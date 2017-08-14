Charlottesville is latest excuse for NFL players to disrespect the national anthem

The day after Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat out the national anthem, his former team-mate Michael Bennett has followed his lead.
The Seattle Seahawks defensive end, who is known for his strong views, sat with a towel draped over his head during the anthem before Sunday’s game against the Los Chargers. Bennett said he plans to continue the protest for the rest of the season, and his stance was influenced by the far-right violence in Charlottesville over the weekend. Colin Kaepernick attracted attention when he chose to kneel for the anthem last season as a protest at racial injustice in the United States.
#Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem prior to #NFL game against Cardinals. @usatodaysports @azcentral pic.twitter.com/OAUOfZ39SH
— Mark J. Rebilas (@rebilasphoto) August 13, 2017
.@Seahawks Michael Bennett during anthem pic.twitter.com/RVbpZhyaAZ
— Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) August 14, 2017
“The last week, with everything that’s been going on in the last couple months—especially after the last couple days seeing everything in [Charlottesville] Virginia… [I] just wanted to be able to continue to use my platform to be able to speak on injustice,” Bennett said after Sunday’s game.
Kaepernick was accused by some of disrespecting the military when he refused to stand, and Bennett emphasized he respected the armed forces.
“First of all, I want to make sure that people understand I love the military. My father was in the military. I love hot dogs, like any other American. I love football like any other American,” he said. “But I don’t love segregation. I don’t love riots. I don’t love oppression. I don’t love gender slander. And I just want to see people have equality that they deserve.”
Bennett and Lynch are likely to be joined by others players. Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman says he has spoken to five other players who plan to protest this season after the Charlottesville violence, and Donald Trump’s failure to condemn far-right protestors. The trouble in Charlottesville, during which a woman was killed after a car was driven into anti-racism protesters, drew criticism from a number of athletes. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Chris Long, called the far-right protestors “man babies with torches”.
Bennett has spoken out about political issues in the past. Kaepernick has yet to find a new team following his season of protest, and Bennett says the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s story highlights the racial divide in the NFL. “Obviously, there’s the elephant in the room why Kaepernick isn’t signed, and most people know why,” Bennett said in June. “I’ve said this several times, and I’m not afraid to say it: I think race and politics in sports is something people don’t want to hear about, nor do people want to be a part of.”
Almost 70% of NFL players are black but a white player is yet to join the anthem protest. Bennett says that he has been writing a book, titled Things That Make White People Uncomfortable. “I think the title is just a title to start a conversation so people want to read it,” Bennett said. “The book I’m focusing on is issues that I see that are important in America, and they are my views and opinion.”
Copyright © 2017 theguardian.com. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Some of the more pathetic soon to be benched but hurt babied players in the NFL will continue to act out this way. The NFL is loosing it’s respect with every day they keep these losers on the team.
ISIS is vilified for the destruction of Christian buildings & artifacts. Yet the press here
sides with those who would destroy statues which are part of our history.
Also, The USA was founded by Christians; yet the press approves of the destruction of a stone tablet that contained the 10 Commandments.
I don’t get it?
Neither does many of the rest of us.. BUT to me there IS NO difference… Especially when we see many of those antifata buttheads wearing exactly the same black suit get ups as ISIS does..
That’s right you go on with your bad self, take a stand against injustice by…… sitting down?
How’s that working out?
These Negro-American demented racist fools need to be boycotted for their disrespect actions.
If a white disrespects a black this is not tolerated my the media.
If a non-pervert disrespects a sexual pervert this is not tolerated media.
But let these self-righteous snowflakes disrespect the values, flag or national anthem. then the news media hold these traitors as righteous symbols of their disgrace.
It is pretty funny these big tough guy’s are afraid of History what would they be doing some place else making that kind of money. Thank You Obama for this big mess
And imo till ALL of those lifetime grindhouse fans stop paying out to these teams, it will continue..
The man is a black nationalist, just looking any “justification” to express his own bigotry and racism. A “Black Supremacist” against EVERYTHING of traditional American values, and everyone that voted for trump.
Why give these fools the attention they crave? The NFL team owners and managers need to nip this disrespectful behavior in the bud before the season starts. It’s really simple, any player who feels the need to protest our nation’s flag and national anthem should not be allowed on the field or sidelines until kick-off time. They can take a knee in the locker room in protest if they so desire until game time, away from the view of the fans and cameras.
