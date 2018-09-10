Character: Florida GOP nominee for governor resigns from Congress

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is resigning from Congress as he mounts his bid to become Florida’s next governor.
DeSantis sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday announcing his immediate resignation. The northeast Florida Republican said in his letter that he will be spending time campaigning and it would be “inappropriate” to accept a salary while he is running for governor.
DeSantis is locked in a tight battle against Democratic nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits and is running for the U.S. Senate.
Gillum upset several other Democratic nominees in the Aug. 28 primary and has garnered national attention since then. In the immediate aftermath, he has raised more money than DeSantis.
Just more proof of Ron’s character! He accepted no Congressional insurance and was taking no retirement when he left office. He said that is NOT the purpose of serving in Congress. He has, probably the highest ethics of anyone I have seen in Congress. As a former Navy Seal atty., he knows the law-not going in cold turkey, hoping someone will tell him what to do, and hoping it will be legal when he does it! Loves his country, loves the vets, loves the Constitution and will follow it and the law, to the end!!! LOVE RON DeSANTAS!!!
Wow, someone with some actual honor in congress.. Wonders will never cease.
All the more for some of us to send some money to him altho why anyone would vote for the crook/liar/cheat is beyond me. We need all the republicans in every position every where to continue to MAGA along with our
President. People in FL, you need to stop, thing, remove the dead whether human, dogs, or illegals and definitely
not from Puerto Rico as they are lead and starved by democrats there. Vote republican even if needs holding your nose because if you don’t, FL will be state for murders and so much madness. Get real sheriffs, police chiefs, and great leader with DeSantis and make sure a republican candidate is sent to replace him. Your state and the rest of America depend on voting republicans everywhere to save our American Republic and our very lives!