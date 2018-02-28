CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ weapons

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that the chain will no longer sell assault-style weapons.

In addition, Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age and will no longer sell high-capacity magazines.

CEO Edward Stack spoke about the decision on “Good Morning America.”

But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods tells @GStephanopoulos why the company has decided to no longer sell assault style rifles or firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, and no longer sell high capacity magazines. pic.twitter.com/xiuMfqIZLd — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2018