Any player refusing to respect the National Anthem should not be allowed on the field at all. They should be suspended or expelled. They are overpaid anyway. Poor boys they live in a “racist” country and somehow managed to become millionaires without ever working for a living. Maybe it is time to relegate to Negro leagues and just have whites in professional sports.
I would not choose segregation by race but I don’t mind segregating anyone of any color into the locker room or off the payroll based on their lack of respect for America. There are rumors that some white players will be joining the sit-down.
The NFL should choose carefully. They could end up with a field full of anti-American players playing in front of empty seats.
IMO the only reason those white players are joining in, is they FEAR if they don’t, they will get labeled sympathizers with the KKK etc..
I’m with Jerry Jones on this, he said any of my players that don’t stand and respect our flag and our national anthem !!! are going to be unemployed immediately!!!! Amen Jerry!!! titans fan!!
I read, yesterday, that one coach told his players…YOU WILL STAND FOR THE ANTHEM! I guess he was Jerry!
Lets hope MORE coaches have a spine to do the same!
Maybe these players should stay in the tunnels or locker rooms until after the national anthem has been played and then creep out onto the fields.
As regrettable as racism is, those players are hired to do a job which includes adhering to a code of conduct. They make a ton of money. The field isn’t the place for political statements, particularly because of the model it provides to youth who attend. A stipulation in contract negotiations should be that players adhere to established rituals and that they won’t be warned but dismissed immediately if they choose not to comply. It’s about respect. Lest anyone think I’m being preachy, I put my own money where my mouth is as a teacher and in my personal life. Because my students were adult immigrants, I didn’t require the Pledge before each class because many of them were either studying in the U.S. for a short time or hadn’t become citizens yet. Some old-fashioned teachers insisted on the Pledge, unfair for visitors. It would have been like the University of Paris requiring me to sing the Marseillaise before each class I took in the 1960s. But those players are citizens and the Pledge is a tradition. If they didn’t like the tradition, they shouldn’t have signed on. What irresponsible dolts. They can fight for what they believe off the field and in the courts. Grow up, spoiled brats!
The problem here is children indoctrinated in our schools from kindergarten to university, by Democrat, and Rino legislation grow up to believe P C values are true.
The attributes of our new State sanctioned religious worldview has created this mess. Look at some of our textbook indoctrination, with righteous values being mocked. Students lose marks when they can prove P C indoctrination is wrong beyond a shadow of a doubt. If they don’t put in P C answers they cannot pass, and therefore eat. So they must lie to pass, or lose their money.
Democrat and Rino legislated rot has destroyed Western Civilization. This is going on in Europe and Canada where The name Conservative Party is a sham, because their Policies are the same as The Democrats and Rinos here, and they indoctrinate school kids to believe morbid values are right by legislation also. President Donald Trump and Mike Pence are trying to legislate righteous laws. The US is the only Western Country who’s leadership is doing this. They need support, or evil will prevail here.
Sadly, this is pretty spot on. The public school system (and even some private schools) essentially teach that white people are horrible, that religion is terrible, and that immorality is perfectly fine.
Perzactilly so. How many HS & colleges allowed their students to pull a “putz” QB” & ‘take a knee’ during the Anthem? One whack outfit even allowed band members that so desired to do the same! If that band had to play the Anthem, and several “pieces” opted out, wonder how that sounded?
When people who are born here and have an opportunity to play a game for a huge salary and still have not become Americans first but rather Black or African-Americans with an entitlement mentality, you have the setting for such disrespect. Just as they have the right to disrespect the flag, or National Anthem, patriotic fans, especially those whose relatives of themselves have risked life and limb for this great republic, may just also express their rights and protest against these spoiled football players.
Was not so bad not watching NFL last season because of that K something dude. Guess we’ll do it again this year. If they want to really protest something why not go to the other countries and do without the big bucks and then complain. A fellow making a 1000 times more than me it is hard to visualize what a rough life he has.
Maybe more people need to join in the boycotts. BUT judging by the sheer # of people that still show up and tailgate etc, it seems obviously not that many give a hoot..
SO, that is how hoot is spelled?????? I’ve been using the wrong 4 letters for at least 70 years…… Right after I hid the bar of Ivory Soap
The Leagues and the teams have the choice after last year.
Leave the trash in the locker rooms, cancel their contracts or lose the money because WE, THE PEOPLE WILL RESTRICT OUR SUPPORT for the sport.
>> WE, THE PEOPLE WILL RESTRICT OUR SUPPORT for the sport. <<
Great sentiment, but it ain't gonna happen. We the sheeple will still buy tickets and hold our tailgate parties. Liberals, unfortunately, are not the only hypocrites.
