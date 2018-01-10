Chelsea Manning tweets ‘F*** the police’ on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Manning pleaded guilty to espionage and theft in 2013 after releasing classified military documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
January 9th is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and to mark the occasion, convicted spy Chelsea Manning took to Twitter to send the following message:
fuck the police 🚫🔫👮♀️🚔 #DisarmThePolice 😁🌈💕 #WeGotThis #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/Ugo0XbkEVW
— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) January 9, 2018
In his final days in office, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s remaining sentence saying the original sentence was “very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received.”
“Let’s be clear, Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence,” President Obama said during his final press conference. “The notion that the average person who is thinking about exposing vital classified information will think that it goes unpunished; I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served.”
Manning ultimately served a little over three years of the original sentence.
Manning has lived in Maryland. since May 2017
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Chelsea, the confused pervert better hope h/she never needs law enforcement to protect his a$$! Every day, law enforcement puts their lives on the line for little pay. None I know seek the limelight. All I know do a great job, often unthanked. This little flea’s tweet will not change the fact and that he is a disgrace. Sentenced to 35 years in prison and served less than 1/10th of that time? That’s another disgrace and injustice under the Fascist-in-Chief and Liar-in-Chief Obama.
I pray the day IT rots in hell comes SOON.. and hope that if IT needs the cops, they take their sweet time getting to it’s aid..
Keep in mind obama was in love with sexual perversions and promoted, encouraged and defended all forms of the sexual perversion cult. So his converting this perverts sentence was no surprise.
Well look who pardoned this *******…another traitor…I’m sure that someone will find Mr. Chelsea Manning and explain how good the police are as compared to a traitor…..
Chelsea traitor pervert, pardoned by the communist in chief, Obama the traitor!
Two peas in a pod!
About what one would expect from a convicted traitor! Not worthy of consideration or further comment.
IMO its a pity that Trump can’t rescind obama’s pardon!
Sure *****, until you need one.
It’s hard to expect any better from a little twinkie like that.
This thing is just a defect….pay no attention….
Coming from an “F’d” up individual that’s a traitor what would we expect?? I hope the Police can deliver the same to him someday when his messed up lifestyle gets him into trouble – give it time, it will!
Yup. Karma is a b***H!
It needs additional prison time!
Yep, that is a decadent criminally inclined persons normal response.
Let’s face it, the guy (girl?) is mentally ill. He hated himself as a guy. He was lousy at his job, and a failure at his life – so now he is a girl, and it didn’t solve his problems, he is still a failure, and still full of self-hate – so he lashes out, spewing that hate at others.
Brilliant job, commuting this creature. And remember, Obama also commuted sentences of hundreds of drug dealers, all as equally deserving I’m sure. Eagerly awaiting the media to connect democrats to mannning by asking them to disavow him.
NONE of them imo were deserving, they all just had the ‘right skin pigmentation”!
It Manning is a another reason that Odumbass will go down in history as traitor to this country. 35 years was not enough to start with and then Odumbass commutes the sentence. It should have died of old age in prison.
Just wish I was a LEO in his area, because when he calls for help, and he will, I could answer him back the same way!!
I’d just hang up! And keep doing so EACH TIME IT called..
Obama pardoned Chelsea Manning because he is a transvestite just like Michelle Obama. All three should make themselves useful for once and be deported to an under funded zoo in Africa to help feed the starving lions and tigers.
This Man/Woman is nothing but a piece of GARBAGE, so the remark doesn’t shock me !
I would tell him to go f*** herself but I’m not sure that is any ‘longer’ possible. Definitely looks better as a **** than a dude.
Any reason why we are giving this amoeba’s thoughts any air time? It’s (whatever it’s gender) opinion is as relevant as a fart in the wind.
What a worthless piece of liberal dung !! !!
He should keep his mouth shut.
‘chelsea’ manning does not exist–just more twit bot fluff. my ‘ignore button’ is bigger, more powerful and IT WORKS. nyuck, nyuck, nyuck.
Can we send him/her to Mecca with a t-shirt gun jammed with pulled pork set to autofire?
This little f–g needs to be taken out back of the out house and shown the bottom.
Manning is one of the luckiest traitors on the face of this planet. Karma awaits.