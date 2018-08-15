Chelsea Clinton: Roe v. Wade was a boon to U.S. economy

Chelsea Clinton suggested during a progressive event over the weekend that the legalization of abortion was a boon to the U.S. economy.

At the “Rise Up for Roe Tour,” which kicked off Saturday in New York City, the former first daughter of President Bill Clinton argued that the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade added more than $3 trillion to the economy by women entering the workforce.

“Whether you kind of fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access, right, because again these are not the same thing — if you care about social justice or economic justice, agency — you have to care about this,” she said, according to a clip published by the Media Research Center. “It is not a disconnected fact … that American women entering the labor force from 1970 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy, right?

“The net, new entrance of women — that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973,” she said. “So, I think, whatever it is that people say they care about, I think that you can connect to this issue. Of course, I would hope that they would care about our equal rights and dignity to make our own choices, but if that is not sufficiently persuasive, hopefully some of these other arguments that you’re hearing expressed so beautifully will be.”

Ms. Clinton’s comments were met with backlash online. She responded to one critic late Monday after he accused her of treating abortion like a “numbers game.”

James- I am thankful to be my parents’ daughter (you misspelled Rodham), my kids’ mom & for my elementary to graduate school teachers for nurturing critical thinking. Pro-choice is pro-life. Finally, more on our health work at @ClintonFdn, @CHAI_health & @HealthierGen. Blessings. https://t.co/Rf8rxIsdsz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 14, 2018

The “Rise Up for Roe Tour” is a 14-day, 10-city tour targeting President Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh and the purported threat he poses to abortion rights.

