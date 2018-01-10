Loading posts...
Chelsea Manning tweets ‘F*** the police’ on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Chelsea Manning tweets ‘F*** the police’ on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Manning pleaded guilty to espionage and theft in 2013 after releasing classified military documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

January 9th is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and to mark the occasion, convicted spy Chelsea Manning took to Twitter to send the following message:

In his final days in office, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s remaining sentence saying the original sentence was “very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received.”

“Let’s be clear, Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence,” President Obama said during his final press conference. “The notion that the average person who is thinking about exposing vital classified information will think that it goes unpunished; I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served.”

Manning ultimately served a little over three years of the original sentence.

Manning has lived in Maryland. since May 2017

