Chaos: Charlottesville City Council Votes to Cover Up Statues

The Charlottesville City Council voted to drape two Confederate statues in black fabric during a chaotic meeting packed with irate residents who screamed and cursed at councilors over the city’s response to a white nationalist rally.
The anger at Monday night’s meeting, during which three people were arrested, forced the council to abandon its agenda and focus instead on the tragedy. Covering the statues is intended to signal the city’s mourning for Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car slammed into a crowd protesting the rally.
“I think what you saw last night was a traumatized community beginning the process of catharsis,” Mayor Mike Signer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
What do the 'progressive' left and the Taliban have in common?……. They both pull down old statues they find offensive. #charlottesville pic.twitter.com/EVfS6ShU7s
— Mark (@markantro) August 22, 2017
The council meeting was the first since the “Unite the Right” event, which was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. The demonstrators arrived in Charlottesville partly to protest the city council’s vote to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
That removal is in the midst of a legal challenge. A state law passed in 1998 forbids local governments from removing, damaging or defacing war monuments, but there is legal ambiguity about whether that applies to statues such as the Lee monument, which was erected before the law was passed. A judge has issued an injunction preventing the city from removing the Lee statue while the lawsuit plays out.
Signer said Tuesday that city staff had begun working to find a way to cover the large statues with a material that can withstand the elements. The council believes doing so would not violate the state law, he said.
At the meeting, many speakers directed their anger at Signer. They expressed frustration that city leaders had granted a permit for the rally and criticized police for allowing the two sides to clash violently before the rally even started. That fighting went on largely uninterrupted by authorities, until the event was declared an unlawful assembly and the crowd was forced to disperse.
“Why did you think that you could walk in here and do business as usual after what happened on the 12th?” City Council candidate and community activist Nikuyah Walker said.
The mayor tried to restore order, but as tensions escalated, the meeting was temporarily suspended. Video showed protesters chanting “blood on your hands” as Signer stood at the front of the room. Others held signs calling for his resignation.
When the meeting resumed, the agenda was scuttled and the council listened to input from residents.
Three people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct or obstruction, police said.
The council also voted to take the procedural first steps toward removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. City leaders had initially planned to leave it in place.
“I believe that the removal of the Confederate statues is a necessary part of showing that this community can be truly a community of mutual respect,” Councilwoman Kristin Szakos, who proposed covering the statues, said in a statement. “We must do that if we hope to move forward to true justice and equity. We should have done it years ago.”
A woman who told the council her daughter was hurt in the car collision also asked why the number of injured had been widely reported as 19 when she believed it was higher.
The University of Virginia Medical Center said it treated 19 patients – a number the city repeated in a news release. On Tuesday, a spokesman for Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital said it treated 15 patients from the rally over the weekend. Eleven were directly related to the car incident, and one was transferred to UVA, he said.
Civil Rights Commission Voted 6-2 Against Condemning #Antifa Violence at #Charlottesville. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/KdD4310qSc
— Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) August 22, 2017
time for teargas water cannons and if need be live ammo to put an end to this madness.
The mayor should be charged with accessory to murder. He got the call from the corrupt Virginia Governor, who probably got the call from Obama, to call the Mayor and tell him to have the police escort the Sorros, Obama sponsored Terrorist to just yards apart, from the demonstrators knowing they would start the violence, and then order the Police to stand down and watch this horror. If the Police weren’t told to stand down, the driver of the car that killed the young lady never would have been able to get his car into that area. Shame on that despicable Mayor. He is a Socialist, Communist terrorist supporting murderer. Just another Liberal!
The Mayor and City Council in Charlottesville are pathetic cowards that have given into the demands of the extreme racist and distructive terrorist groups BLM, Antifa, Black Panthers and sponsored by the Clinton/Obama/Soros paid protestors to cause riots and erase our proud historical monuments.
The United States needs to start treating all these destructive cancerous hate groups as the evil terrorist they are and immediately seize all their assets and erase each one of them from history without delay.
capricorn 1, I agree totally. This is what happens in a liberal society when no one is punished. The police are held back by the politically correct politicians and chaos is rampant. The left wing loons need the police to bash in their heads, shoot them if necessary and throw this trash in prison and this violence will stop.
