Chick-fil-A’s 2107 donation to Southern Poverty Law Center flabbergasts conservatives

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 29, 2019
Dan Cathey, CEO of Chick-Fil-A

Five years after a gunman stormed the Family Research Council, planning to smear Chick-fil-A sandwiches in his victims’ faces, the Chick-fil-A Foundation donated $2,500 to the Southern Poverty Law Center — the group credited by the shooter with inspiring his attack.

The donation, first reported by Townhall.com, stunned FRC President Tony Perkins, who condemned Wednesday the Chick-fil-A Foundation, saying it was “time for Christians to find a fast food alternative to Chick-fil-A.”

“Not only has Chick-fil-A abandoned donations to Christian groups including the Salvation Army, it has donated to one of the most extreme anti-Christian groups in America,” Mr. Perkins said in a statement.

In 2012, gunman Floyd Lee Corkins shot building manager Leo Johnson after storming the FRC building in Washington, D.C., carrying 50 rounds of ammunition and a backpack of Chick-fil-A sandwiches. The shooter later told the FBI that he found FRC on the SPLC’s list of “anti-gay groups.”

“The gunman was enraged by the nationwide Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day held two weeks before and used the SPLC’s ‘hate map’ to identify FRC as his target,” Mr. Perkins said.

The left-tilting SPLC lists the FRC and other prominent conservative groups as “hate groups,” lumping them with racist outfits such as the Ku Klux Klan and Aryan Nation.

“[CEO] Dan Cathy, nor anyone with Chick-fil-A inquired about the well-being of Mr. Johnson or any of the FRC team members, but they made a donation to the SPLC which was linked in federal court to this act of domestic terrorism,” Mr. Perkins said. “Chick-fil-A has seriously lost their way.”

The Washington Times has reached out to the Chick-fil-A Foundation for comment.

The fast-growing, chicken-sandwich chain known for its Christian principles has been accused of bowing to the left with its new “focused approach to giving in 2020,” which resulted in halting funding to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both longtime recipients of Chick-fil-A donations.

The Christian groups have also been accused of being anti-LGBTQ for their stance in favor of traditional marriage.

“We made multiyear commitments to both organizations, and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a company spokesperson said on Nov. 18. “Moving forward you will see that the Chick-fil-A Foundation will support the three specific initiatives of homelessness, hunger and education.”

Conservative leaders sent a letter Tuesday to Chick-fil-A to reverse its decision on the Salvation Army and other Christian charities, while the foundation has said that its future giving could include faith-based philanthropies.

In May, foundation President Rodney Bullard told Business Insider that the company’s philanthropy arm has a “much higher calling than any political or cultural war that’s being waged.”

“This is really about an authentic problem that is on the ground, that is present and ever-present in the lives of many children who can’t help themselves,” Mr. Bullard said.

The 2017 Form 990PF shows that the $2,500 donation to the SPLC went to “civic/community programming” in a year that saw the philanthropy donate more than $11 million to charity.

Based in Montgomery, Alabama, the SPLC reported revenue of $136 million in 2018, and oversees an endowment of $471 million.

16 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
7:34 am November 29, 2019 at 7:34 am

If you are so influenced by the Democrats political news/propaganda outlets that it influences the food that you eat or where you buy it.
You are truly a Democrat’s “useful idiot”

You do what you want but I like Chick-Fil-A and will continue to eat there.
Being Christian based owned is just a perk. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    8:04 am November 29, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Scruffy, this is not about chicken sandwiches. It’s about lies. It’s about a company pretending to represent Christian values in order to make money. That obviously does not bother you and it won’t bother a lot of other ‘conservatives’ and ‘Christians’ but it bothers me a great deal.

    You said: Being Christian based owned is just a perk.

    Christianity may be a perk to you but Christ is everything for me. Dan Cathey will answer to God for his dishonesty but he will never sell me another chicken sandwich or anything else.

    Btw, thanks for your smug permission to do what I want to. I was always going to anyway.

      teryn0069
      teryn0069
      9:04 am November 29, 2019 at 9:04 am

      VERY WELL SAID, LEONIDAS

    chrose
    chrose
    9:32 am November 29, 2019 at 9:32 am

    Ditto. Best chicken sandwich ever and I am not a chicken fan with this great exception. People who are brainwashed or brainless will believe anything as they don’t know how to think and they don’t know what is real news and what is phony. I can’t feel sorry for them because we each make choices and I am for our Republic of freedom and rights, lived under socialism and what we are seeing here is DNC Party’s Communist Manifesto to take over country working as fast and hard and lying as possible. Some people have awakened but so many others are going down the wrong lane to nowhere. If by chance the democrat communists win, then the ignorant will find out that they are killed off because that is how communism works. NOTHING FREE AND NOTHING TRUE AS THEY WILL SOON FIND OUT!

    bruceinaz
    bruceinaz
    10:35 am November 29, 2019 at 10:35 am

    I don’t like their food but would eat there occasionally anyway just to show support for a company I thought had good moral principles. Now I can discontinue that distasteful practice. Thanks Chick-Fil-A.

