Chicago Teacher’s Union Mulls Walkout on Communist Holiday

The Chicago Teachers Union will ask its governing body on Wednesday to consider a one-day teachers strike on May Day to bring attention to the “acute crisis” facing the Chicago Public Schools budget, a union leader said.
“We’re opening a discussion between now and our April meeting to discuss what actions we want to take to relate to May 1, which is going to be a day of mass demonstrations, traditionally a day of labor rights a day of immigrant rights,” CTU Vice-President Jesse Sharkey said.
Related Story: Past May Day Actions at Communist Party USA
Sharkey said the union would ask its House of Delegates to approve entering into a month-long discussion period about a one-day walkout before an April 5 vote on whether or not to set a strike date.
Amid ongoing budget woes, CPS has ordered cuts the district says are necessary because of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation that would have provided $215 million in state aid.
In addition to four furlough days and frozen school budgets, CPS has warned the school year could end nearly three weeks early and summer school could be cut if the district doesn’t see action in Springfield or win a preliminary ruling in its ongoing legal challenge to the state’s education funding system.
“The best thing you can do in the face of starvation of the schools is take your case to the public,” Sharkey said on Wednesday.
Teachers “are looking at 19 days of missing school, the way it stands right now. Our membership and frankly parents in the community have to decide whether we’re going to meet that by cowering in our homes under the covers, or whether we’re going to go out and do something about it.”
“At some point, there’s a limit to what the Board of Education can do with a hammer against its own teachers,” Sharkey said.
CTU staged a one-day walkout last April amid stalemated contract talks that prompted a legal challenge from CPS. Sharkey on Wednesday said he couldn’t yet explain the legal footing the union would rely on if used the same tactic in May.
___
(c)2017 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Chicago Teacher’s Union Mulls Walkout on Communist Holiday,
In other words, showing their true colours to the Chicagoans they have stiffed for so long!
Perhaps the “chicago stockyards” would be a good place for them to start housing their so called teachers. All one has to do is turn on most any news broadcast (fake or real) and see what a fine job they have done the past few generations of educating their murdering thugs.
Better yet, stick them all in Rahm’s mansion!!
suspend strikers without pay until they get rid of the fat Communist in charge of the union. no work, no pay.
nternational Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day in some countries, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement, socialists, communists or anarchists and occurs every year on May Day (1 May), an ancient European spring festival
Stage your so called BS for Sat. or Sun which doesn’t affect the students and parent/s.
What a joke, kick the union and the rest of the parasites out!
I always understood Chicago’s HIGH A$$ property tax rates was to PAY for all these schools. SO where the hell is the damn money all going?? PERHAPS they need to look into that, rather than act like a bunch of 2 yr olds throwing a tantrum cause mom said NO they can’t have a new toy..
Pay the teachers for performance, but by legislation let the teachers do their job, even with discipline. Looks like Chicago’s budget shortfall is going to, again, rob tax dollars from the state to support their cesspool.
Obama can lead the striking teachers in a May Day Parade… How appropriate.
Why is this a surprise? Chicago Teachers’ Union is part of AFL-CIO. Richard Trumka was AFL-CIO president. Now John Sweeney is president. Both are communists. Unions used to be patriotic, working hard to root out communists. Now they’re led by communists.
Another excellent argument for school vouchers.
The United States already spends more per student than any other country but Switzerland, but the results are worse than Mexico’s. What are they sniveling about?
That is very true. Looking at several charts, i see DOZENS of countries ahead of us in the school excellence charts, but they are all way behind us in amount of money paid per student. WHY IS THAT? Maybe because most of those countries are not bogged down by unions?
The “acute crisis” facing the Chicago school system is caused by the teachers, the NEA, and Democrats who run everything. Don’t stop with taking May Day off, take the rest of your life off and give the kids a chance. It’s for the children.