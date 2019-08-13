Chicago says street violence down last weekend: only 47 shot, four fatalities

Gun violence was down slightly in Chicago this past weekend, but the West Side still bore the brunt of the shootings and a young child was again among the wounded.

At least 47 people were shot, four fatally, from Friday evening to Monday morning. The shootings were reported as far south as the West Pullman neighborhood and as far north as Rogers Park. The youngest victim was 8, the oldest 69. The Harrison Police District on the West Side saw the highest number of people shot, 14, slightly less than a third of the weekend total, according to data kept by the Tribune.

The West Side shooting included at attack about 2:50 a.m. Sunday when someone walking through the Garfield Park Conservatory opened fire at a street party in the 3500 block of West Lake Street where about 100 people were gathered, according to Chicago police.

Six people were hit, five of them women in their 20s or 30s. Police said at least two people may have fired back. There had been gunfire in the area earlier from someone in an greenish blue sedan, police said.

Last week, two shootings within hours on the West Side wounded 15 people. In one, a 33-year-old man was killed at a block party where he had gone with a friend. In the other, seven people were shot near a playground in Douglas Park. Both shootings were in the Ogden Police District, which borders Harrison.

The weekend’s toll is lower than the previous weekend, when 55 people were shot, seven of them fatally. The victims ranged from 5 to 56 years old, and again stretched from Rogers Park to West Pullman. It was the most violent weekend of the year so far, according to Tribune data.

So far this year, at least 1,690 people have been shot in Chicago. There have been at least 305 homicides. Both numbers are below last year.

Among the weekend attacks:

— On the South Side, two people shot at a group near St. Bernard Hospital in the 200 block of West 63rd Street about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers fired back and may have hit one of them. The two shooters ran away to the 6400 block of South Yale Avenue, jumped into a black SUV and escaped, police said.

Someone showed up later at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and investigators were looking into whether he was shot during the initial exhange or by the officers.

— The weekend’s youngest gunshot victim was an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg at a barbecue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

She was standing on the street in the 1000 block of North Monticello just before 4 p.m. when a gunman in a blue Dodge Charger opened fire, police said. She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said she was in good condition.

— William Granados, 16, of the 4100 block of North Broadway, was gunned down by someone on the sidewalk as he sat in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West 24th Street, police said. Granados died at Mount Sinai Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

— The last homicide of the weekend was 47-year-old Douglas Tate, who was shot Saturday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Tate was inside a car in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone walked up and fired, hitting him in the right arm and armpit. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

— Also this weekend, police said a man opened fire at police officers Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The officers were not hit and arrested him.

