Chelsea Clinton berated for New Zealand massacre

A group of New York University students confronted Chelsea Clinton at a vigil to honor victims gunned down at two New Zealand mosques, accusing the former first daughter of having “stoked” the anti-Muslim massacre.

Video of the Friday night clash shows Clinton, pregnant with her third child, quietly listening while a heated student alleges her recent commentary contributed to the hatred of Muslims.

“This, right here, is a result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” she told Clinton. “And I want you to know that and I want you to feel that deep down inside. Forty-nine people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.”

“I’m so sorry you feel that way,” Clinton replied, the video shows. “Certainly, it was never my intention. I do believe words matter. I believe we have to show solidarity.”

Woman blames @ChelseaClinton’s rhetoric for the New Zealand Mosque massacre. The account this video originated on has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/T8A3IyEx2G — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 16, 2019

Another student angrily chimed in: “What does ‘I’m sorry you feel that way’ mean? What does that mean?”

Authorities in New Zealand said at least 49 people were killed when a gunman — a camera strapped to his head to record the carnage — opened fire inside the Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Masjid mosques, both in the city of Christchurch. Authorities arrested three people in connection with the attack, including 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who’s been charged with murder.

Clinton last month joined Democrats and Republicans in criticizing language used by Rep. Ilhan Omar about a pro-Israel lobby, which some condemned as anti-Semitic.

The freshman Minnesota Democrat slammed Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in a series of tweets, claiming money and lobbying were prompting the United States to defend Israel and avoid discussion on the matter.

“We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism,” Clinton tweeted at the time.

A social media user with the Twitter handle @Esor_Fasa shared video of the Clinton confrontation, which almost instantly went viral. The account was subsequently deleted amid fierce backlash over the exchange, with people — many of them unexpected — jumping in to defend Clinton.

“It’s sickening to see people blame Chelsea Clinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem.”