One difference between left and Taliban is that Taliban never constructed the statues they suddenly found offensive….
Their “religion ” forbids it. They can only worship the idea of Muhammad and that book.
The entire issue is driven by a group of people who want nothing less than to force their will upon the populace at large. They are incurable, professional malcontents, and will never stop in their demands – and those who attempt to pacify them will only meet with frustration, as they cannot be satisfied. Even if every Confederate flag and every Confederate statue is banned from public display, they will continue to complain, demand and threaten. The Stars and Stripes will be next. Many very naïve people will say that such a drastic and anti-American move will never happen. Well, twenty years ago no one would have believed that a business would be forced, under law enacted by the Federal Government, to deliver a “gay wedding cake.” Fifteen years ago no one would have believed that our armed forces would be forced to accept homosexuals, cross-dressers, trans-sexuals (to use “offensive” and “obsolete” terms), and the assorted fruits and vegetables whom are now emerging from sordid corners.
1936benz You are 100% CORRECT. These people will NOT STOP until everything is exactly the way THEY want it to be ! I am SO disgusted by these people, and I only wish that I knew of a way to STOP this from happening !
The Nazis burned books; Mao’s “Red Guard” desecrated the tomb of Confucius; the Taliban blew up Buddhist monuments; ISIS razed the historic ruins of Palmyra — and partisans of the currently fashionable anathema tear down memorials to a history they hate. It’s the same mentality from case to case; the differences between them are only a matter of degree.
All of the above fascist actions are all based in hate which the Left revels in in rioting, looting, slander, rock-throwing, fluid throwing, mask wearing, and civil criminal activity. Part of their hate-routine is to call the Right the haters……a classic case of projection..!!
The entire issue with statues is stupid. Imagine if we woke tomorrow to find all statues removed, portraits, etc. of anything people find less than “politically correct” were gone. Would the hate and racial problems suddenly be gone as well? No, they would not. The hate is in people, as is the prejudice.
Now Pelosi is upset about various bust on the Hill. She has been there for 25 years, yet is suddenly offended!
It’s too bad that people like pelosi aren’t made to explain exactly why they should be removed. Instead they are able to make short unchallenged statements to stoke the fire for more violence.
You can find someone who is offended by anything. So where does it stop ? Why are the feelings of one group more important than the other? Isn’t that the facism they claim to be against?
When logic is absent, violence soon follows.
Charlottesville has long been a liberal town, which now finds itself in the middle of a liberal-driven controversy. The bungling liberals who run the place made atrocious decisions about the event which allowed people to be injured and one killed. Now, they don’t know what to do about the various statues so they’ll cover them up… The libs there would like to cover their heads in their beds over the whole matter. Their liberal chickens are coming home to roost now..!!
Here’s what the president had to say:
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence that’s on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country.”
And now perhaps you begin to understand why Trump’s response has failed to satisfy the mainstream media.
It goes beyond their demonstrated hatred for the president. Liberals are unhappy that Trump condemned EVERYONE involved in Charlottesville, not just the alt-right white supre
You see, many of the media reports floating around out there have failed to sufficiently inform readers that there were two sides of violent agitators involved in Charlottesville, the other being liberal groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
And Trump called them ALL out.
Still, many, including many on the Right, were upset that Trump didn’t specifically name the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists in his response.macists.
A country restaurant nearby has its walls decorated with photos of southern civil war officers. I spent some time going around seeing who they were. Maybe that’s all anybody should do. They can’t come off those walls or pedestals and enslave you. Unless you will them to.
“…irate residents who screamed and cursed at councilors…” Nothing like mob rule to get what you want… cramming their communist agenda down the throats of the majority. It’s not about racism, the object of the game is the total deconstruction of our national history and identity so the satanic one world government/new world order can screw everyone.
Charlottesville is another of the lunatic fringe governments that have HIJACKED government. It must be ENDED!