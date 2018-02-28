CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ weapons

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that the chain will no longer sell assault-style weapons.
In addition, Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age and will no longer sell high-capacity magazines.
CEO Edward Stack spoke about the decision on “Good Morning America.”
But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH
— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe
— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c
— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
Chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods tells @GStephanopoulos why the company has decided to no longer sell assault style rifles or firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, and no longer sell high capacity magazines. pic.twitter.com/xiuMfqIZLd
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2018
This is an excerpt. Read the remainder of the story on WCVB.
Join the discussion
Bye Bye Dick’s SG! U are a di.k. This politically correct BS will cost you much more in the long run. When are these ignorant, overpaid ceos going to figure it out. Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a year?
I used to buy golf stuff at Dicks… not no more, Billy! DlCKS can suck it!
I was recently looking to buy some stuff for my bike FROM dicks.. Now i will go to another store…
They’ve lost THIS person as a customer.!
This is a marketing campaign. Dicks’ Sporting Goods hasn’t sold these kind of rifles for 5 or 6 years. It’s like Taco Bell announcing it will no longer sell guns or ammunition. If they didn’t sell it before, how news worthy is it to announce they still won’t be selling it going forward.
Next, CNN will be announcing that Elizabeth Warren has held a press-conference to affirm that she’ll be supporting liberal Democrats over conservative Republicans in 2018 Congressional races.
I don’t know if this non-news or fake-news; but does it really matter?
Yes cause it shows they care NOT about the 2nd amendment, but caving into whiners who cry foul…
yup, buh bye Dicks. Never shop there again.
well its not like i needed a reason not to shop at dicks.
they have banned guns before.
i dont need them.
Pity, Gander mountain shutdown, cause they were a LOT better in what firearms they had than dicks.
Dick’s never sold assault weapons what they were selling is the Modern Sporting Semi-Auto. I would never buy a firearm from someone who has so little knowledge of firearms anyway. It make me wonder about their knowledge of their overall product line.
It seems that the left’s definition of an “assault rifle” is any weapon which looks scary. Just make them in a “Hello Kitty” version and they’re good to go.
There already is one.
Linky linky
Is that a 30 round magazine on that faux rifle?
I am forgetting who said it, but someone on another site, posted a local news clipping from his home town, where a woman entered the gun store he worked at. THEN whined that some of the pistols looked ‘scary asssult weapons’, and the idiot owner, said “Fine, we will remove them”??!?
HOW INSANE IS THAT. IF YOU ARE scared of firearms, WHY GO INTO A fire-arm store in the first place???Q?!?!?! And how MORE insane is it, that someone caves in and removes a product that his store revolves around selling, cause ONE WHINER complained!?
Didn’t these Dick’s do this years ago at the first go-round? I stopped shopping with them way back then for this reason. Don’t support the sell-outs.
Yep. Sandy Hook, they said this. Trying to get free publicity.
Lets hope its BAD Publicity as they LOSE so bloody many customers, they go under!
Yesterday, a horrible tragedy was reported on the news: a 22 yearold medical student from Winchester, MA was stabbed to death in a Library by a man who his Lawyer admits is “deranged”. I have not heard any calls for a ban on knives. Dick’s is still selling them.
This ban on the sale of “assault style” weapons is not the answer. It makes people feel good about themselves, but it does not solve the problem.They are playing right into the anti-gun faction’s plans. Nicholas Cruz could have used a knife, or made a bomb, or ran a truck into a crowd to kill people. Until we stop looking at the tool and start looking at the cause, these horrible tragedies are going to continue to occur. By the way, I don’t think anyone will notice that Dick’s is no longer selling these rifles. No self-respecting gun owner would go in there to purchase a rifle (or a handgun) anyway.
Hell, other than THIS SITE reporting on it, i’ve not even HEARD that story mentioned ONCE on fox, or any other major news network…
Proves what I’ve thought about them since 2006, they’re quite aptly named!
Worked for them part-time selling firearms in “the Lodge” during the AR ban and after, strangely in the socialist state of NJ. The corporate leadership was never comfortable with selling firearms and ammunition, any attempt by local personnel to upgrade or improve our line or services was met with resistance or outright denial. Many of the Dicks stores who are now affiliated with “Field and Stream” will have issues with this CEO’s stupid concept. It is just a way to eliminate firearms from their inventory. Why would I go to Dicks and deal with 21 to purchase ammo or a gun when down the street Academy Sports is selling the same cheaper and with no political agenda. Good Riddance to them, might want to check what happened to Sports Authority when they dropped gun and ammo sales. People who shoot/hunt also fish/camp how many SA stores closed around you?
I DO hope this shoots a foot in their customer base!
Buy your guns at a gun store where they know something about what they’re selling. Dick’s was for basketball jerseys and golf tees before they fouled their own nest.
Frankly, I’m surprised Dick’s even sells guns anymore.
So basically anything that is able to “assault” someone will no longer be sold! Bats, Hockey Sticks, Knives Etc… I am guessing you will be out of Business by the end of Summer!
Heck, what of all the boxing gear and weightlifting stuff? All those can be used to make someone’s OWN BODY into a great ‘assaulting weapon’?! BAN THOSE TOO!
What the heck is an ‘assault-style weapon’? A gun that looks like a military weapon? If they know so little about what is already legal and illegal to sell, if they don’t know what the different types of guns are, and they are willing to fall into the liberal use of ‘assault rifle’ or ‘automatic rifle’ when referencing an AR-15 (which stands for ArmaLite Rifle) why would I even WANT to buy a weapon from them? I had a friend recently tell me we should ban ‘assault rifles such as the AR-15 because these guns are only designed to kill people’. I hated to burst their bubble but I had to tell them that ALL guns can be used to kill people but so can knives, baseball bats, hockey sticks, tent pegs, etc. Logic and common sense are certainly in short supply lately.
[I had a friend recently tell me we should ban ‘assault rifles such as the AR-15 because these guns are only designed to kill people’. I hated to burst their bubble but I had to tell them that ALL guns can be used to kill peopl]
HECK all firearms were designed with the intent to let someone kill.. So your so called friend’s illogic, should mean ban all guns..
personally i’d DUMP that libtard brainwashed idiot of a friend if i were you.