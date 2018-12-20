Chris Matthews: Donald Trump may resign to protect ‘next dominoes to fall’ — Ivanka, Donald Jr.

MSNBC host Chris Matthews signed off Monday’s edition of “Hardball” by suggesting President Trump could resign in the “coming weeks” as part of a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to protect his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, from facing indictments.
“The president’s children stand right in the line of Mueller’s investigative progress,” Mr. Matthews said. “They stand as the next dominoes to fall.
“But therein lies the problem: Where earlier Mueller subjects have given Trump up, these two lack the option to do that,” he continued. “They can hardly testify against their father, which brings the country to the reckoning. If the prosecutor will not be stopped and the kids will not fall to him, we see the president’s adult children heading to prison.
“But what if the prosecutor were to offer the president an alternative?” he asked. “What if he were to say he would let the children walk if the old man does the same? … That would mean giving up the presidency in the exchange for acquittals all around ― not just for himself, but for all his kids.”
Mr. Matthews said the president may have to follow the lead of President Richard Nixon’s twice-elected Vice President Spiro Agnew, who resigned in 1973 after pleading no contest to tax evasion.
“So let’s watch the probable events of the coming weeks bring all this to a breaking point,” Mr. Matthews said. “It is going to be historic.”
Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign has led to 33 criminal indictments, including against former Trump presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Some have speculated that Ivanka, senior adviser to the president, and Mr. Trump Jr., the president’s former campaign adviser, will be next to get snagged in the investigation.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What an absolute FOOL.
Agreed, he should go jump in the ocean and stay there. I pity the shark that comes along to eat him. The poor thing will die from stomach cramps.
Ya Dems taste nasty I am sure. and so do all the idiots that think Trump is guilty with no evidence to,
Wishful thinking. Mueller keeps giving these twits fellow travelers of Trump who had been coerced into pleading guilty to what even the FBI considered to be warrant less. So far the socialist left still hasn’t succeeded in their coup d’etat in nearly three years(since Trump announced), and their tin foil hat wearing followers are getting burned out on promises. What Trump needs to do is pardon the lot, and watch the Matthews, et al heads exploded.
MSNBC host Chris Matthews. Do you also believe in Leprechauns??
Just because the deranged, Hateful Liberal Democrats and their “Snowflakes” want it to happen.
It ain’t gonna happen.
Christ K. you are a complete FOOL.
He’s just another INBRED Operative of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization. He’s a danger to himself and others.
And don’t forget that he got a tingle up his leg just listening to Hussein Obuma, so you can add that he has an LGBT….. thing of Obuma.
Shut up Chrissy!
Chris Mathews makes a steaming pile of manure look absolutely brilliant.
This is such crap… First, the President can invoke ‘Executive Privilege’ to exempt members of his staff from being brought/subpoenaed before Congress to discuss anything related to the Executive Branch… The separation of powers, contained in the Constitution, prevents Congress for compelling testimony form the Executive Branch.
Next, anyone subpoenaed or required to testify under oath has the right to invoke the 5th Amendment… thus avoiding testifying. If immunity is offered, it can be refused and or ignored, and the President may order the release of anyone incarcerated to compel testimony. Thus congress may find it difficult to turn uncooperative members of the Administration and President’s personal staff against the President.
Here we thought Governor Brown was the way out there. Brown seems sane side of this guy. Aren’t they coming to take him away (ha ha he he ho ho)?
MSNBC needs to revisit their drug testing strategy for on air personnel.
Isn’t there a word for this? Ummm…”Blackmail”, I think it is.
Matthhew’s is very much a fool. Almighty God tells us that he will bring down these fools in the media as well as the corrupt politicians in his own time. God spoke and told us that he has chosen Donald Trump for “such a time as this”. Wherever there is a people of God there are enemies of God. And You are where you are “for such a time as this” because God’s people are in distress! …and if I perish, I perish.” Esther 4:16b I am glad fools like Matthew’s make themselves known, though I doubt if it’s necessary because God knows what is in the heart of all people. He is forming his Army right now.
Mueller has nothing credible. All of the indictments so far are old crimes before the campaign or process crimes … when the investigators confuse the suspect and cause him to commit a crime (lying to investigators).
When pigs fly. I do envision Hillary Clinton seeing indictments along with those around her but this Matthew’s story sounds like pure fairy tales or wishful thinking on his part.
Creepy Matthews gets a thrill up is leg just fantasizing about President Trump leaving the oval office. This wannabe journalist needs to be the one leaving his office for spreading fake news (liberal propaganda) on a daily basis.
Yeah. I’m sure he trusts the dems to just stop, at that point. They are criminally dishonest. They will never stop. We should be that way about clintons. And all the rest of the swamp dweller.