I disagree. Viewership was down close to 15% last year. It can continue that direction and will if this **** keeps on happening. Nobody HAS to watch football, its entertainment. There are a ton of other entertainment options
I disagree. Viewership was down close to 15% last year. It can continue that direction and will if this **** keeps on happening. Nobody HAS to watch football, its entertainment. There are a ton of other entertainment options
“….to be able to continue to use my platform to be able to speak on injustice.” Uh NO! We, the fans, pay you to do one thing only, show up and play a kid’s game. DO NOT intrude on ‘we the fans” respite from the daily grind by attempting to “use your platform” for some selfish political or other purpose! Should the Oakland Raiders, or any other team, continue to allow these “demonstrations,” on our dime, their ‘bottom line’ WILL be changed. You want a “platform,” take your soap box to some street corner, or CNN, nobody is FORCED to watch you there!!
Sorry, Michael Bennet, but the NFL, it’s fields, or it’s press conferences, etc. are NOT “your platform”. It is your workplace, and the team(s) are your employer, they should institute STRICT rules against these actions (hey, they think that they can interject themselves into a player’s home life, don’t they?). I don’t watch or attend games to see your “protests” over ALLEGED systemic injustices; in a country where you greatly prosper and CAN openly protest; keep it on your own time.
anyone not honoring the flag should be immediately suspended…come on owners, take control of your business and don’t allow your patrons to be disrespected
Again, have the lawyers include a stipulation in the contract that players understand that they’ll be expelled for a first offense. It’s not rocket science.
Let the black NFL players show their true RACIST colors, while they buy into the leftist hate-America COMMUNIST BS of their idol, Obama. Their ratings are already sliding, and a good portion of their viewing audience may disappear altogether, if they keep up this “professional victim” BS. How STUPID is it that black athletes who have become MILLIONAIRES because of the opportunities afforded them by this “racist” country are disrespecting our flag while they whine about how OPPRESSED they are? I have NO patience with this BS, and am HEARTILY SICK of the Commucrats and their cohorts and their DETERMINED ATTACKS to undermine and destroy our country and our liberties with their LEFT-TARD BS, and their ongoing TANTRUM about their loss of the Presidency in the last election.
I for one will not be watching any NFL games this year!!! Until the owners start firing the players
that disrespect my country.
I refuse to support the NFL. I realize that I am only one person but I will contact everyone I can to help me boycott the NFL until the NFL respects the country that I
fought in a war for!!! I will contact as many people as I can through Facebook and Twitter to come with me and boycott the NFL until something is done!!!
As Trump might say: “You are NOT alone, believe me!”
That may be true, but there are still millions of brainless dolts that support the NFL..
I was trying to remember when I last watched a pro football game. No luck, must be at least ten years ago.
So Bennett thought it was OK for all the riots, and burning buildings etc by the left. But, when the right does somewhat the same…it is horrible! The guy driving the car…is just a nut, and deserves what he gets.
This had nothing to do with the people who were legally demonstrating at the monument. They paid for the permit and were legally there.
That, IMHO, was a false flag, started by Soros, the VA Governor, and the Mayor of Charlottesville, which is a bastion for the left. They told the police to stand down, AFTER the police sent the good Patriots into a cul de sac, and then led them back out, into the fray, of Antifa, and BLM. Even after BLM, and Antifa, used tear gas on the press, even, and were making torches and burning people, the police would not help those they considered alt right or extremists…but let Antifa, and BLM, continue to harm people. A cameraman for Infowars got sprayed in his eyes by BLM, and they begged the police to call an ambulance. The police told them that was not their job. It IS their job. But they would not do it. I hope he sues the city and the state of VA!
The Chargers will no longer be seen in my home. I will NEVER buy a ticket to see an NFL team play, or buy their goods.
Just think about this…Conservatives are the Heart, of this country. If all the conservatives would boycott the NFL, they would go out of business. I doubt this will happen, but it is a good thought.
Good patriots were not marching in Charlottesville. The group there was a Nazi and KKK inspired white power group. They marched on the university grounds on Friday night with lit torches and they’ve done that in Charlottesville before.
The other side was Antifa.
KKK/Nazis against communist/anarchists. Sad day.
And I’m sick of these Nazi, skin head, freaks being labeled as far right or alt right or whatever label it is the media gives them to try and associate them with Republicans. Those freaks are NOT Republicans.
