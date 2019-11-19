Chick-fil-A ends donations to Salvation Army after years of LGBTQ backlash

Chick-fil-A will stop future donations to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes following years of backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Chick-fil-A announced Monday that it would refocus its charitable efforts on a smaller number of organizations that work exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger. It confirmed that The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes would no longer be part of that effort, Business Insider reported.

“We made multiyear commitments to both organizations, and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a company spokesperson said. “Moving forward you will see that the Chick-fil-A Foundation will support the three specific initiatives of homelessness, hunger and education.”

“Additionally, the Foundation will no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact,” the company said in a press release. “These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

The news follows years of boycotting from the LGBTQ community, which was renewed this spring after the left-wing outlet ThinkProgress released a report saying Chick-fil-A’s foundation donated $1.8 million in 2017 to Christian and socially conservative groups with an alleged history of anti-LGBTQ bias.

The renewed criticism stemmed from 2012 when CEO Dan Cathy, a conservative Christian, revealed his disapproval of gay marriage.

The company has repeatedly denied any type of discrimination.

In response to Chick-fil-A’s announcement, the Salvation Army issued a statement Monday afternoon slamming the spread of disinformation and reiterating its commitment to serving all individuals in need, including the LGBTQ community.

“We’re saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations — areas in which The Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed,” the statement read. “We serve more than 23 million individuals a year, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, we believe we are the largest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ population.

“When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor, is at risk,” it continued. “We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to ill-informed judgment and greatly appreciate those partners and donors who ensure that anyone who needs our help feels safe and comfortable to come through our doors.”

