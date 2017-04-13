Chattanooga City Council Winner Took Part In Violent Armed Robberies; Declared That She Is Racist

A City Council winner in the Tuesday runoff election was involved in violent armed robberies in 2001 and 2002 and more recently declared herself to be “a racist.”

Election officials said Demetrus “Meechie” Coonrod was cleared to run for city office after earlier going to court and getting her voting rights restored and then this year getting her citizenship rights restored by Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett.

Sherri Sivley at the election office said, “She was cleared to run with us. Whether there is something in the city charter than prevents felons from serving in office is another matter.”

Ms. Coonrod spoke about her past during the campaign. She said she had served her time and was moving forward.

