Loading posts...
Home News CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ weapons
Now reading: CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ weapons
CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ weapons

CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ weapons

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that the chain will no longer sell assault-style weapons.

In addition, Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age and will no longer sell high-capacity magazines.

CEO Edward Stack spoke about the decision on “Good Morning America.”

This is an excerpt. Read the remainder of the story on WCVB.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.8/10 (4 votes cast)
CEO: Dick's Sporting Goods will no longer sell 'assault-style' weapons, 7.8 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. Bye Bye Dick’s SG! U are a di.k. This politically correct BS will cost you much more in the long run. When are these ignorant, overpaid ceos going to figure it out. Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a year?

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.4/5 (8 votes cast)

      • I was recently looking to buy some stuff for my bike FROM dicks.. Now i will go to another store…
        They’ve lost THIS person as a customer.!

        VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
        Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    • This is a marketing campaign. Dicks’ Sporting Goods hasn’t sold these kind of rifles for 5 or 6 years. It’s like Taco Bell announcing it will no longer sell guns or ammunition. If they didn’t sell it before, how news worthy is it to announce they still won’t be selling it going forward.

      Next, CNN will be announcing that Elizabeth Warren has held a press-conference to affirm that she’ll be supporting liberal Democrats over conservative Republicans in 2018 Congressional races.

      I don’t know if this non-news or fake-news; but does it really matter?

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 3.5/5 (2 votes cast)

      • Yes cause it shows they care NOT about the 2nd amendment, but caving into whiners who cry foul…

        VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
        Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  3. Dick’s never sold assault weapons what they were selling is the Modern Sporting Semi-Auto. I would never buy a firearm from someone who has so little knowledge of firearms anyway. It make me wonder about their knowledge of their overall product line.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.2/5 (10 votes cast)

  4. It seems that the left’s definition of an “assault rifle” is any weapon which looks scary. Just make them in a “Hello Kitty” version and they’re good to go.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.9/5 (8 votes cast)

    • I am forgetting who said it, but someone on another site, posted a local news clipping from his home town, where a woman entered the gun store he worked at. THEN whined that some of the pistols looked ‘scary asssult weapons’, and the idiot owner, said “Fine, we will remove them”??!?

      HOW INSANE IS THAT. IF YOU ARE scared of firearms, WHY GO INTO A fire-arm store in the first place???Q?!?!?! And how MORE insane is it, that someone caves in and removes a product that his store revolves around selling, cause ONE WHINER complained!?

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

  6. Yesterday, a horrible tragedy was reported on the news: a 22 yearold medical student from Winchester, MA was stabbed to death in a Library by a man who his Lawyer admits is “deranged”. I have not heard any calls for a ban on knives. Dick’s is still selling them.
    This ban on the sale of “assault style” weapons is not the answer. It makes people feel good about themselves, but it does not solve the problem.They are playing right into the anti-gun faction’s plans. Nicholas Cruz could have used a knife, or made a bomb, or ran a truck into a crowd to kill people. Until we stop looking at the tool and start looking at the cause, these horrible tragedies are going to continue to occur. By the way, I don’t think anyone will notice that Dick’s is no longer selling these rifles. No self-respecting gun owner would go in there to purchase a rifle (or a handgun) anyway.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

  8. Worked for them part-time selling firearms in “the Lodge” during the AR ban and after, strangely in the socialist state of NJ. The corporate leadership was never comfortable with selling firearms and ammunition, any attempt by local personnel to upgrade or improve our line or services was met with resistance or outright denial. Many of the Dicks stores who are now affiliated with “Field and Stream” will have issues with this CEO’s stupid concept. It is just a way to eliminate firearms from their inventory. Why would I go to Dicks and deal with 21 to purchase ammo or a gun when down the street Academy Sports is selling the same cheaper and with no political agenda. Good Riddance to them, might want to check what happened to Sports Authority when they dropped gun and ammo sales. People who shoot/hunt also fish/camp how many SA stores closed around you?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.2/5 (5 votes cast)

  9. Buy your guns at a gun store where they know something about what they’re selling. Dick’s was for basketball jerseys and golf tees before they fouled their own nest.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    • Heck, what of all the boxing gear and weightlifting stuff? All those can be used to make someone’s OWN BODY into a great ‘assaulting weapon’?! BAN THOSE TOO!

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  12. What the heck is an ‘assault-style weapon’? A gun that looks like a military weapon? If they know so little about what is already legal and illegal to sell, if they don’t know what the different types of guns are, and they are willing to fall into the liberal use of ‘assault rifle’ or ‘automatic rifle’ when referencing an AR-15 (which stands for ArmaLite Rifle) why would I even WANT to buy a weapon from them? I had a friend recently tell me we should ban ‘assault rifles such as the AR-15 because these guns are only designed to kill people’. I hated to burst their bubble but I had to tell them that ALL guns can be used to kill people but so can knives, baseball bats, hockey sticks, tent pegs, etc. Logic and common sense are certainly in short supply lately.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)

    • [I had a friend recently tell me we should ban ‘assault rifles such as the AR-15 because these guns are only designed to kill people’. I hated to burst their bubble but I had to tell them that ALL guns can be used to kill peopl]

      HECK all firearms were designed with the intent to let someone kill.. So your so called friend’s illogic, should mean ban all guns..

      personally i’d DUMP that libtard brainwashed idiot of a friend if i were you.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts