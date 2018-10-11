Character assassination without proof can get you nominated for UNC’s Distinguished Alumna Award

Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has been nominated by her alma mater for its distinguished alumna award for “speaking truth to power.”
According to a report in CNN, Christine Blasey Ford is being pushed for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Distinguished Alumna Award because she was “speaking truth to power” when she publicly accused then-Judge Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Jennifer Ho, a professor of English at UNC, stated in her letter nominating Ms. Blasey Ford that her testimony “was something that was extraordinary in how ordinary it was: she told the truth about a sexual assault she experienced when she was fifteen years old at the hands of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”
Justice Kavanaugh has denied attempting to rape Ms. Blasey Ford.
Ms. Blasey Ford has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UNC, which she received in 1988.
According to the university’s web page, alumni must be nominated by Oct. 15 and have made “an outstanding contribution to humanity in any walk of life.”
Ms. Ho’s nominating letter said that “Dr. Blasey Ford giving her testimony, speaking truth to power, was an inspiration for so many of us. Her accomplishment is to be an alumna of integrity, who despite great personal cost to herself and her family told her story of her sexual assault and emboldened others to also find the courage to speak out against injustice.”
Ms. Ho insisted that the letter and the nomination are not partisan acts.
“There may be people reading this nomination letter who will take issue with Dr. Blasey Ford’s testimony or who may see this letter as an example of partisan politics,” Ms. Ho’s letter states, according to a posted version of it at CNN.
“But this letter nominating Dr. Blasey Ford is not about partisan politics: it is about recognizing that the simple act of speaking one’s truth, especially when that truth involves sexual assault, is an act of bravery. We live in a society that does not believe women,” she wrote.
There were several inconsistencies and vaguenesses in Ms. Blasey Ford’s claim that the future justice attacked her at a drinking party at an unspecified time in the 1980s when they were high schoolers.
Her claims, of which she told nobody until couples therapy with her husband in 2012, had no independent corroboration, and none of the witnesses Ms. Blasey Ford said were at the party could recall such an event.
The Senate confirmed Justice Kavanaugh on a 50-48 vote last week and he heard his first case Tuesday.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Character assassination is the Media weapon of last resort when all arguments and elections are lost. If independent Joe Lieberman was running for office today, this deceptive, word parsing, mind manipulating media would go back even further than age 17 to accuse 1 year old Joe of being caught in bed with a JAP in 1944 to keep him from getting elected in 2018…. But they will never tell you JAP stands for Jewish American Princess,,,,,His mother.
UNC Chapel Hill joins Columbia in the list of once-fine (1960s) but now utter garbage not even worth ragpicking institutions!
Dr. Fraud is the front runner for the Pinocchio award and the Liar, Liar Pants on Fire award!
There will be a flood on top universities and colleges bestowing all types of prestigious awards to ford. None of them will be for lying, talking like an 8 yo helpless girl, not remembering where, what house, when but explicitly recalling who. She has, not alone without instruction, tried to destroy Justice Kavanaugh, President Trump, the Republican Party and all constitutionalist in congress. Don’t let your children attend any of these schools that award ford with any kind of award. She is related to every anti American in elitist DC and the United States. These are disgusting acts by people who believe they a smarter and more intelligent then everyone NOT in their club. They are useful idiots.
“it is about recognizing that the simple act of speaking one’s truth, especially when that truth involves sexual assault, is an act of bravery.”
Where is my award for “speaking one’s truth?”
Why did you do that Ms. Ho, it was perverted and disgusting? I am 100% certain it was you, it is burned into my hippocampus.
This claim has exactly the same amount of evidence as Ford’s, ZERO
I have always heard that if you offer an unsolicited denial of purpose you are inadvertently confessing the same.
“I’m not doing this for political reasons…” would therefor be a dead giveaway.
Jota, you won’t have the same amount of proof until you have at least four people saying it never happened that way.
The term “one’s truth” is not identical with either the truth or the whole truth. There is a reason for the difference. The meaning is not the same. It can be used to give the teller of “one’s truth” the protection of honesty while not telling the truth or what can be proven. This also provides a possible shield against intentional perjury. Hopefully, prosecutors will not decide it is sufficient to prosecute anyone based on the D.A.’s truth in the absence of evidence.