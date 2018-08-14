Charges Filed in Florida ‘Stand Your Ground’ Shooting

Prosecutors have charged Michael Drejka – who shot and killed a man over a parking spot in July – in a reversal of the sheriff’s decision not to bring charges in the incident that prompted debate over “stand your ground” laws.Drejka, 47, was arrested and charged with manslaughter Monday by the district attorney for Pinellas County in western Florida, authorities said. He is being held on $100,000 bond in the killing of Markeis McGlockton, 28, in Clearwater.
The July 19 shooting was the culmination of a heated but brief exchange between the two men. Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend about her vehicle parked in a disabled spot at a convenience store while McGlockton was inside with their 5-year-old son.
McGlockton rushed to defend Britany Jacobs, his girlfriend, and shoved Drejka to the ground, surveillance video shows. Drejka pulled out a pistol and shot McGlockton in the chest. McGlockton staggered inside and collapsed. Their other children were in the car as the shooting unfolded. McGlockton died less than an hour later.
The next day, in a lengthy defense of his decision not to pursue an arrest, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a 30-minute news conference that Drejka acted within his right to defend himself with deadly force.
But prosecutors have since diverged from the sheriff’s assessment. State Attorney Bernie McCabe said his office reviewed Gualtieri’s investigation and conducted their own probe.
“We reached the conclusion that this is a charge we can prove,” McCabe told The Washington Post on Monday. Drejka will appear in court Tuesday as he faces charges that could bring up to 30 years in prison, McCabe said. It is not clear whether he has retained an attorney.
Florida law says that people who think someone is trying to kill or seriously harm them don’t have an obligation to retreat before using deadly force.
Drejka “felt after being slammed to the ground, the next thing was he was going to be further attacked by McGlockton,” Gualtieri said in July. He has been sheriff since 2011 and also has a law degree.
The killing of McGlockton, and Gualtieri then declining to arrest or charge Drejka, has been among the most prominent incidents in the debate over “stand your ground” enforcement.
I think it will be tough to get a conviction. Members of the jury will put themselves in the same situation in their minds. Stranger pushes them to the ground and backs up into an offensive stance, Yeah, I’d shoot him too. You would feel threatened!
Look at the video. As soon as the shooter draws his weapon, the pusher steps back and ceases to be a threat. There is a few seconds pause, then the shooter shoots the pusher. Once the threat is removed, the shooter no longer has the fear to allow lethal force to defend himself. In those few seconds, shooter made a decision that amounts to premeditated murder, Murder one in most jurisdictions. The video will show the threat was no longer on, and that the shooter had no reason to shoot. He will be found guilty, possibly of manslaughter rather than murder one, from a sympathetic Jury!
How do you know that pause wouldn’t be followed up by further attack by this law-breaking, violent individual?
I hope your life doesn’t depend, someday, on a “few seconds” decision & you don’t make the right one.
In the words of the great Jerry Miculek, “SHOOT FAST!”.
The thug got what he deserved – he attacked an older man from behind and paid the price. Good riddance.
I have to agree the arrest was warranted based on information from another source that described a 3D video analysis that determined the shooter and his attacker were 12 feet apart when the shot was fired. If I were in that situation I definitely would have had time to act if the attacker came at me from that distance and I would not fire unless he moved aggressively. Drejka went out of his way to create an explosive situation. If he had kept his nose on his own face McGlockton would be alive and he wouldn’t be in jail.
Definition of murder: the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another
Premeditated? They are strangers. They had a confrontation in the parking lot. The shooter did NOT plan this.
You better put a timer on that.
From watching a video clip, of the action, SIDE ON, seeing that the black dude was not just backing off, but had started to TURN AWAY, i feel these charges were right on the money.
Most jurors wouldn’t go for a murder 1 verdict. The time lapse is slim and the man who’d been shoved might have been rattled. I’d go for murder 2 or, if the jury was stuck, I’d go along with manslaughter.
The defendant’s prior record would help us with sentencing.
Premeditation is an element in _first-degree_ murder only. Second-degree murder is intentional without premeditation, but with malice aforethought; i.e., not planned in advance, but the decision to kill someone is made on-the-scene and deliberately carried out. Voluntary manslaughter, in some places called third-degree murder, is without premeditation or a conscious decision; i.e., the action that kills the other party was reflexive or under pressure, such as when events unfold too quickly to deliberate.
