Chicago Pub apologizes for 'Build-A-Wall' burger with Mexican toppings

A suburban pub that announced a “Build-A-Wall” burger with “amazing Mexican” toppings has apologized and rescinded the offer after swift backlash.

A notice on the Facebook page of Durty Nellie’s in Palatine advertised the special, listing homemade mole, pico de gallo and Chihuahua cheese among its topping options.

The post, which has since been removed, included six silhouettes of President Donald Trump filled in with a brick wall motif. Trump has moved forward on his campaign pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Some commenters decried the offering as “offensive” and “disgusting,” with one person vowing to take her business to another restaurant that doesn’t “support racists.”

Durty Nellie’s removed the notice Friday, two days after it was posted, and issued an apology, writing, “Durty Nellie’s is extremely sorry for posting something that was so upsetting to so many people. It was our lame attempt at humor and an attempt to put a little levity in such trying times that severely backfired.”

The statement, also posted on Facebook, was accompanied by a photo of kitten with the words “I Am Sorry!!! I Am Sorry!!! I Am Very Sorry!!!”

The apology concluded with a cancellation of the short-lived burger special.

“We will not be supporting such behavior and will leave all attempts at comedy to the professionals in the future,” the post said.

Pub owner Mark Dolezal said he had been out for a few days and learned about the burger after it was advertised.

“There wasn’t any malice,” he said. “We weren’t trying to offend anyone at all.”

He said his chef thought it would be funny, and his marketing staff agreed.

“Obviously, it wasn’t,” he said. “We are sorry.”

From time to time, the staff comes up with creative names for new sandwiches. Years ago, they scrapped their “Belfast Bombers” mini-burgers when someone complained, he said.

Dolezal said he was surprised by the amount of backlash but said he understood given the intensity of the political climate. He added that he does not support Trump’s plan to build a wall.

“There’s no political statement being made here at all,” he said.

The apology did not mollify everyone. One person commented that the pub didn’t acknowledge the “cultural insensitivity” of the initial post and others reprimanded the business for backtracking.

“No apology was needed DN,” one person wrote. “Just because someone can’t handle your clever marketing skills and gets easily offended over ‘building a wall’ … perhaps they need to toughen up to the facts.”

The pub in downtown Palatine is known for its monument to Marion “Ma” Nugent, the mother of rocker Ted Nugent. The rocker — and ardent Trump supporter — spent part of his youth in Palatine, where his mother nurtured many young musicians.

