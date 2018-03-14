‘Chappaquiddick’ shines light on Kennedys

Boy, are the Kennedys going to hate this new movie about Teddy.
The title of the movie: “Chappaquiddick.” What more does America’s First Family need to know before they start booing and hissing?
The movie debuts April 6, and after viewing it Monday night, I can tell you it’s a great film. Here are a few of the more memorable scenes:
As the Oldsmobile sinks in the tidal pond and the water rises around Mary Jo Kopechne, with her final panicked breaths she is reciting the Act of Contrition.
As Ted tells his crippled, dying father Joe what has happened, the old man croaks out, “Alibi!”
In the car with Joan on the way to Mary Jo’s funeral, Teddy tells his fuming wife: “Thanks for doing this, Joanie.” To which Joan replies, “Go (bleep) yourself, Teddy!”
Even though his advisers warn him not to wear a fake neck brace to Mary Jo’s funeral, he does so anyway. When the newspapers rip him to shreds for his cynical ploy, Teddy admits to his posse: “The neck brace was a mistake, I see that now.”
At the compound in Hyannis Port, Teddy tells his advisers that he’ll handle the scandal control “since it’s my political future at stake.” And Robert McNamara, the former defense secretary, interrupts him to say, “You won’t have a political future if you’re in jail, Ted.”
When Ted mentions to his two pals that he plans to say Mary Jo was driving the death car, U.S. attorney Paul Markham informs him, “Attorney-client privilege doesn’t extend to aiding and abetting.”
Even a few years ago, “Chappaquiddick” could have never, ever been made in Hollywood. A few producers tried, and they never worked in this town again.
Ask Geraldo Rivera sometime what happened when ABC News tried to do a documentary on the strange death of Marilyn Monroe. Teddy tried to shut down this newspaper and the New York Post after I started calling him Fat Boy when his weight ballooned above 300 pounds in the late 1980s.
The Kennedys likewise almost prevented the publication of two unflattering tell-all books about Fat Boy — “The Senator” and “Senatorial Privilege.” The author of the latter, Leo Damore, ended up committing suicide after he was blackballed in the publishing industry.
But that was then, and this is now, and the Kennedys have become a national laughingstock. Not only is this new movie coming out, but Damore’s book is being reissued next month, under the title “Chappaquiddick.” (I wrote the foreword for the new edition.)
The actor who plays Teddy, Jason Clarke, is amazing. He’s Australian, just like the guy who played crooked FBI agent Zip Connolly in the movie “Black Mass.” What is it about these Aussies that they can do such a bang-up job playing bent Boston Irish criminals?
A couple of more great moments in “Chappaquiddick”:
Teddy is ordering one of his minions to hustle Mary Jo’s corpse off the island, and the hack says OK “but there may be a delay if they want to perform an autopsy.” And Teddy starts yelling, “Why do you think I want it out of here!?”
Right before his speech to the nation, Teddy tells his cousin, Joe Gargan, that all men are flawed — “Moses had a temper, Peter betrayed Jesus, I have Chappaquiddick.” To which Cousin Joe replies, “Yeah, Moses had a temper but he never left a girl at the bottom of the Red Sea.”
Buy Howie’s book “Kennedy Babylon” at howiecarrshow.com.
What does a Kennedy say when warned that an impending exposed love affair is about to be revealed and ruin a political career?,,, ” Don’t worry about a thing now, We will cross that bridge when we come to it.”
The fact that a Liberal American media could so cover the corrupting sins of this political mouse that roared and present him to the public as a “Lion of the Senate” makes one pause to think just how manipulated our young minds were and what mental hurtles WE THE PEOPLE have to overcome to get to the promised truth, the kind that sets us freeto become the great people we were designed to be, unlike Ted who chose the wide gate that only leads to destruction, taking many a good American along with him. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, only with men who have not the integrity to never become its slave.
Many a media manipulated Liberal views “Chappaquiddick” as a national disaster and lost Democrat Party opportunity. No indeed, it was the national blessing of an individual disaster that prevented one more confused and corrupt man of the media masked, edified and promoted American political class from gaining power over a People he was unfit to represent or lead.
And apparently warped the Drunken-swimmer’s mind (edit — that may have been “pre-existing condition”) so that in 1979 when he wasn’t picked to run in 1980 for POTUS, he shilled much about “Chappaquiddick” (reality-check — “party tradition” was more the MO there, incumbent POTUS eligible and willing to run, a “can’t go wrong”*** nomination, as also illustrated 12 years later with Jorge Sr as GOP nominee).