So the question is between Voluntary Manslaughter and Murder 2. To prove the former rather than the latter, Drejka has to convince a jury that, after two full seconds of watching his assailant back away and even start turning around, events were still flying too quickly for him to realize he was in control of the situation, and that his decision to pull the trigger was split-second rather than deliberate. IMO the video that has been released will make that difficult.
I wonder how many posts here may be from people paid by Soros to post in forums to make gun righers to look stupid?
You do not murder someone for simply threatening you, even physically. Especially at that point as seen in the video. Justifying this kind of stupidity can play into the hands of those who want to take away our right to bear arms.
I have to admit that the way certain ignorant blacks are frustratingly and abrasively self righteous and arrogant, it could want to make one want to shoot them. But, its not your call to murder!
Watch the video again… The knocked down man was not being threatened in a way that would warrant murdering/killing another. Yes, he was scared. I would be too. But just pulling out the gun should have sufficed. The black man backed off once he saw the gun! Wait for all the facts to come out! Then decide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0Mjs1kyNFE
The man was more than shoved, he was picked up and thrown to the ground; I too would have shot him. However, this case is now based on POLITICS because the blacks just see a White on Black shooting and make it a cause.
The first sentence of this message sets the tone that a person died over a parking spot. This is not the case. It was in fact due to one person violently shoving someone else to the ground.
Put yourself in the defendants shoes —
You have just been violently shoved to the ground
You are now in an severely disadvantaged position
You have a large, violent man in close proximity to you.
One thing not taken into consider is the victim (the shooter’s mindset). Has been assaulted in the past by a black person so he fully expected to be attacked again? This needs to be considered as well!
I thought the shooter was much older. Further, the shooter has threatened others.
The young man was turning away when shot.
Not a valid Stand Your Ground use of deadly force .
AND. The Shooter Instigated it!!!
I am white. Pro 2A , 66 & common sense conservative.
Got some facts wrong-
Bigger, young man committed a crime- parked illegally, maybe was in robbing store? His 1st mistake
0lder, fatter citizen approaches car to inform passenger of infraction
Driver comes out & sees older man & PUSHES HIM to the ground (another crime- assault & battery) His 2nd mistake
He stands facing man on ground in a threatening manner- his last mistake
Older man fearing for his life (see recent death of football player after being struck in head by coach)- draws gun & shots to protect himself
I know I’d fear for MY life in a similar situation
Should he have waited for the young man to further assault him? Perhaps fatally?
Over an illegal parking?
Still didn’t deserve to get shot, imo.
The assailant started backing away as soon as he saw the gun, and was in the process of turning away when the man on the ground pulled the trigger _two seconds_ later. A jury could very well conclude that two seconds was more than enough time for the shooter to realize he is in control of the situation, and that his decision to pull the trigger was not under pressure to defend himself, but deliberate.
You are not in a severely disadvantaged situation. You have your gun out and lined up. Your self defense needs are covered. You have no good reason to fret that he will do you any further harm. It was time to take a deep breath and simmer down.
Only problem with defending stand your ground in this case is Drejka initiated the confrontation. He took it upon himself to become the parking police and escalated what could have simply been a suggestion to move the car out of the handicapped parking place into a killing. He was emboldened by having a gun in his pocket. If he didn’t have the gun he would have tucked his tail between his legs and run home.
He might have been the “parking police”, but this does not give someone the right to physical assault you.
But neither does, being pushed down, warrant you shooting the person pushing you.
So, it’s OK for people to illegally park? In a handicapped space?
& it’s hard to run home with his tail between his legs (&why should he have to?)-
when you’ve been assaulted & knocked to the ground by a bigger, younger individual?
Such an assault- CAN be fatal- google the news
He was a sheriff and has a law degree. He’s entitled to speak up when someone parks illegally and with his experience, if he felt in danger of his well being, then he had the right to shoot the perp. I sure would have and I doubt he would have done it for any other reason and get fired, arrested and jailed. The prosecutor has an ego bigger than his head and he will lose.
So confident. This case could go either way. The prosecution has some strong evidence on tape. The defense has at least a little something to work with, from that same tape. The rest of us don’t know the rest of the evidence. The defense will need some substantial help from that additional evidence. My own guess is that the rest of the evidence won’t much help the defendant and that the jury convicts.
