftist LOONS and their constant HYSTERICS about EVERYTHING.
Bottom line? They can huff and puff and CRY all they want about how they will “never” confirm Trump’s appointee, but the hard truth is, they can’t do a DAMNED THING about it, because there is a Republican MAJORITY in Congress, and Harry Reid thoughtfully provided us with the NUCLEAR OPTION. That’s not looking quite as clever as you thought it was when he first did it, is it, Dems?
Moral of the story: People who MURDER Supreme Court Justices trying to swing the Supreme Court in their favor do NOT get to pick the murdered Justice’s replacement, PERIOD. No matter HOW much they wail and scream about not being allowed to do so.
I think liberals must wake up every morning asking themselves what can I say today to bring attention to myself. We all know libs love to bask in their own self-perceived notion that they are somehow important. So pathetic! Go away Matthews, no one cares what you think.
Chris Matthews has officially flipped his wig.
Harris really has her knickers in a twist. Hilarious.
Prayerfully, President Trump will chose a proven constitutionalist-0riginalist, in the kind of Justice Gorsuch. There are some out there, but I hope all research is done on the top choices to make sure s/he will continue that jurisprudence through his/her tenure in the SCOTUS. We sure do not need another Kennedy.
“….no reason to consider a replacement on the Supreme Court in that time.” EVERY reason in the world. I recall actually watching “Hardball,” with Matthews, a couple decades ago, because I thought him to be some “closet conservative,” not the “thrill up his leg” whacko he def is today! As far as “replacing” these 9 magpies in robes with actual “common sense,” Constitutional judges, except for Justice Thomas, and the new guy, they ALL should retire early, or late in the case of Ginsberg – their replacements are READY! Wanna help America, IGNORE Matthews and ALL his coterie of whackadoodledoos…..
big difference between a president termed out, leaving nomination to next admin, and mid term elections which do not change the job description of the president. But this is just more liberal PC BS as if they get their way they will then complain he can’t do it the next two year.
And congress just advises and consents.
And didn’t the libs always tell us that they want the 9 on the court and why shoujld the court not have 9 for the start of their term.