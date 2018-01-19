Chicago goes a week without shooting anyone to death

Two men were shot to death as they sat in a car on the South Side early Thursday, marking the first fatal shootings in Chicago in seven days.

Someone pulled up to their car in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood around 2:50 a.m. and fired, Chicago police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the side, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest. They both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The car sat in the middle of the block, which was taped off between 66th and 67th streets. A paramedic performed quick chest compressions in one of the ambulances before they both sped away.

The last shooting death in Chicago was on Jan. 11. Uriah Hughes, 32, was shot while getting in a car in the 5300 block of Race Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

Both shootings and homicides this year are down sharply from this time in both 2016 and 2017, when violence hit levels not seen in Chicago in two decades.

As of early Thursday, at least 103 people had been shot in the city this year, compared to 159 this time last year and 183 in 2016, according to data kept by the Tribune. There have been at least 20 homicides this year, compared to 30 last year and 29 in 2016.

While Thursday’s fatal shootings ended a weeklong lull in gunshot deaths in Chicago, police say a man died Sunday of injuries from an assault on the Far South Side.

Kendrick L. Williams, 26, was found dead around 10:40 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Harvard Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

In other shootings overnight, a man and a teenager were wounded on the Northwest Side. Both were shot shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 23-year-old man was hit in the chest, police said. Both were listed in good condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Neither the man nor the boy were cooperating, police said. No one was in custody.

___

(c)2018 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]