Chick-fil-a caves to the radical left? Trump’s approval goes up after impeachment hearings

If Chick-fil-a thought it could appease the radical left, well… I’ll give you the details on what’s happening. President Trump’s approval rating has actually gone up this past week, and the impeachment witnesses continue to prove there’s actually no case. All that and more on today’s show!

Chick-fil-a gave the radical left exactly what it wanted: to cut ties with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army. Did it make any difference? Of course not! Give the leftists an inch, and they will want a mile. Now, LGBTQ organizations are demanding even more from Chick-fil-a.

New witnesses in the impeachment hearings offered absolutely nothing new. The Democrats are pushing a “bribery” motive, and yet all the witnesses say there was no bribery. In the meantime, President Trump’s approval rating has actually gone up over the past week of public hearings. Keep it up, Democrats!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

