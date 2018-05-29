Chelsea Manning drops suicide hints on Twitter

Chelsea Manning hinted at suicide Sunday night on Twitter, the convicted spy and Democratic Senate candidate in Maryland saying “I’m not really cut out for this world.”
“I’m sorry – I tried – I’m sorry I let you all down,” Manning, now a 30-year-old transgender activist, wrote in one of two now-deleted tweets. “I’m not really cut out for this world – I tried adapting to this world out here but I failed you – I couldn’t do this anymore … I tried and I’m sorry about my failure.”
The second of the deleted tweets, which were screen captured by several news organizations, showed painted toenails standing on a high window ledge over the street and the words “I’m sorry.”
After those posts, which sparked much concern and some trolling/gloating among Manning’s 323,000 followers, were deleted, an unsigned message was posted to the feed written in the third person.
“Chelsea is safe,” the message reads. “She is on the phone with friends, thanks everyone for your concern and please give her some space.”
Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks, reportedly made two suicide attempts while detained as Pvt. Bradley Manning. President Barack Obama commuted the sentence to time served in the waning days of his presidency.
Manning is now challenging Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Democrat, in next month’s primary.
The headline of this Article,” Chelsea Manning hinted at suicide Sunday night on Twitter, the convicted spy and Democratic Senate candidate in Maryland saying “I’m not really cut out for this World…” tells it all.
Chelsea Manning is a symptom of the confused world that we now live in. The inability to face the realities of how things are instead of how society tells us they could be. Some things in life such as the sex of an individual are determined by nature and any attempt to deny what nature has preordained leads to a disturbed individual who’s life is bound to be Chadic
Bradley Manning is just wanting people to fell sorry for him.
I agree Buck68. Bradley is confused and really does not nor has he had any idea as to what he’s doing for a long time.
He’s usurped a lot of taxpayer money in his quest for attention. Now that he’s got some notoriety, he can’t figure out how to handle it.
I say WAAA to manning. He should imo still be in jail, for his traitorous acts. NOT out and running for governorship of a state.
“I’m not really cut out for this world”
And what has lead you to believe you will be more suited for the next?
OR that anyone gives a rats butt, that you feel overwhelmed and want to end it?
a. I’m not sure he’s being honest about it. He might be playing the sympathy card.
b. Deep down he’s most likely really full of self-hate, whether he wants to admit it or not.
c. I doubt enough people will really “care” about Manning’s self-inflicted misery. This will cause him to spiral further into deep despair and maybe take his own suicide threats seriously. That’s usually how it works. Even if people joke about suicide, it puts them into a higher risk category.
d. LGBT people have abnormally high suicide rates. Transgenders have even higher suicide rates. You’ve already tried to change the most drastic thing about your outside appearance and you’re still the same miserable person inside. There’s no do-over here. You’ve already committed to a dead-end path and it didn’t pan out. Severe depression sets in, often followed by suicide.
e. Reaching him for Christ may have done something 10 years ago but “Pfft what good is that?”, says every Liberal. Also they want to avoid changing the person on the inside and instead change all the unimportant stuff on the outside. Their own horrible success rate won’t convince them they’re wrong because they desperately need for God to not exist or they’d have too much to answer for.
I don’t give Manning much longer to live, whether he was joking or not.
He.. She.. It is such a coward. He, she, it, should have completed that task because it would have made this a better world.
A true statement that — Manning is a hellhound!
Oh, that photo of Chelsea is so, so cute, it makes me want to vomit. Chelsea wanting to kill herself, exemplifies what liberalism is all about.
And she, he, it, whatever, wanted to run for Senator in Maryland? If she, he, it.. wins, they will deserve what they will get – a traitor tranny.
I still have NO DAMN idea, how this traitor, is even being allowed to run for office.. IMO NO convicted crook should be allowed to.
Suicide rate has ALWAYS been high among the mentally ill population. It’s part of the “darwin principal.” Do us all a favor and step off bradley.
Mental health professionals should stop being scared of liberals and call these issues what they are – mental health problems – so the individuals can get help. And stop glorifying them as brave and as heroes – they’re troubled people who need help.
One possible solution could be to stop drugging children from the time they go to pre-school.
Very true. I knew dozens of kids, who acted out like they do these days. A good spanking soon straightened out 99% of them.. No drugs needed.
Screw him! The quicker he offs himself the better!
The democrat party likes those who consider themselves to be “Victims,’ and helpless. The Democrat party bureaucrats feigns their sympathetic feelings towards them all the while instead of demanding that those who claim the status of ” Victim,” and helpless, require them to do something for themselves to improve their lives. The Democrat Party offers them the crutch of welfare so that the so-called “Victims,” never have to do anything ,just claim themselves to be “Victims,” and helpless, and let public welfare provide for their every need.
Sadly, for Manning, to the left he will be much more useful as a late transsexual.
Note to those contemplating this course of action: If the snipping and zipping had worked, as hoped and marketed, he would be healthy and happy.
There is no answer there.
You have to admit, he looks better as a female.
No you don’t.
After we, the taxpayers, paid for “her” sex change operation!! When are people going to realize that transgenders are seriously mentally ill? Enabling them is insane!! Of course “she” wants to end “her” life! Very high rate of suicide amongst that very small group of people even after they “transition”.
I still feel we should never have paid for IT to get snipped.. IF “IT” Wanted a change, IT should have paid for it (or their family) should have done so, THEMSELVES!
How can we help him?