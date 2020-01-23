Home » News

Chick-fil-A closes last U.K. restaurant amid LGBTQ boycott

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am January 23, 2020
Chick-fil-A has closed its last remaining restaurant in the U.K. after facing a public backlash from LGBTQ rights activists.

Chick-Fil-A opened its first Scottish location in the food court of the Macdonald Aviemore Resort in October, but closed over the weekend after only three months of business.

“Our pop-up restaurant Chick-fil-A is closing on Saturday, January 18,” the resort’s website still reads.

The Aviemore restaurant was meant as a “pilot” for the U.S. chicken chain to find a permanent location in Scotland, the BBC reported.

“It has been our pleasure to serve guests at this pilot restaurant for the past several months, and we are grateful to Macdonald Hotels for allowing us the opportunity to learn from each and every customer,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “These insights will help us immensely as we look to having a permanent location in the UK in the future.”

The closing follows a boycott by the local LGBTQ community over Chick-fil-A’s past donations to Christian and socially conservative groups with an alleged history of anti-LGBTQ bias, such as the Salvation Army. The fast-food chain recently announced it was severing ties with those groups.

The only other Chick-fil-A restaurant in the U.K., which opened in Reading in October, is set to close after only six months of business following a backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:12 pm January 23, 2020 at 12:12 pm

These are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies and bigots of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.

We Christians will NOT accept or promote this lifestyle that the word of GOD has condemned.

Leonidas
12:19 pm January 23, 2020 at 12:19 pm

CFA picked a bad time to shaft their conservative supporters in the US by shifting donations from Christian organizations like the Salvation Army to queer pride groups.

Now Christians have deserted you and the other side still doesn’t like you.

Once in awhile we do see a little justice, at least for chicken sandwich sellers.

Sandmine1
12:43 pm January 23, 2020 at 12:43 pm

I was always a strong supporter of Chic-Fil-A because they were one of the last major chains that stood behind Christian values. I have been know to drive miles out of my way o buy one of their sandwiches. With that being said it won’t happen anymore. They have sold their soul to the loudest voice in the room. Sorry to see them go.