I’m emboldened….. especially when it comes to snowflakes like you. PUNK.
Drejka did not initiate a physical confrontation, McGlockton did. I have no idea what Drejka was saying to the girlfriend or whether anything he said inflamed McGlockton who may have felt the need to protect her. What bothers me from the video, however, is that McGlockton does not appear to be following up the push with another aggressive act but actually looks like he is backing away probably after the gun is displayed. Drejka clearly has the upper hand and McGlockton appears to concede that point by his action in retreating. Without more information it does appear that McGlockton was no longer a threat and killing him was unnecessary. The charges filed are not for murder but for manslaughter, however, which is much easier to prove as specific intent is not necessary and could be reduced in a plea bargain to involuntary manslaughter which would have a much shorter prison term.
Not only was he backing off, once the gun got pulled, but you can see him also turning around.. THAT TO ME clearly shows he’s no longer a threat.
It might be tough to get a conviction by an honest assessment of the evidence. A jury might feel the necessity of a conviction in order to appease the community and to avoid any further issues.
Initially that’s what i thought was going on, with the DA issuing the charges, after the Sheriff had said “its a clean kill”.. That the DA was just doing this to appease the blacks, and prevent a riot..
BUT i’ve seen 2 different film angles now and, fully agree with these charges.
Hind sight is always 20/20, especially when you have a video to look at over and over and put a stop watch to it. The next thing that would have happened here in New Jersey, would have been the guy (who did the shoving) shooting the other guy after he slammed him to the ground, smashing his tail bone into the concrete. The two whole seconds that went by, with That kind of pain, along with adrenaline flowing, would have had the same results if it were a trained combat veteran or police officer. He was within striking distance of someone that was at a disadvantage. He violently attacked someone who was telling them they were illegally parked.
“stand your own ground” or not, You must still use a “justifiable use of force” even in Florida.
per SS 776.012
Sheriff’s decision not to file charges was not smart I saw this coming. You must still have a imminent threat of death or great bodily harm.
He did- he was assaulted by a bigger, younger , stronger man- & such an assault can be fatal,
& who knows what would have followed from this lawbreaking driver?
Doc. YES he was pushed down. BUT that in itself is not justification to go straight to deadly force as a response.
Did you calculate in the DA’s future political offices he is going to use this case to show his ‘tough on crime’ positions?
From the statute you referenced. “A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes…”
The BELIEF that you or another is in jeopardy is the ONLY standard.
Absolutely! Have you ever smashed your tail bone on the concrete? The pain is paralyzing, sometimes literally. With in a few seconds or less he could have been attacked even worse, when he realized that he wasn’t getting up. You only have a few seconds to react before the pain sets in and puts you at a disadvantage.
Another “Gentle Giant” goes down.
If the judge explains the statute of “Stand your Ground” before the jury retires to deliberate and if the jury asks for any clarification on that statute and that explanation conveys if a law enforcer is pushed to the ground, that he can choose deadly force to defend himself, the jury will return with not guilty. If found guilty, he can appeal to the Florida Supreme Court and any guilty verdict will be reversed.
southernpatriot, I agree totally. That clown perpetrator had no right to shove Drejka down. The perpetrator and his girlfriend should not have parked in a handicapped space. This shows the ignorance of this thug and his girlfriend.
I am not so certain, that any guilty decision he gets, will be overturned..
Will be very difficult to get a conviction after the sheriff has publically said the shooting was justified.
Talk about biased reporting!!! “….who shot and killed a man…OVER A PARKING SPOT”??!! No, he did NOT kill a man “over a parking spot”; he killed a man who viciously and without warning physically assaulted him, sending him flying onto the concrete where he could have been seriously, even fatally, injured. “…McGlockton rushed to defend…his girlfriend”??!! Again no, his girlfriend was NOT under attack, she was arguing with the shooter. Her big boyfriend came up on the shooter and, without asking what the problem was, shoved the older man violently to the ground–which is what sealed his fate; that act told the older guy, as he propped himself up, that he was dealing with a violent thug who was willing to cause him serious harm. I don’t know anyone–myself included–who wouldn’t have done the same thing: take aim and put one in the assailant at center mast. He should NOT have put his hands on the other man. (And newspaper article writers should try to at least make a pretense at fair, objective, and professional journalism.)