Charlize Theron says her oldest child identifies as a girl: ‘Not for me to decide’

Mad Maximal Coolness!

The gorgeous, talented and super funny Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron can add another label to her list of descriptors: super cool mom.

The South African-born goddess announced that Jackson, the 7-year-old whom she adopted as a baby is, in fact, a girl.

Rumors that she was raising Jackson as a girl have swirled on social media for a few months, but the “Long Shot” actress hadn’t previously addressed it.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “Until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’

“I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be.”

So, there you go.

“I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that,” she added.

In May, 2012, Theron told Ellen DeGeneres that the process of adopting was extremely hard, but it had been well worth it.

“It took two years of waiting, and then one day, it’s finally there, and it feels exactly how it’s supposed to feel,” she said fighting tears. “I don’t know how to describe it. It just feels right.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)