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
9:13 am November 29, 2019 at 9:13 am

I have no use for Chick. There is better fast food available. Now that Chick is nothing special I see no reason to support them anymore. I’m not being a useful idiot, I do have values that no longer coincide with Chick. I am a believer, an endangered species in the new America, but I won’t roll over and die for The Left.

    solopsist
    solopsist
    9:52 am November 29, 2019 at 9:52 am

    No problem for me, either. I was supporting them only because they seemed to be standing for something. Outside of that – Chicken doesn’t belong in sandwiches anyway…

CaptTurbo
CaptTurbo
9:17 am November 29, 2019 at 9:17 am

Until they pulled this crap Chick was the only fast food I would consider. I will simply do without. They really stuck it to themselves with this BS.

keesanka
keesanka
9:32 am November 29, 2019 at 9:32 am

Done. This is the straw that broke the Camels back for me. Raising Cane’s is better anyway.

chrose
chrose
9:35 am November 29, 2019 at 9:35 am

Those of you condemning this company truly need your heads checked to be sure it has a brain. Shame on you. AND just what good are you or your now new places to get fast food which is not as good doing to the country? Nada, nil, zero, zilch, etc. Or, in other words, what are you doing for people and our country.

    Rowwdy Colt
    Rowwdy Colt
    9:50 am November 29, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Oh please chrose. You indignation is misplaced.

    Jota_
    Jota_
    10:01 am November 29, 2019 at 10:01 am

    “Those of you condemning this company truly need your heads checked to be sure it has a brain. ”

    Since what you wrote does not make any sense, tend to agree one of us needs our head examined.

    For me this seems to be an obvious case of betrayal of values

    Which should cause, in people with normal emotions, a loss of trust

    Can anything they say be trusted?

    What else are they lying about?

    There are individuals, groups and organizations who are at war with Christian values and while it is one thing to see a business fail to up hold those values, it is quite another, and heinous, to appear to become one of them by supporting them.

    So I really don’t think you know what you are talking about

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:13 am November 29, 2019 at 10:13 am

    chrose, I’ve read two of your comments in this thread and neither one of them make any sense.

    What good is Chick-Fil-A doing the country when they pretend to be Christian publicly and sneak around to contribute to the communist Southern Poverty Law Center which condemns all Christian and conservative groups and businesses?

    Why don’t you give directly to the communist party and skip the chicken sandwich?

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
9:39 am November 29, 2019 at 9:39 am

The SPLC and ACLU are part and parcel of the National Lawyer’s Guild – a known communist front organization. That means Chick is donating to communist causes now. That’s it for me.

patriot159
patriot159
10:13 am November 29, 2019 at 10:13 am

Whats next, Planned Parenthood donations? Sheesh.
People can have a form of Christian religiosity but not adhere to all the bible. In fact, today’s main stream church, both Catholic and Protestant, sits on the fence with one foot firmly in the world.
The bible says of true disciples of Christ that “you will know them by their fruit”.

johnw1120
johnw1120
11:07 am November 29, 2019 at 11:07 am

Groups like the splc are a leftist/communist cancer wherever they appear, most people understand what they are and what their mission is. I spend my anger to those who give them credibility like the mainstream leftist media, that is a better place to have an effect, don’t watch any of their programming, especially during news hours, switch channels or turn them off, lack of viewers equals lack of advertisers, equals lack of revenue. The splc will continue to survive because of this misplaced credibility and donations by confirmed socialists like soros, they are a tool of the left and as long as they serve their purpose they will be there. I eat very little fast food of any kind, but do strongly consider Chick-Fil-A when I do, the food is good the service is excellent and they do lean toward common sense most of the time, although I am extremely disappointed by their dropping the Salvation Army from their list, as they are one of the best charities out there. While everyone is so up in arms about this, consider, $2500 is .02% of 11 Million, ask your self, where did the other 99.8% go and then send corporate a nasty little letter about the .02% and continue to support a good company.

