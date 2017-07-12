Chelsea Clinton mocks Donald Trump over Ivanka’s G20 role

Hillary Clinton’s daughter has mocked Donald Trump in a row over the US President’s use of his own daughter as a stand-in.
Ivanka Trump temporarily filled in for her father at last week’s G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, with the act generating criticism in America.
The businesswoman and former model sat around a table with the presidents of China, Russia and Turkey, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, while her father briefly left the meeting.
In a bid to play down the controversy, Mr Trump insisted the move was “very standard” and suggested it was done with the approval of Mrs Merkel, the summit’s host.
The President posted on Twitter: “When I left conference room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!”
Mr Trump then appeared to claim there would be no such row if former Democratic candidate Mrs Clinton, who he beat to the White House last year, had employed her own daughter, Chelsea, in a similar way.
He wrote: “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”
Responding to Mr Trump’s reference to her, Ms Clinton said “it would never have occurred” to her mother or father, former president Bill Clinton, to hand her a role at an international summit.
She posted: “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”
Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017
If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
Ms Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, serves as an unpaid adviser to her father in the White House, while her husband Jared Kushner, another adviser to Mr Trump, also attended the Hamburg gathering.
Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters was one of those to criticise Ms Trump’s presence at the meeting, telling MSNBC: “Here you have the President of the United States at the G20, representing us as the leader of the free world, and so he’s going to play politics and give his daughter a chance to have a place in the sun and to be seen at a very important meeting that she knows nothing about.”
Mr Kushner’s role in the White House has come under further scrutiny after it emerged he and Mr Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, met with a Russian lawyer during the presidential election campaign.
The Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia are currently subject to an investigation by a special counsel and the FBI.