Especially when the GRAND dragon of the KKK came out and publicly supported Hillary!
You know what really gets my panties in a knot….the fact that the NFL is a “non-profit” organization!
How can that be?
OOPs ..in my previous post I said Chargers and I meant Raiders.
These guy are morons. How is the Charlotte incident oppression by America? A nut job rams his care through a crowd of blacks and this is somehow construed as oppression of blacks by the entire country, ie America?? I’m sick of their whiny, race baiting, whitey hating, spoiled butts. Blacks have every opportunity to be successful in America. Either they can take advantage of those opportunities or not. 99.99% of Americans aren’t oppressing blacks. There’s not some great conspiracy to ‘brutalize’ blacks. There are countless examples of extremely successful blacks. What does it take? Self respect, education, hard work…either you do it or you don’t. If you drop out of high school, start dealing drugs and end up in prison don’t blame whitey, blame yourself!! I boycotted the NFL last season and it looks like I’ll be doing the same this year. Let these spoiled brats get a real job and see how that works out for them!!
[vYou know what really gets my panties in a knot….the fact that the NFL is a “non-profit” organization!
How can that be?]
I’ve been asking the same thing of many of my friends, some who DO work in government… NOT ONE can answer it..
Until the NFL pulls it’s collective head out of it’s a$$ there will be no football on my TV. Turns out I didn’t’t really miss it last year so not much of a sacrifice on my part. NFL game sponsors may have a different outlook though.
Any game I view on TV, if I see a player disrespect the flag, or national anthem, I will immediately change the channel. This is a disgusting turn of events in sports. There are far better avenues for these ??? to protest their grievances. Sponsors take note!!! NFL take note!!!
They can’t honor the men and women who died in service of this country so that they can play football then they need not suit up and stay off the field. Or fans will boycott their games.
Get rid of them all… NOW!!! Don’t let t his fester into the regular season. Get rid of them.
I would like to see a city stand up to a football franchise and not provide the money for a new stadium. Those new stadia are not good investments except for the team owners who occupy the place mostly paid for by the tax paying citizens of a city or county and then build private suites for big profits and keep the rights to sell or lease vendors. Generally, prices for tickets or season passes are beyond the ability to pay by some wage earning slob with two or three sons even though he paid for some of the stadium with his real estate taxes. Now the overpaid little boys in man bodies are going to arrogantly throw their views of the country in your face by ignoring the national anthem Give me a break!
[I would like to see a city stand up to a football franchise and not provide the money for a new stadium.]
So would i. Pity the people of these cities often don’t GET a voice in this.. all the while, the money bags in the mayor’s office DO, and get paid big by the NFL to sign off on them..
My Grandson just became a Marine. He is doing more for your people than you, and he may come home in a flag covered coffin. You are such a Ninny it’s pathetic. Did you even notice it was a White Girl, and two law enforcement officers who were killed. Stand up a be a MAN!
What a bunch of cry-baby ingrates. The best thing we could do is not to buy any products from companies sponsoring the games. They are well-payed and should be happy to be so financially well-off. There is not another country in the world where they would be so richly rewarded.
The NFL is a business which objective is to provide entertainment for the masses that is sufficiently pleasing to said masses that they are willing to pay relatively high prices for it. I say, relatively, because if the masses were asked to voluntarily pay for such things as Pure Research, the arts, libraries, and other such cultural endeavors, the resistance would be, and is, strong. Voters approve multi-million dollar expenditures for high school sports stadia, coaches, attendant equipment, etc., but balk at doing likewise for classroom/library facilities. It’s part of our ever deteriorating cultural values and the passionate interest in often brutal competition and the age-old fascination with blood sport. Just as in the Roman Empire, the performers, whether man or beast, were never asked for their political views, because those who paid for them regarded them as little more than trained, performing monkeys, and, therefore, without any views, about anything, of interest or importance. Today’s NFL performing monkeys are just the same, except THEY believe the masses attach importance to their political views, and since those who pay said monkeys allow them the freedom to express them, they will. There must be a clear separation between the monkeys’ role as entertainer and as private citizen. (continued)
(continued)
As a private citizen, and not obliged to satisfy those who pay them as entertainers, they are, of course, in America, entitled to any opinion they have and the right to express it. But, when being paid as performing monkeys, expressions of their political views are not merely uninteresting, but insulting to those who do the paying, not for opinions, but for entertaining. As long as the NFL and the various team managements permit this out-of-line behavior, will it be a distraction and detract from the value of the entertainment.