*** the fact that candidates can lose (as Carter did in 1980 and Jorge Sr in 1992) due to voters having had four years to figure them out apparently isn’t one of the “awrys”.
I hope I live long enough to see a similarly ugly movie about Hussein Bozo and the ultimate duping of the American people who bought the lie hook, line and sinker. Americans DO love their criminal worship, just look at the Clinton Crime Family.
I doubt hollyweird will EVER have the nads to ever do the same type of expose like film on obozo or hillary..
Too bad this piece of crap didn’t suffer a little longer before he died….what a waste of space this whole family has been…and only in America could this garbage be elected again and again and then idolized by the Country as a great man…they were all a bunch of garbage from Joe on down…only the really STUPID would have voted for ANY OF THEM….now please let them disappear into history as the criminal element they all were….good riddence…
There are still some of them with that blood line around and in elected offices. You are right, they are all examples of privilege, whether disfunctional or not, and know that the voters there will crawl to the polls to cast their votes for a Kennedy regardless.
True dat. Name recognition is a BIG pull..
Just another drunken sot that killed someone, as far as I am concerned. None of those Kennedys were clean anyway.
The Kennedy family and the Clinton family are wealthy and have been allowed to buy their
immunity from justice. To them, Law is simply a minor obstacle to be stepped over. We as
a country need to stop letting wealth block prosecution. Ted Kennedy literally “got away
with murder,” as have the Clintons. We came perilously close to putting Hillary Clinton
back in the White House. Scary scenario. We had her rapist husband there, and for 8 long
years, we endured a left-wing radical who was “elected” solely because he was “black.”
Wealth and the Race Card apparently can win over Justice and Truth…
I do wish we could eventually get to where wealth or fame is no blocker to the law being enforced, but i doubt it will ever happen.
The Kennedys have always had all of the attractiveness of an overflowing porta-potty on a sweltering summer day.
The truth of their scummy activities (laying the groundwork for the modern Democrat Party) will conflict with the Left’s Narrative about how perfect “Camelot” was when Kennedy was “King”.
They also laid the groundwork for Libs considering themselves American Royalty.
As stated in the Eric Holder article following this, The Democrats have NO SHAME.
Sadly 50 % of Americans fall in line lock step with the Dem’s Bull Manure, aka BS.
Howie Carr, Excellent column! If one of us had done to a Kennedy what Teddy did to that girl, we would still be in prison. Ted Kennedy, the so called “lion in the Senate”, was a disgrace, a murderer and a criminal!
I’m not going to bother wasting my time with this movie. I remember when it happened in real life. I doubt the movie will change the fact that money and power got a drunken killer out of the situation without any proper murder or even vehicular homicide charges against him.
“The neck brace was a mistake, I see that now.”
As if to say:
But what has a guy got to do to get a little sympathy here?
Maybe, a wheelchair next time?
Of course, one should not forget the eulogy Obama delivered at Sen. Ted Kennedy funeral
“the soul of the Democratic Party”
Leaving us all to drown in a sea of debt
“Of course, one should not forget the eulogy Obama delivered at Sen. Ted Kennedy funeral `the soul of the Democrat`” — ironically, an example of broken-clock-syndrome, as 0bama admitted Dhimmicruds’ consicencelessness in that eulogy.
I do remember that “he was the soul of our party”..
YEA a rotten soul!
Too bad the swine is dead as I’d love to see the contortions the media and our government go through to protect the “Loin of the Senate” from the punishment he so richly deserved.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Kennedy family went through that script with a fine-toothed comb ….
Anyone else remember the fairly macabre joke about Bill Clinton and Lewinsky?What did Bill Clinton do wrong regarding Lewinsky? He didn’t let Teddy drive her home. Yes, it’s tasteless. Yes, it’s offensive. Yes, I typed it all out so I can be tarred and feathered by social media fans.
I have always believed that this was no accidental drowning. I think that Mary Jo was pregnant with his child, and this was a convenient way of getting rid of the problem. Mary Jo’s parents would not allow an autopsy to be performed, which was very strange in the opinion of every person that I talked to about this. I believe that they KNEW she was pregnant, and I also believe that the Kennedy family paid them off handsomely !