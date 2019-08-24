Chris (Fredo) Cuomo attacks Trump for not aging as fast as past presidents

CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” host Chris Cuomo dedicated his closing monologue Tuesday night to attacking President Trump’s consistent appearance over the past few years, arguing that the president hasn’t aged as quickly as his predecessors because he doesn’t care as much.

Blaring the chyron, “Trump should care more, sleep less,” Mr. Cuomo began his monologue by playing a clip of Mr. Trump recently telling reporters that “nothing keeps me up at night,” and compared it with a clip of former President Barack Obama telling Barbara Walters in 2008 that “there are a lot of things that keep me up at night.”

Mr. Cuomo stated, “Presidents should have a lot of heavy burdens that weigh on them, and yes, keep them up at night.” The host then showed photos of former Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton before and after they left the White House and how rapidly they had physically aged during that time.

“It’s been almost three years since Trump won the presidency,” Mr. Cuomo said, according to a clip flagged by the Washington Free Beacon. “He looks exactly the same. His hair is — I don’t know what’s going on with that. But he may do things that presidents in the past haven’t done to augment their physical reality, but it could also be that he doesn’t care the way others have.”

Mr. Cuomo said Mr. Trump, compared with past presidents, occupies his time by “sowing the seeds of discord and division” instead of dealing with the “trying business of compromise.”

“Now while I wish poor sleep on no man, maybe this president could use a sleepless night or two, less executive time, fewer hours in front of the TV and on the golf course,” the host said. “Maybe he should focus on fixing things, carrying that burden. Because that’s the job, and it should get hard.”

Mr. Cuomo cited the separation of families at the southern border and the wave of mass shootings as reasons for Mr. Trump to toss and turn through the night.

“Can you imagine all of this on your shoulders and not needing a bottle of Ambien to just take a nap?” he said. “How about this: Care more. Mr. President, you may sleep less, but the rest of this country may rest a little easier.”

