Chicago, land of gun control, hits homicide highs and blames Trump

Five-hundred-and-ninety-three — that’s the number of homicides Chicago has seen this year so far.
Oh, apologies. That’s the number of homicides the gun controlling city of Chicago has seen this year so far.
You’d think it time to admit the anti-Second Amendment atmosphere isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, at least in terms of curbing gun-related violence — yes?
Nope. The city just came off a near-800 homicide count for last year. The mantra seems to be: Let’s focus on the positive.
For instance: “[T]he Chicago Tribune reports that gun-controlled Chicago had 681 [homicides] at this point in 2016. So 2017 has witnessed slightly fewer deaths, but is still on track to finish second in homicides,” Breitbart reported.
Guess that’s good news for the bean-counters. They can cite a drop in death.
But ‘lest we forget — Chicago, run by liberals, liberals who are very likely protected by their tax-paid armed security details, is one of the nation’s riskiest places to live in terms of avoiding gunshot wounds. And yet, it has some of the toughest gun control laws.
And even more yet — its powers-who-be hate to be reminded of these realities.
“On gun control, Mr. President, keep our city’s name out of your mouth,” blasted a recent headline from the Chicago Tribune.
The opinion goes on to state, in apparent refutation of President Trump’s recent remarks: “Chicago does not have the ‘strongest gun laws in our nation.’ That’s a lie. It’s not a ‘misstatement’ or a ‘falsehood.’ It’s a flat-out lie, and a cynical one at that, because it’s using the tragic — and yes, disastrous — number of homicides in Chicago as a cudgel to knock down any talk of sensible gun-law reform.”
Well, let’s be honest here. Chicago does indeed have some pretty strict gun control laws. In fact, they’re so strict that the easiest path to gun ownership within the city very much seems to be this: Join a gang.
Nevertheless, Trump’s at least partly to blame for Chicago’s high homicide rates — at least in the eyes of the left-leaning media.
More, from the Tribune: “Trump doesn’t care about the daily carnage on our city’s streets. Remember during the campaign, when he pledged he would solve everything, when he hinted of some magical police officer here who told him he knew just what to do to solve Chicago’s decadeslong violence problems? There’s no magical police officer. Trump has done nothing. Trump will do nothing.”
The question is, Chicago: What will you do?
Apparently — criticize.
“We’ll await your assistance, President Trump,” the Tribune piece went on. “Until then, kindly keep the name of our city out of your mouth.”
And this is why Chicago’s homicide rate won’t go down any time soon — because too many liberals turn blind eyes to the problem of gun-related violence, to the condition of the human heart, and try to point fingers every other which way they can. Sorry, Chicago, the president is not to blame for the city’s homicide rate. And here’s another quick tip: Neither are the guns.
I find it funny that these felons have two, three, four or five or more felonies and they are not in prison. Great job in the inner cities, liberal DemoRAT mayors. Hey Chicago Fake News Tribune, why didn’t you blame Barack the communist for your woes? After all, your communist President Barack is from Chicago. What did Barack do about the violence and murders in your city of Chicago? Answer nothing. Give your mayor Rahm DemoRAT Emmanuel a big kiss from me, for the great job he has done in Chicago!!!!!!
Of course they’re still on the streets, they need voters!
trump should do what he said he would if this murderous rampage was not controlled.
send in federal troops to clean this up.
That means he’d have to have all of the politicians executed! Actually, that’s not a bad idea! Good show!
The states and cities that have the toughest gun laws also have the highest murder rates! I don’t believe in coincidence!
“We’ll await your assistance, President Trump,”
While we sit around with our thumb up our keister waiting for someone else to fix our mess. Typical liberal strategy. And a special “shoutout” to Rahm for the bang-up job he has done.
Can’t send convicted minority criminals who use guns to prison because BLM and Progressive Liberal Socialist Democrats say that the prisons already have too many minorities there. WHAT???? Just more stupidity by these morons.
The only thing to blame for the gun deaths in Cities is the INFINITE IGNORANCE of LIBERALISM. Laws that are NEVER enforced and are constantly undermined do nothing to stop criminals. See they figure Iam breaking one law so why worry about any others I might violate along the way. I mean if you are going to kill someone why worry about say jaywalking or some thing trivial like using a gun gotten illegally???? So the blame lies at the feet of the ACLU and LIBERALS EVERYWHERE not anywhere else.
The Left has never cared about crime victims or the communities they devastate. They have always chosen political and cultural agendas that are proven failures over lives. They applied their idiot agendas and left them intact in NYC without regard to the growing carnage. Giuliani came in, did not touch NYC’s already tough gun laws, merely enforced the laws on the books without regard to race or background, and dropped the murder rate by over a thousand a year, 95% of now not dead people being black or Hispanic. Still the Left hated and hates Giuliani. If DeBlasio didn’t know it’d get him thrown out of office in an eye blink he’d do away with all of Giuliani’s police reforms. And Chicago will not apply those reforms precisely because they do work and the Tribune will not call for that. Because they do not care about dead blacks and Hispanics. Their only purpose is to serve as fodder in the elitist Left’s idiot political agendas.